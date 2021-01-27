Anlass der Studie: Management Interview

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



26/01/2021 - GBC Management Interview with Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest Group



' We clearly want to reach the billion market capitalisation here and continue to grow beyond that. '



Media and Games Invest (MGI) is a fast and profitable growing digital media and games company. The company combines organic growth with targeted value- creating acquisitions. The MGI Group has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets in the past six years. MGI is one of the few leading companies within the gaming industry that also has its own 'advertising division'.



MGI entered into a purchase agreement a few days ago to fully acquire US game developer KingsIsle with the well-known game title Wizard101 (member of the MMO Hall of Fame, >50.0m gamers). This M&A transaction is transformative for MGI as it significantly increases the economic base and profitability of the MGI Group (increase pro-forma Group EBITDA YTD Q3 2020: c. 60.0%). For the current financial year 2021, KingsIsle expects revenues of USD 32 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 21.0 million, with a very high EBITDA margin of 66%.



MGI has agreed with KingsIsle's owners on a fixed purchase price of USD 126.0 million and a performance-based purchase price component (earn out) of up to USD 84 million. To finance the M&A, Oaktree Capital, which has a high level of expertise in the media- and- games sector, has committed to a capital increase of EUR25.0 million, as a result of which this company will in future hold a stake of approximately 9.0% in the MGI Group. Against the backdrop of this very significant acquisition, we have taken the opportunity to interview MGI's CFO Paul Echt about this M&A measure.

GBC AG: Mr Echt, MGI has already successfully carried out numerous M&A deals in the past and has built up a high level of M&A expertise and experience. What were the motives for what is now the largest takeover in the company's history?



Mr Echt: This deal was interesting for us on several levels. On the one hand, the company owns a few very strong game IPs. The flagship Wizard101, which has often been described in the press as the Harry Potter of online games, deserves special mention. This game fits perfectly into our core portfolio, as it is characterised by a very active community and a free and long-term gaming experience. The average player therefore remains loyal to the game for five years or more, which can be seen very well in the figures. As this is an MGI-typical multiplayer game in the fantasy genre, we have a lot of experience in successfully developing and growing these games over a very long period of time. In addition, we can estimate very well what sales and margins we can safely plan for in the coming years. Against this background, the fixed purchase price of USD 126m is the highest we have paid to date, but with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x it is relatively value-enhancing. In addition, the company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, where we also have an office with approximately 50 employees. Together, this will make the integration much easier.



