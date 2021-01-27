 

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 12 million - commitments amounting to EUR 5 million have already been received

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 08:07  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 12 million - commitments amounting to EUR 5 million have already been received

27.01.2021 / 08:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 12 million - commitments amounting to EUR 5 million have already been received

- Issue of a convertible bond with shareholders' subscription rights, with a volume of up to EUR 12 million and with an interest rate of 6% and a three-year term

- The conversion price amounts to EUR 3.20 per share

- Major shareholders have already promised commitment of EUR 5 million

- Use of proceeds: investments in further enlargement of the residential property portfolio

Berlin, 27.01.2021 -The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) is issuing a convertible bond with shareholders' subscription rights and a volume of up to EUR 12 million divided into bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000. Major shareholders of The Grounds have already issued commitments amounting to EUR 5 million. Existing shareholders have submitted declarations stating that they do not wish to exercise any subscription rights, so that the subscription offer still relates to a volume of EUR 4,529,000 and will be carried out without a prospectus with a basic information sheet.

The convertible bonds have a term of 3 years, and will bear interest with a coupon of 6.00% per annum. The conversion price amounts to EUR 3.20 per share, and thus the initial conversion premium measured at the closing price on 26 January 2021 is 23%.

The corresponding subscription offer is to be published in the Federal Gazette on 29 January 2021. Immediately following the planned subscription period scope from 1 February 2021 to 15 February 2021, The Grounds will begin private placement among institutional investors. After completion of the private placement, The Grounds will announce the issue volume. The intention is for the convertible bond to be included for trading in the open market segment Quotation Board of Frankfurt Stock Exchange in mid-February 2021. The transaction will be accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.

Seite 1 von 3
The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 12 million - commitments amounting to EUR 5 million have already been received DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 12 million - commitments amounting to EUR 5 million have already been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gibt Wandelanleihe im Volumen von bis zu 12 Mio. EUR aus - Zusagen in Höhe von 5 Mio. EUR liegen bereits vor (deutsch)
08:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gibt Wandelanleihe im Volumen von bis zu 12 Mio. EUR aus - Zusagen in Höhe von 5 Mio. EUR liegen bereits vor
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gibt Wandelanleihe aus (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gibt Wandelanleihe aus
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond
11.01.21
DGAP-News: The Grounds schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 erfolgreich ab und denkt über Kapitalmaßnahmen zur Umsetzung von weiteren Wachstumsplänen nach (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-News: The Grounds schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 erfolgreich ab und denkt über Kapitalmaßnahmen zur Umsetzung von weiteren Wachstumsplänen nach
11.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG beabsichtigt eine Expansion ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit sowie die Durchführung hierzu benötigter Kapitalmaßnahmen (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG beabsichtigt eine Expansion ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit sowie die Durchführung hierzu benötigter Kapitalmaßnahmen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
168
Netwatch - Neuausrichtung