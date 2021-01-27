 

Ørsted to present full-year 2020 results on 3 February

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021   

Ørsted will release its results for the full-year 2020 on Wednesday, 3 February 2021. The results will expectedly be released at 8.00 CET.
                                              
An earnings call for investors and analysts will be held at 14.00 CET on the same day.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:
Denmark: +45 78 15 01 10
UK: +44 333 300 9270
US: +1 833 249 8407

The earnings call can be followed live:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fi48sxzy

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Martin Barlebo
+45 99 55 95 52

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96

Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

 

