 

Five Russian Companies to Pitch at UN's AI for Good Summit

MOSCOW and GENEVA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Russian startup companies, four of which are Skolkovo Foundation residents involved in Sk[ai]HUB, will pitch their AI-based sustainable solutions at the Russian track of the AI for Good Global Summit on Wednesday, January 27, a program aimed at accelerating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The summit connects AI innovators with problem owners with the aim of solving global challenges related to sustainability.

The UN sustainable development program comprises seventeen SDGs covering three key areas: environment, society and governance. These tackle problems related to hunger, poverty, health, education, inequality, sanitation, clean energy, industry, economics, consumption, climate change, sea and land life, justice, and partnerships for these goals. The Skolkovo companies' solutions cover one or several UN SDGs.

Sk[ai]HUB is an ecosystem of support measures and initiatives created by the Skolkovo Foundation to develop a high-tech AI field in Russia. The project involves over 400 AI startups, thirty-two thematic events over three years, is home to R&D centers belonging to twelve partners, as well as two supercomputers on the innovation center territory.

As part of the Sk[ai]HUB Global Challenge, experts selected forty companies from 300 nominees to join the UN AI SDG case map for the Russian track of the UN program titled "AI for Good." Of these forty companies, five became laureates and will pitch their solutions at AI for Good on January 27 at the International Telecom Union, a UN subsidiary.

The companies that are pitching at AI for Good on January 27 are:

  1. EMBLE – a service that performs monitoring and functional diagnostics of equine internal organs using DeepSound AI neural network technology.
  2. Botkin.AI – a software-based platform for radiological studies' analysis using artificial intelligence technologies. Unlike most solutions on the market in this area, Botkin.AI is a holistic product that combines AI technologies with the state-of-the-art results in terms of accuracy, but also IT technologies, allowing seamless integration into existing processes of medical organizations and making radiologists benefit from using it on a daily basis.
  3. Oz Forensics - helps to reduce costs and biometry fraud by automating online onboarding and client verification processes. This is an inhouse development AI platform to detect face biometry and liveness, ORC of any IDs and forgery recognition in any scans and photos. Oz Liveness (detection of a real person) helps to prevent deepfake fraud and spoofing attacks such as mask, fake video, etc.
  4. SOL – a distance sign language interpretation platform that enables deaf people to receive the range of services that are available on the market for hearing citizens.
  5. BIOGEOHUB – Software for automatic identification of biological communities and geomorphological features of the seabed by photo and video analysis for mapping seascapes and monitoring ecosystems.

To view the Skolkovo companies' pitches at AI for Good, connect to the Experience Russia's Thriving AI Startup Ecosystem livestream.



