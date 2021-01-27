 

Proposed Migration Of Shares

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES PLC
(Company Number 268662)
PROPOSED MIGRATION OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE
MIGRATION OF PARTICIPATING SECURITIES ACT 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 6(4) of the Migration of Participating Securities Act 2019 (the “Migration Act”) that Providence Resources plc (the “Company”) will shortly issue a circular (the “Circular”) to shareholders containing a notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 23 February 2021 at Melrose, Silchester Road, Glenageary, Co. Dublin A96 R5P3, Ireland (the “EGM”, which term includes any adjournment thereof).

The purpose of this EGM is to consider and, if thought fit, approve resolutions for and related to the replacement, in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Migration Act, of the CREST System with the Euroclear Bank System for the holding of, and electronic settlement of trading in, the Company’s shares (the “Migration”). The Circular will be made available for inspection by the shareholders in electronic format in advance of the EGM. Subject to the proposed resolutions being passed at the EGM, and a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company (or a committee thereof), the Company intends to consent to Migration on satisfaction of the requirements set out in Section 4(1) of the Migration Act.

The Circular is available to view on the Company's website together with copies of the documents referred to in the Circular,and will be available for inspection during normal business hours on any business day from the date of this announcement until the EGM at the registered office of the Company. Shareholders are requested not to attend at the registered office to inspect documents, but instead to inspect them online at https://www.providenceresources.com/regulatory-announcements.

In order to ensure that electronic trading of the Company's Shares may continue to be settled at all relevant times in a legally compliant manner, and to ensure ongoing compliance with the electronic share trading requirements for listing on AIM and Euronext Growth, the Board of Directors believes that each of the resolutions is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole and the Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of each of these resolutions, as they intend to do so themselves in respect of all of the Shares held or beneficially owned by them (in aggregate 17,466,294 Shares representing approximately 1.97% of the issued ordinary Share capital of the Company as at 22 January 2021).

Dated: 27 January 2021
Simon Brett: Secretary
Providence Resources plc


