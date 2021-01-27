Takeda Achieved Carbon Neutrality in 2020

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it achieved carbon neutrality in its value chain for its fiscal year 2019. This achievement was delivered by a continued focus on internal energy conservation measures, procurement of green energy, and investment in renewable energy certificates and high-quality, verified carbon offsets. These actions collectively address 100 percent of Takeda’s fiscal year 2019 scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions1 and represent a significant milestone in Takeda’s sustainability journey.

“This important milestone underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability as we recognize that climate change poses a risk to human health, including the spread of some of the same infectious diseases we’re working to eradicate,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda president and chief executive officer. “As a global, purpose-driven company celebrating our 240-year anniversary this summer, I am proud of our achievement, but we know much more work needs to be done. We remain committed to using our size and scale to help mitigate climate change and to ensure we can continue to make a positive impact on patients, our people and the planet.”