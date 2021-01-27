 

Digital Changes Brought by COVID-19 Boosted Lleida.net SaaS Services in 2020

MADRID, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) increased sales of its SaaS business in all market segments in 2020.

In the year, the company increased its certified electronic signature, notification and contracting business line by 59 per cent to €5.69 million.

The company developed its Digital Signature business by 59 per cent to €5.69 million during the year.

Changes in behavioural habits brought  by the COVID-19 helped the company boost its overall sales over 20 per cent in 2020, to €16.42 million.

In the fourth quarter alone, the SaaS line sales progressed 107 per cent weighed to the same period last year, to 1.97 million.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net, and its CFO, Arrate Usandizaga, will present these Earning Results to investors in a conference call today.

"The changes in the habits caused by the pandemic has led Lleida.net to become a company whose services have a generalised scope, and are already used by all the segments of the economy," explained Sapena.

Increase In Traffic In All Its Business Lines

During the year, all certified electronic communication services soared due to the lock-in.

Registered SMS traffic grew by 600 per cent since October. Registered SMS Contracts (mainly used by electricity and energy companies) saw a 195 per cent increase over 2019, and Registered electronic email saw a 100 per cent increase.

Traffic on its Click&Sign product saw a 600 per cent jump over 2019, clearly indicating a shift from analogue to digital contracting.

The company, whose pillars are innovation, internationalisation and  Intellectual Property, observed how its services are growing in all segments.

The number of international clients accounted for 57.05 per cent of its total turnover.

20% More Sales In 2020

The growth in sales was marked by major international contracts, such as those signed with the South African and Colombian postal services.

Last year, the company secured worldwide agreements with international entities such as Emirates Post, for the exclusive distribution of the company's entire suite of services in the United Arab Emirates and with Spanish companies such as Santander Merchant Services and Indra.

In 2020, it posted an EBITDA of 2.57 million euros, 17 per cent higher than in the previous year, when it was 2.19 million euros.

Its annual gross margin was 8.015 million euros, almost one million euros more than last year.

The company reduced its financial debt significantly. It now has an excess of available cash over a total debt of more than 2.1 million euros.

One Of The Industry's Largest Intellectual Property Portfolios

Internationally, it has received more than 200 patents for its Registered Digital Signature methods from more than 50 countries, including the United States, the European Union, China, Japan, India and Colombia.

The company is currently awaiting 70 new patents, providing it a strong global defensive position that will be key to its future business development.

Growth On The Stock Exchange

The company was first listed on BME Growth (the former MAB) in 2015. Subsequently, in 2018, it was listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. At the end of 2020, it was listed on OTCQX in New York.

Last year, the company's shares increased in value by as much as 940 per cent, in one of the most significant rises in the European stock market.

In 2020, its trading volume on BME Growth exceeded €178 million, more than all previous years combined.

It recently announced that it now has more than 2,750 shareholders, increasing 19 per cent over the last quarter.

Of these investors, 4.4% are institutional investors and companies in Spain, France and the United States.

Contact:
The Paloma Project
Media, rpl@thepalomaproject.com  
+356-7946-7486

 

