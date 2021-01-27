DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 12 million - commitments amounting to EUR 5 million have already been received 27.01.2021 / 08:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Issue of a convertible bond with shareholders' subscription rights, with a volume of up to EUR 12 million and with an interest rate of 6% and a three-year term

- The conversion price amounts to EUR 3.20 per share

- Major shareholders have already promised commitment of EUR 5 million

- Use of proceeds: investments in further enlargement of the residential property portfolio

Berlin, 27.01.2021 -The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) is issuing a convertible bond with shareholders' subscription rights and a volume of up to EUR 12 million divided into bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000. Major shareholders of The Grounds have already issued commitments amounting to EUR 5 million. Existing shareholders have submitted declarations stating that they do not wish to exercise any subscription rights, so that the subscription offer still relates to a volume of EUR 4,529,000 and will be carried out without a prospectus with a basic information sheet.

The convertible bonds have a term of 3 years, and will bear interest with a coupon of 6.00% per annum. The conversion price amounts to EUR 3.20 per share, and thus the initial conversion premium measured at the closing price on 26 January 2021 is 23%.

The corresponding subscription offer is to be published in the Federal Gazette on 29 January 2021. Immediately following the planned subscription period scope from 1 February 2021 to 15 February 2021, The Grounds will begin private placement among institutional investors. After completion of the private placement, The Grounds will announce the issue volume. The intention is for the convertible bond to be included for trading in the open market segment Quotation Board of Frankfurt Stock Exchange in mid-February 2021. The transaction will be accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.