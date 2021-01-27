 

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CIP Merchant Capital Ltd

27.01.2021, 09:21  |  30   |   |   

     FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:  

Investec Bank plc

 
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		 

CIP Merchant Capital Limited
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

  		 

Investec is Financial Advisor to Corporation Financiere Europeenne S.A. (CFE)
 d) Date dealing undertaken:  

26th January 2021

 
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

  		Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

  		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
 

Ordinary Shares 		 

Purchases 		 

5,000,000 		 

50 		 

50
 

Ordinary Shares 		 

Sales 		 

5,000,000 		 

 

50 		 

 

50

 (b)       Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/
short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
   
