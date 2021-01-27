 

Clarity Gold Makes First Payment to Big Ridge for the Destiny Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 09:01  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 11, 2021, it has made a cash payment of $450,000 and issued 685,391 common shares (each, a “Share”) in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $1.46 per Share for an aggregate deemed value of $1,000,000 to Big Ridge Gold Corp. (“Big Ridge”) (TSX-V: BRAU) on January 26, 2021 as the first payment under the Option Agreement dated November 27, 2020.

The Shares issued under to Big Ridge are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Shares.

“Acquiring the Destiny Project is an important step for Clarity. Not only is it situated in the Abitibi Gold Belt, one of the world’s richest gold regions, but historic drilling delivered salient results of up to 167 g/t gold over 1.0 m with 25% of all 172 drill holes intercepting visible gold,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Our team is working diligently to define the drilling plan that will test depth extension of the known mineralization at DAC and begin infill on GAP and Darla Zones. The Company intends to start drilling as soon as possible.”

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Company’s website.

About the Option Agreement

Under the Option Agreement, Big Ridge has granted the option (the “Option”) to the Company which may be exercised by the Company on or prior to the third anniversary of the closing of the transaction (the “Closing”) by making the following cash payments and issuances of common shares of the Company (each, a “Clarity Share”) on or before the dates indicated below:

Payment Date Cash Payment
Amount 		Share Issuance $
Amount 		Interest Earned
Previously paid on execution of
the letter of intent between the
parties dated October 29, 2020 		$50,000 - -
Within 60 days of the execution
Seite 1 von 3
Clarity Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarity Gold Makes First Payment to Big Ridge for the Destiny Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 11, 2021, it has made a cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:29 Uhr
Clarity Gold leistet erste Zahlung an Big Ridge für Projekt Destiny
20.01.21
Clarity Gold steigt weiter: Der Grund ist ein sensationelles Detail, das kaum jemand so vorweisen kann!
19.01.21
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
18.01.21
Clarity Gold : Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
15.01.21
Clarity Gold bereitet sich auf Explorationen 2021 bei Destiny vor und erfasst historische Daten mit 25 % früherer Bohrlöcher, die sichtbares Gold durchschnitten haben
15.01.21
Ganz selten: Bewegende Meldung! Wird mit dieser News am Montag ein Super-Hype ausgelöst?
15.01.21
Clarity Gold Prepares for 2021 Exploration at Destiny, Compiles Historic Data Showing 25% of Previous Drill Holes Intercepted Visible Gold
12.01.21
Clarity Gold meldet Abschluss der ersten Tranche der Privatplatzierung
12.01.21
Clarity Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
11.01.21
Clarity Gold treibt die Option auf Erwerb des Projekts Destiny voran

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
7
Clarity Gold aussichtsreicher Explorer