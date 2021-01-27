InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G. hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.







The securities: Issuer: InPost S.A. ("Issuer") Securities: Ordinary shares of the Issuer ("Shares") (ISIN: LU2290522684) Offer size: 175,000,000 Ordinary Shares (excluding the Over-allotment Option) Offer price: 16.00 EUR per Ordinary Share Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): In relation to the Shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam, Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G Stabilisation period start: 27 January 2021 Stabilisation period end: 26 February 2021 at the latest Maximum size of over-allotment facility: 26,250,000 Shares Stabilisation trading venues: Euronext Amsterdam (No OTC)

And other order-book venues (e.g. Turquoise, CBOE DXE) Over-allotment Option: Terms: The Issuer has granted Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G., in its capacity as stabilisation manager, on behalf of the underwriters, the option to acquire up to an additional 26,250,000 Shares at the Offer price (representing up to 15% of the Offer size). Duration: This option may be exercised, in whole or in part, for 30 calendar days after 27 January 2021.

Disclaimer

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager, on behalf of the underwriters, may over-allot the securities or effect other transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail in the open market. However, the Stabilising Manager will not be required to enter into such transactions and there is no assurance that the Stabilising Manager will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or overallotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.