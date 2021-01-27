 

Carrefour chooses SurveyMonkey’s CX solution GetFeedback to optimize its customer experience at scale

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 09:00  |  37   |   |   

GetFeedback’s multi-channel agile CX solution will enable the retail giant to effectively leverage customer feedback and improve the online shopping experience for hundreds of millions of customers around the world

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Carrefour Group has selected GetFeedback to strengthen its customer experience (CX) program in the countries where it operates across the globe. GetFeedback combines the power of Usabilla and GetFeedback, which SurveyMonkey acquired in 2019.

Building an agile CX program enables organizations to identify friction points in the customer journey, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and retention. GetFeedback is extremely easy to deploy and use, which allows organizations to seamlessly capture actionable, in-the-moment feedback and quickly resolve customer concerns.

“Supermarkets have always been foundational to communities around the world. The global pandemic has only made them more essential,” said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey. “We are proud to help the Carrefour Group further invest in their customers’ online shopping experiences, which are more critical now than ever before and will only continue to be so as the world increasingly adopts a digital-first mindset.”

Carrefour joins organizations like Orange, Accor, Intermarché, PSA, TF1, France Télévisions, which also leverage GetFeedback to set up their CX program to quickly understand and act on customer insights. In addition to a deep Salesforce integration and advanced email capabilities, GetFeedback brings together two agile solutions that allow you to collect feedback on different digital channels without hampering the buying experience or impacting conversion rates. GetFeedback is now available to customers through getfeedback.com.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com


SVMK Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carrefour chooses SurveyMonkey’s CX solution GetFeedback to optimize its customer experience at scale GetFeedback’s multi-channel agile CX solution will enable the retail giant to effectively leverage customer feedback and improve the online shopping experience for hundreds of millions of customers around the worldSAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021
14.01.21
Immediate Greeting of Customers Plays Key Role in Aftermarket Service Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds
13.01.21
SurveyMonkey Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Prepare Organizations for the Future of Work