Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor

27.01.2021
Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (USA), January 27, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Dr. Jorge Garces, President and Chief Scientific Officer is resigning as an Executive Board member effective January 31, 2021. Dr. Garces will transition to a Company Advisor role to assist the company through the end of 2021 with execution of strategic alternatives. "Dr. Garces has been an important member of the Epigenomics management team and the Supervisory Board is very happy to have his help as an advisor as we look to plan on strategic options for the company", said Heino von Prondzynski Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics.
 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon(R), is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLung(R), a blood-based test for lung cancer detection, and HCCBloodTest, a blood-based test for liver cancer detection in cirrohtic patients, have received CE mark in Europe.

For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com.
 

