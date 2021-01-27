DGAP-Ad-hoc: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 2G Energy AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board resolve cash capital increase 27-Jan-2021 / 10:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2G Energy AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board resolve cash capital increase

Heek, January 27, 2021 - The Management Board of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to execute a capital increase against cash contributions under partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2020 excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders.

The share capital of 2G Energy AG is to be increased by EUR 55,000.00 from EUR 4,430,000.00 to EUR 4,485,000.00 by issuing 55,000 new no-par value bearer shares. The placement price is EUR 95.60 per share, resulting in gross issue proceeds of around EUR 5.3 million.

The capital increase is based on the investment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg), who pursues a long-term investment approach in its commitment.

2G continues to have a strong liquidity-generating business model. Against the background of larger individual projects, the existing liquidity reserves are nevertheless to be moderately strengthened. This will ensure that 2G can continue to operate completely independently of external capital in the future, despite further growth.



