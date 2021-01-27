SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global end stage renal disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 20 28. The increasing number of patients suffering from end stage renal disease (also known as kidney failure) and the rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are fueling the market growth.

By treatment, the dialysis segment dominated the ESRD market in 2020 owing to its ease of use and emergency convenience

The transplant treatment segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 owing to the large population of patients with CKD/ESRD and greater incidence of hypertension and diabetes in the region

Read 171 page research report with ToC on "End Stage Renal Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Transplant, Dialysis), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the major causes of increasing kidney failure rates among patients. According to the CDC, it is estimated that more than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, whereas globally more than 500 million people (12-18% of the world population) are affected.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and people suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD) are at a higher risk of contracting this virus as they have to visit the hospitals often for dialysis. Center-based hemodialysis is the main renal replacement medium in most countries, with almost 90% of the ESRD population opting for it. Hemodialysis patients have to stay in hospitals for 4 hours minimum, 3 times a week, and come in frequent contact with the medical staff and other patients. All these factors increase their risk of infection.

Technological advancements including the innovation of wearable artificial kidney (WAK) in the treatment of renal failure are expediting the overall market growth. WAK is a portable dialysis device designed to enable patients to live healthier as it controls blood pressure, improves clearance of wastes from the blood, and allows ESRD or CKD patients for a less strict diet, resulting in lower fluid weight gain in addition to lowered stress on the heart. Thus, technical advancements in WAK have the potential to reduce mortality in dialysis patients, which thereby improves an ESRD patient's quality of life. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by innovative firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016.