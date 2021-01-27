Martela Plans to Restructing Measures to Improve Operational Efficiency and Starts Co-Operation Negotiations

The market situation, which has remained challenging for a long time, has significantly affected Martela's operating environment, weakening the volume and profitability of Martela's business. In addition, the protracted coronavirus pandemic and the increased uncertainty caused by it have had a negative impact on the prevailing market situation.

Due the above stated reasons, Martela is planning to reorganize and streamline its operations in order to mitigate the adverse effects of the market situation and to adjust its cost structure to the prevailing circumstances. According to the preliminary estimate, the planned actions could result in the need to reduce maximum 40 positions and lead to layoffs of the personnel. The planned actions concern Martela Group's personnel in Finland. The possible measures having affect to the personnel will be implemented after the conclusion of the co-operation negotiations.