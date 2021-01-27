 

DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy completes acquisition of 47 MW of PV projects in the Netherlands from LC Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 08:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Contract
Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy completes acquisition of 47 MW of PV projects in the Netherlands from LC Energy

27.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
27.01.2021

Blue Elephant Energy AG (BEE), a Hamburg-based independent operator of solar and wind power plants completed the acquisition of four construction-ready photovoltaic parks in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 47 MW.

The acquired portfolio consists of four photovoltaic parks located across the South East and East of the Netherlands. Construction will start in the first half of 2021 and grid connection and start of commercial operations are foreseen prior end of 2021. LC Energy will continue to support BEE through the construction process, leveraging its expertise in grid connection, permitting, and land management to support the projects' long-term success.

Within the national energy generation mix, the portfolio will help to reduce the CO2 emissions in the Netherlands by approximately 26,500 tons and serves the electricity needs of 15,000 households annually from its completion onwards.

With the acquisition of the solar portfolio BEE expands its portfolio to 500 MW in the Netherlands and to 1,066 MW worldwide.

Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant said: "We are delighted to have concluded the first transaction with LC Energy and to add another 47 MWp to our rapidly growing solar portfolio in the Netherlands, now summing up to roughly 500 MWp and increasing our overall renewable portfolio to around 1,066 MW. We are happy to contribute with each single renewable energy project towards a more sustainable and cleaner energy supply.

About Blue Elephant Energy AG:
Blue Elephant Energy AG (BEE) acquires and operates Solar Parks and Wind Farms in eight countries with a focus on Western-Europe. Founded in 2016, BEE is currently operating a renewable energy portfolio of 1,066 MW, part of which is under construction and will be grid-connected in 2021. BEE's renewable energy assets contribute to a sustainable energy supply by saving 800,000 tons of CO2 annually and providing 335,000 households with clean energy. As part of its ESG strategy BEE directly contributes to social projects on a local level, particularly in Chile and in the Dominican Republic. BEE has secured additional 502 MW Solar Park capacity in the context of co-development agreements with a limited range of developers, based on longstanding relationships and mutual appreciation. With equity provided by BEE's shareholders and participation rights capital provided by medium sized insurance companies, BEE has been able to invest well above EUR 1.1 billion since inception.
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy completes acquisition of 47 MW of PV projects in the Netherlands from LC Energy DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Contract Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy completes acquisition of 47 MW of PV projects in the Netherlands from LC Energy 27.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...