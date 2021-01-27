UMC Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was NT$45.30 billion, which increased from NT$44.87 billion in 3Q20. Compared to the previous year, 4Q20 revenue was up 8.2% YoY from NT$41.85 billion in 4Q19. Consolidated gross margin for 4Q20 was 23.9%. Net income attributable to the stockholders of the parent was NT$11.20 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.92.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “Our business traction in Q3 carried over into Q4, lifting utilization rate to 99% and raising wafer shipments to 2.3 million 8-inch equivalents. The stable capacity utilization was driven by robust end market demand from consumer and computing related applications such as WiFi, Digital TV, micro-controllers, and power management IC. For full year 2020, UMC's revenue grew 26% in USD while operating income surged to NT$22.01 billion, reflecting solid utilization rates across both 8" and 12" facilities and optimization of our blended product mix. In particular, our enhanced 12" product mix primarily resulted from the substantial pick-up in 28nm wafer business as well as our successful integration of USJC’s 12” operations.”

Co-president Wang continued, “Looking into the first quarter, stable demand outlook will lead to an incremental increase in wafer shipments and blended ASP in USD. However, due to the continuing unfavorable foreign exchange rate, we anticipate the appreciation of the NT dollar will offset more than half of the implied growth projected for 1Q. For full year 2021, UMC continues to share the foundry industry's positive view in wafer demand. Hence, we will continue with the company's disciplined and measured capex strategy by allocating a budget of US$1.5 billion to accommodate the strong demand outlook in advanced technologies.”

Co-president Wang added, “﻿ In terms of corporate sustainability, UMC first launched its Corporate Sustainability Committee in the domestic semiconductor industry in 2008, adhering to the vision of "people-oriented, symbiosis with the environment, and co-prosperity with the society," and is committed to the promotion of the ESG (environment, society, governance) three-dimensional sustainability concept. Among them, in terms of environmental sustainability, UMC regards climate change, water and energy management issues as challenges and opportunities for the company. In 2020, UMC revealed its “Green 2025” environmental protection goals to achieve 15% water saving, 15% electricity saving, 25% waste reduction, and 65% reduction in fluorine-containing greenhouse gases. Given Taiwan’s lack of rainfall over the past few months, water conservation and water recycling have become increasingly important themes in helping communities cope with longer-term droughts. By 2025, UMC anticipates the company’s efforts in water and wastewater management will reduce water consumption per product unit by 15% compared to 2015. We will continue to enhance our competitiveness and ensure that continuous and effective water conservation management is conducted in our wafer manufacturing operations to increase the recovery and reuse of water resources.”

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q20 3Q20 QoQ %

change 4Q19 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 45,296 44,870 0.9 41,849 8.2 Gross Profit 10,848 9,769 11.0 6,968 55.7 Operating Expenses (6,335 ) (5,508 ) 15.0 (6,165 ) 2.8 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,102 2,872 (61.6 ) 1,215 (9.3 ) Operating Income 5,615 7,133 (21.3 ) 2,018 178.3 Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 5,619 2,074 171.0 946 493.4 Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of the Parent 11,196 9,106 22.9 3,837 191.8 EPS (NT$ per share) 0.92 0.75 0.33 (US$ per ADS) 0.162 0.132 0.058

Operating revenues in 4Q20 slightly increased to NT$45.30 billion. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies increased to 40%. Gross profit grew 11.0% QoQ to NT$10.85 billion, or 23.9% of revenue. Operating expenses increased 15.0% to NT$6.34 billion. Net other operating income declined to NT$1.10 billion. Net non-operating income was NT$5.62 billion. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent grew 22.9% QoQ to NT$11.20 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$0.92. Earnings per ADS was US$0.162. The basic weighted average number of outstanding shares in 4Q20 was 12,206,292,756, compared with 12,107,651,452 shares in 3Q20 and 11,708,869,140 shares in 4Q19. The diluted weighted average number of outstanding shares was 12,359,115,536 in 4Q20, compared with 12,179,561,492 shares in 3Q20 and 13,073,000,039 shares in 4Q19. The fully diluted shares counted on December 31, 2020 were approximately 12,375,194,000.

Detailed Financials Section

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q20 3Q20 QoQ %

change 4Q19 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 45,296 44,870 0.9 41,849 8.2 COGS (34,448 ) (35,101 ) (1.9 ) (34,881 ) (1.2 ) Depreciation (10,436 ) (10,911 ) (4.4 ) (11,069 ) (5.7 ) Other Mfg. Costs (24,012 ) (24,190 ) (0.7 ) (23,812 ) 0.8 Gross Profit 10,848 9,769 11.0 6,968 55.7 Gross Margin (%) 23.9 % 21.8 % 16.7 % Operating Expenses (6,335 ) (5,508 ) 15.0 (6,165 ) 2.8 G&A (1,966 ) (1,614 ) 21.9 (1,603 ) 22.7 Sales & Marketing (1,175 ) (1,009 ) 16.4 (996 ) 17.9 R&D (3,194 ) (3,314 ) (3.6 ) (3,453 ) (7.5 ) Expected Credit

Impairment Gain

(Loss) 0 429 (99.9 ) (113 ) - Net Other Operating

Income & Expenses 1,102 2,872 (61.6 ) 1,215 (9.3 ) Operating Income 5,615 7,133 (21.3 ) 2,018 178.3

Operating revenues increased slightly to NT$45.30 billion. COGS declined 1.9% QoQ to NT$34.45 billion, which included a 4.4% QoQ decline in depreciation. Gross profit grew 11.0% QoQ to NT$10.85 billion, which was partially offset from the continuous appreciation of the NT dollar. Operating expenses increased 15% QoQ to NT$6.34 billion, as G&A increased 21.9% sequentially to NT$1.97 billion while Sales & Marketing rose 16.4% QoQ to NT$1.18 billion. R&D decreased 3.6% QoQ to NT$3.19 billion, representing 7.1% of 4Q20 operating revenues. Net other operating income was NT$1.10 billion. In 4Q20, operating income declined 21.3% QoQ to NT$5.62 billion.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 5,619 2,074 946 Net Interest Income and Expenses (278 ) (314 ) (468 ) Net Investment Gain and Loss 5,703 3,944 1,064 Exchange Gain and Loss 199 259 188 Other Gain and Loss (5 ) (1,815 ) 162

Net non-operating income in 4Q20 was NT$5.62 billion, mainly resulting from NT$5.70 billion in net investment gain and NT$199 million in exchange gain, which was primarily offset by NT$278 million in net interest expense.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2020 For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Sep. 30, 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 16,072 18,538 Net income before tax 11,234 9,207 Depreciation & Amortization 11,993 12,170 Expected credit impairment loss (gain) (0 ) (429 ) Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (3,822 ) (2,778 ) Income tax paid (144 ) (229 ) Changes in working capital & others (3,189 ) 597 Cash Flow from Investing Activities (17,437 ) (5,686 ) Acquisition of PP&E (11,738 ) (6,707 ) Proceeds from disposal of PP&E (20 ) 1,720 Acquisition of intangible assets (293 ) (815 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (4,625 ) 281 Others (761 ) (165 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities (3,153 ) (13,652 ) Bank loans (3,000 ) (4,716 ) Treasury stock acquired - (477 ) Treasury stock sold to employees - 1,678 Cash dividends - (9,765 ) Others (153 ) (372 ) Effect of Exchange Rate (273 ) (233 ) Net Cash Flow (4,791 ) (1,033 ) Beginning balance 98,839 99,872 Ending balance 94,048 98,839

In 4Q20, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$16.07 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$17.44 billion, which included NT$12.04 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$4.03 billion. Cash outflow from financing activities was NT$3.15 billion, primarily from NT$3.00 billion in the repayment of bank loans. Net cash outflow in 4Q20 was NT$4.79 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$6.34 billion in bank loans.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Cash and Cash Equivalents 94.05 98.84 95.49 Notes & Accounts Receivable 27.27 26.96 25.73 Days Sales Outstanding 55 55 54 Inventories, net 22.55 22.86 21.72 Days of Inventory 60 60 55 Total Current Assets 164.31 163.48 153.76

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to NT$94.05 billion. Days of inventory remained at 60 days.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Total Current Liabilities 78.24 59.15 72.71 Notes & Accounts Payable 7.86 7.70 8.88 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 38.04 16.40 36.81 Payables on Equipment 5.45 7.38 3.03 Other 26.89 27.67 23.99 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 24.77 49.46 47.89 Long-Term Investment Liabilities 20.75 20.14 20.09 Total Liabilities 141.74 147.33 162.97 Debt to Equity 60 % 67 % 79 %

Current liabilities increased to NT$78.24 billion, mainly from increase of short-term credit/bonds to NT$38.04 billion as long-term credit/bonds declined to NT$24.77 billion. Total liabilities declined to NT$141.74 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 60%.

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 North America 29 % 30 % 31 % 29 % 30 % Asia Pacific 61 % 57 % 55 % 56 % 55 % Europe 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 6 % Japan 5 % 7 % 9 % 9 % 9 %

Revenue from Asia Pacific rose to 61% as business from North America declined to 29% of sales. Business from Europe was 5% while contribution from Japan declined to 5%.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 14nm and below 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 14nm<x<=28nm 18 % 14 % 13 % 9 % 10 % 28nm<x<=40nm 22 % 23 % 23 % 25 % 22 % 40nm<x<=65nm 18 % 19 % 16 % 16 % 16 % 65nm<x<=90nm 8 % 10 % 13 % 15 % 18 % 90nm<x<=0.13um 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 0.13um<x<=0.18um 13 % 13 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 0.18um<x<=0.35um 8 % 8 % 8 % 8 % 8 % 0.5um and above 2 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 3 %

Revenue contribution from 28nm continued to increase, growing to 18% of the business while 40nm contribution declined to 22% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Fabless 87 % 88 % 88 % 88 % 87 % IDM 13 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 13 %

Revenue from fabless customers decreased to 87% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Computer 16 % 13 % 14 % 13 % 13 % Communication 49 % 54 % 51 % 54 % 54 % Consumer 25 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 24 % Others 10 % 9 % 11 % 9 % 9 %

Revenue from the communication segment declined to 49%, while business from computer applications grew to 16%. Business from consumer applications increased to 25% as other segments increased to 10%.

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) increased in 4Q20.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 4Q20 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer Shipments 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Wafer Shipments

(8” K equivalents) 2,293 2,254 2,218 2,148 2,042 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Utilization Rate 99 % 97 % 98 % 93 % 92 % Total Capacity

(8” K equivalents) 2,311 2,308 2,291 2,278 2,237

In 4Q20, wafer shipments increased 1.7% QoQ to 2,293K, while quarterly capacity remained flat at 2,311K. As a result, the overall utilization rate in 4Q20 was 99%.

Capacity4

Total capacity in the fourth quarter totaled 2,311K 8-inch equivalent wafers. We foresee in the first quarter, that capacity will decline to 2,280K 8-inch equivalent wafers, mainly reflecting the product mix changes at WTK and Fab 8A.

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2020 2019 2018 2017 FAB 1Q21E 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 WTK 6" 3.5 – 0.45 371 370 396 422 WTK 84 93 93 93 8A 8" 0.5 – 0.25 802 825 825 825 8A 186 201 201 201 8C 8" 0.35 – 0.11 452 436 383 357 8C 113 113 113 113 8D 8" 0.13 – 0.09 371 359 347 341 8D 94 93 93 93 8E 8" 0.5 – 0.15 449 426 418 418 8E 113 113 113 113 8F 8" 0.18 – 0.11 485 434 431 417 8F 120 122 122 122 8S 8" 0.18 – 0.11 373 372 372 347 8S 101 93 93 93 8N 8" 0.5 – 0.11 917 831 771 753 8N 226 230 230 230 12A 12" 0.13 – 0.014 1044 997 997 970 12A 257 261 261 261 12i 12" 0.13 – 0.040 628 595 555 537 12i 157 160 160 155 12X 12" 0.040 – 0.028 217 203 183 97 12X 59 57 56 53 12M 12" 0.090 – 0.040 391 98 - - 12M 96 98 98 98 Total(1) 9,188 8,148 7,673 7,304 Total 2,280 2,311 2,308 2,291 YoY Growth Rate 13 % 6 % 5 % 5 %

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 CAPEX $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.7 $ 1.4 $ 2.8

2021 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 15 % 85 % US$1.5 billion

CAPEX spending in 4Q20 was US$418 million, leading to a total of US$1.0 billion in capital expenditure for 2020. Full year 2021 CAPEX is budgeted at US$1.5 billion.

Brief Summary of Full Year 2020 Consolidated Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 2020 2019 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 176,821 148,202 19.3 Gross Profit 38,997 21,315 83.0 Operating Expenses (23,244 ) (21,807 ) 6.6 Net Other Operating Income

and Expenses 6,254 5,182 20.7 Operating Income 22,007 4,690 369.3 Net Non-Operating Income

and Expenses 5,919 1,046 465.9 Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit (746 ) 393 - Net Income Attributable to

Stockholders of the Parent 29,189 9,708 200.7 EPS (NT$ per share) 2.42 0.82 (US$ per ADS) 0.425 0.144

Consolidated revenue in NTD increased 19.3% YoY to NT$176.82 billion, from NT$148.20 billion in 2019.

Gross margin was 22.1%, compared to 14.4% in 2019.

Operating margin was 12.5%, compared to 3.2% in 2019.

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was NT$29.19 billion in 2020.

EPS was NT$2.42, or EPADS of US$0.425 for 2020.

The contribution from 28nm technologies and below accounted for 14% in 2020. 40nm business accounted for 23% in 2020.

Annual Sales Breakdown in Revenue for Foundry Segment

Region 2020 2019 North America 30 % 32 % Asia Pacific 57 % 57 % Europe 6 % 6 % Japan 7 % 5 % Technology 2020 2019 14nm and below 0 % 0 % 14nm<x<=28nm 14 % 11 % 28nm<x<=40nm 23 % 23 % 40nm<x<=65nm 17 % 15 % 65nm<x<=90nm 11 % 14 % 90nm<x<=0.13um 11 % 12 % 0.13um<x<=0.18um 13 % 13 % 0.18um<x<=0.35um 8 % 9 % 0.5um and above 3 % 3 % Customer Type 2020 2019 Fabless 88 % 91 % IDM 12 % 9 % Application 2020 2019 Computer 14 % 14 % Communication 52 % 52 % Consumer 24 % 26 % Others 10 % 8 %

First Quarter 2021 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: To increase by approximately 2%

ASP in USD: To increase by 2-3%

Gross Profit Margin: To be in the mid-20% range

Capacity Utilization: 100%

2021 CAPEX: US$1.5 billion

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the first quarter of 2021; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading “First Quarter of 2021 Outlook and Guidance.”

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2020 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) December 31, 2020 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,302 94,048 24.9 % Accounts receivable, net 958 27,273 7.2 % Inventories, net 792 22,552 6.0 % Other current assets 717 20,433 5.4 % Total current assets 5,769 164,306 43.5 % Non-current assets Funds and investments 1,987 56,578 15.0 % Property, plant and equipment 4,662 132,775 35.2 % Right-of-use assets 272 7,748 2.1 % Other non-current assets 565 16,109 4.2 % Total non-current assets 7,486 213,210 56.5 % Total assets 13,255 377,516 100.0 % Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 388 11,057 2.9 % Payables 1,132 32,240 8.5 % Current portion of long-term liabilities 948 26,985 7.2 % Other current liabilities 279 7,961 2.2 % Total current liabilities 2,747 78,243 20.8 % Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 586 16,690 4.4 % Long-term loans 284 8,081 2.1 % Lease liabilities, noncurrent 177 5,027 1.3 % Other non-current liabilities 1,183 33,702 9.0 % Total non-current liabilities 2,230 63,500 16.8 % Total liabilities 4,977 141,743 37.6 % Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,362 124,224 32.9 % Additional paid-in capital 1,517 43,211 11.4 % Retained earnings and other components of equity 2,400 68,345 18.1 % Treasury stock (4 ) (120 ) (0.0 %) Total equity attributable to the parent company 8,275 235,660 62.4 % Non-controlling interests 3 113 0.0 % Total equity 8,278 235,773 62.4 % Total liabilities and equity 13,255 377,516 100.0 % Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate of NT $28.48 per U.S.Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Chg. December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,590 45,296 1,469 41,849 8.2 % 1,590 45,296 1,575 44,870 0.9 % Operating costs (1,209 ) (34,448 ) (1,224 ) (34,881 ) (1.2 %) (1,209 ) (34,448 ) (1,232 ) (35,101 ) (1.9 %) Gross profit 381 10,848 245 6,968 55.7 % 381 10,848 343 9,769 11.0 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 16.7 % 16.7 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 21.8 % 21.8 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (41 ) (1,175 ) (35 ) (996 ) 17.9 % (41 ) (1,175 ) (35 ) (1,009 ) 16.4 % - General and administrative expenses (69 ) (1,966 ) (56 ) (1,603 ) 22.7 % (69 ) (1,966 ) (58 ) (1,614 ) 21.9 % - Research and development expenses (112 ) (3,194 ) (121 ) (3,453 ) (7.5 %) (112 ) (3,194 ) (116 ) (3,314 ) (3.6 %) - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) 0 0 (4 ) (113 ) - 0 0 15 429 (99.9 %) Subtotal (222 ) (6,335 ) (216 ) (6,165 ) 2.8 % (222 ) (6,335 ) (194 ) (5,508 ) 15.0 % Net other operating income and expenses 38 1,102 42 1,215 (9.3 %) 38 1,102 101 2,872 (61.6 %) Operating income 197 5,615 71 2,018 178.3 % 197 5,615 250 7,133 (21.3 %) 12.4 % 12.4 % 4.8 % 4.8 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 15.9 % 15.9 % Net non-operating income and expenses 197 5,619 33 946 493.4 % 197 5,619 73 2,074 171.0 % Income from continuing operations

before income tax 394 11,234 104 2,964 278.9 % 394 11,234 323 9,207 22.0 % 24.8 % 24.8 % 7.1 % 7.1 % 24.8 % 24.8 % 20.5 % 20.5 % Income tax benefit (expenses) (12 ) (344 ) 7 191 - (12 ) (344 ) (7 ) (197 ) 74.8 % Net income 382 10,890 111 3,155 245.1 % 382 10,890 316 9,010 20.9 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 20.1 % 20.1 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 135 3,831 (54 ) (1,538 ) - 135 3,831 49 1,390 175.6 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 517 14,721 57 1,617 810.3 % 517 14,721 365 10,400 41.5 % Net income attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 393 11,196 135 3,837 191.8 % 393 11,196 320 9,106 22.9 % Non-controlling interests (11 ) (306 ) (24 ) (682 ) (55.1 %) (11 ) (306 ) (4 ) (96 ) 216.5 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 528 15,027 80 2,291 556.0 % 528 15,027 369 10,497 43.2 % Non-controlling interests (11 ) (306 ) (23 ) (674 ) (54.6 %) (11 ) (306 ) (4 ) (97 ) 216.5 % Earnings per share-basic 0.032 0.92 0.012 0.33 0.032 0.92 0.026 0.75 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.162 4.60 0.058 1.65 0.162 4.60 0.132 3.75 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,206 11,709 12,206 12,108 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate of NT $28.48 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,590 45,296 100.0 % 6,209 176,821 100.0 % Operating costs (1,209 ) (34,448 ) (76.1 %) (4,840 ) (137,824 ) (77.9 %) Gross profit 381 10,848 23.9 % 1,369 38,997 22.1 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (41 ) (1,175 ) (2.6 %) (146 ) (4,152 ) (2.4 %) - General and administrative expenses (69 ) (1,966 ) (4.3 %) (233 ) (6,664 ) (3.7 %) - Research and development expenses (112 ) (3,194 ) (7.1 %) (453 ) (12,896 ) (7.3 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 0 0 0.0 % 16 468 0.3 % Subtotal (222 ) (6,335 ) (14.0 %) (816 ) (23,244 ) (13.1 %) Net other operating income and expenses 38 1,102 2.5 % 220 6,254 3.5 % Operating income 197 5,615 12.4 % 773 22,007 12.5 % Net non-operating income and expenses 197 5,619 12.4 % 208 5,919 3.3 % Income from continuing operations

before income tax 394 11,234 24.8 % 981 27,926 15.8 % Income tax expense (12 ) (344 ) (0.8 %) (27 ) (746 ) (0.4 %) Net income 382 10,890 24.0 % 954 27,180 15.4 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 135 3,831 8.5 % 165 4,686 2.6 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 517 14,721 32.5 % 1,119 31,866 18.0 % Net income attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 393 11,196 24.7 % 1,025 29,189 16.5 % Non-controlling interests (11 ) (306 ) (0.7 %) (71 ) (2,009 ) (1.1 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 528 15,027 33.2 % 1,185 33,748 19.1 % Non-controlling interests (11 ) (306 ) (0.7 %) (66 ) (1,882 ) (1.1 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.032 0.92 0.085 2.42 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.162 4.60 0.425 12.10 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in millions) 12,206 12,073 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate of NT $28.48 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 981 27,926 Depreciation & Amortization 1,717 48,908 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (234 ) (6,668 ) Changes in working capital & others (156 ) (4,421 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,308 65,745 Cash flows from investing activities : Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (925 ) (26,345 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 61 1,737 Acquisition of intangible assets (71 ) (2,009 ) Increase in other financial assets (437 ) (12,438 ) Others (36 ) (1,057 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,408 ) (40,112 ) Cash flows from financing activities : Decrease in short-term loans (33 ) (933 ) Redemption of bonds (481 ) (13,703 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 475 13,529 Repayments of long-term loans (470 ) (13,392 ) Cash dividends (343 ) (9,766 ) Treasury stock acquired (59 ) (1,678 ) Treasury stock sold to employees 59 1,678 Others (47 ) (1,336 ) Net cash used in financing activities (899 ) (25,601 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (52 ) (1,476 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (51 ) (1,444 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,353 95,492 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,302 94,048 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate of NT $28.48 per U.S. Dollar.

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending December 31, 2020, the three-month period ending September 30, 2020, and the equivalent three-month period that ended December 31, 2019. For all 4Q20 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate of NT$ 28.48 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

