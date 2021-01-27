ESI Group Contributes to the Reforestation of the Planet by Planting 10,000 Trees by 2025

"With this reforestation program, which is part of our CSR approach, ESI Group gives the opportunity to its customers and employees to collectively commit to concrete action to preserve our planet by a simple gesture. The aim is to work towards controlling and reducing our carbon footprint with the involvement of our stakeholders," says Corinne Romefort-Régnier, Group’s Corporate Governance Director.

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), global player in virtual prototyping for industries, is contributing to the reforestation of the planet by planting 10,000 trees by 2025. By the end of the ongoing year, ESI's customers and employees will have planted several thousand trees thanks to a program run by Reforest'Action, a company whose main mission is to preserve, restore and create forests in France and around the world, through collective reforestation projects. Each participant can follow the evolution of the reforestation and its benefits in real time (impact on climate, biodiversity, health and employment) on https://www.reforestaction.com/en/esi-group .

ESI, a player committed to limiting its environmental footprint along with the one of its customers

This important action in terms of CSR commitment is in line with the nature of the Group's activities. Thanks to its solutions, the company is committed to helping its customers develop better products and achieve the highest standards of environmental protection, while significantly reducing waste and gas emissions.

"ESI has developed unique expertise to assist the industry to replace physical tests and prototypes with virtual ones, enabling customers worldwide to virtually manufacture and then test their products, predict their performance and anticipate their maintenance needs in different environments throughout the product lifecycle. As a result, ESI Group helps its customers to take action to reduce their carbon footprint, but also their R&D budget." explains Jonas Fredriksson, Managing Director ESI Northern Europe and member of the CSR Steering Committee.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

