 

Philips integrates 3D ultrasound with innovative software for breakthrough in surveillance of abdominal aortic aneurysms

Jan. 27, 2021

Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model helps increase diagnostic confidence and improved patient experience compared to current standard of care

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has introduced the Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model, providing physicians a more patient-friendly solution compared to the current standard of care for managing AAA patients. Based on 3D ultrasound, Philips AAA Model delivers clinicians accurate diagnostic information without exposing patients to high doses of radiation and nephrotoxic contrast agents.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is an aneurysm that forms in the lower part of the aorta. Typically, AAAs are identified incidentally during abdominal imaging exams but, in some cases, remain undetected until rupture. A ruptured AAA has an 80% mortality rate [1], emphasizing the importance of routine surveillance. Philips AAA Model integrates innovative software and leading Philips 3D ultrasound technologies into a single solution to help increase diagnostic confidence and an improved patient experience. The software automatically segments and quantifies the size of the aneurysm sac for surveillance of known native (untreated), and post-EVAR (treated) AAAs.

The current standard of care for AAAs includes 2D ultrasound and computed tomography angiography (CTA). Each of these modalities has its drawbacks, including inter-operator variability with 2D ultrasound and patient exposure to high levels of radiation and nephrotoxic contrast agents with CTA.

A recent clinical study showed that 3D ultrasound examination for native AAA surveillance has excellent inter-operator reproducibility, superior to that of 2D ultrasound, supporting the broader use of 3D ultrasound in standard AAA surveillance programs [2]. 3D ultrasound has been shown to estimate the diameter and volume of an AAA with acceptable reproducibility and an improved agreement (over 2D ultrasound) with CT [3]. Furthermore, 3D ultrasound has also been proven to correlate significantly better to 3D CT than 2D ultrasound for assessing the maximum diameter of the residual sac post-EVAR, with clinically acceptable reproducibility [4].

Philips integrates 3D ultrasound with innovative software for breakthrough in surveillance of abdominal aortic aneurysms Jan. 27, 2021 Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model helps increase diagnostic confidence and improved patient experience compared to current standard of care Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a …

