 

BioArctic receives European patent for new antibodies targeting Alzheimer's disease

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 08:13  |  52   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a decision to grant European patent EP 2 448 968 B1 for novel antibodies that could be developed into a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The antibodies target a shorter (truncated) form of amyloid beta (pE3-Aβ) and are linked to the company's project AD1503. The patent enters into force on 27 January 2021 and expires in 2030.

BioArctic's newly granted patent focuses on novel antibodies which target pE3-Ab, a specific truncated form of amyloid beta. Monomers of pE3-Ab are highly prone to aggregate, leading to the formation of harmful soluble Ab aggregates which cause debilitating cognitive and other symptoms in Alzheimer's disease.

The granted patent underlines BioArctic's commitment in the brain diseases field in general and in Alzheimer's disease research specifically. By focusing on additional forms of amyloid beta species in the disease cascade, BioArctic broadens the company's scope to affect the disease pathology in addition to lecanemab (BAN2401) - the company's primary Alzheimer's disease drug candidate currently in phase 3 - widening the field for future treatment possibilities.

"We are pleased that our patent has been granted for these novel antibodies. More than 30 million people around the world live with Alzheimer's disease today and there is a large medical need. We continue to work tirelessly to develop and give these patients access to the treatments they deserve," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic. ---

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic AB
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on January 27, 2021.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-receives-european-patent-for-new-antibodies-targeting-alzheimer-s-disease,c3274347

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3274347/1363827.pdf

Release



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioArctic receives European patent for new antibodies targeting Alzheimer's disease STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a decision to grant European patent EP 2 448 968 B1 for novel antibodies that could be developed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Belgian initiative for AI lung scan analysis in fight against COVID-19 goes European
Hublot Launches New Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire
Dematic Automates Landmark Group's Premier Distribution Center
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
Hilti's BIM services transforming projects as the construction industry embraces digitalisation
Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth $323.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
UV Disinfection Equipment Market worth $9.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods