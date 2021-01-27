Ørsted to present full-year 2020 results on 3 February

Ørsted will release its results for the full-year 2020 on Wednesday, 3 February 2021. The results will expectedly be released at 8.00 CET.



An earnings call for investors and analysts will be held at 14.00 CET on the same day.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:

Denmark: +45 78 15 01 10

UK: +44 333 300 9270

US: +1 833 249 8407