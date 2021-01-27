 

Genetron Health to Release Thirteen Research Findings at 21st World Conference on Lung Cancer

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will release thirteen new research findings at the 21st World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), which will be held virtually from January 28 to 31. One of the research findings (Study 3713) was selected for a mini oral presentation.

Genetron Health joined hands with eight top Chinese hospitals to conduct in-depth analysis and research on a large-scale lung cancer cohort, leveraging the Genetron One-Step Seq Method and core products such as Onco PanscanTM. The research has achieved key findings in gene mutation and fusion feature mapping, immunotherapy marker detection, bioinformatics analysis, etc., laying the groundwork for further exploration of lung cancer diagnosis, treatment and the design of treatment solutions.

Exploring the characteristics of gene mutation

Seven studies (#1766, #2150, #2226, #2007, #1780, #1452, #835) on EGFR mutations, JAK family gene mutations, FGFR1-4 mutations, KIT activating mutations, mTOR signaling pathway mutations, and IDH1/2 mutations, respectively, were conducted to explore their mutation patterns and distribution characteristics in Chinese lung cancer patients, and to search for drug-resistant targets and effective solutions.

Exploring the characteristics of gene fusion

Study 3609 involved an in-depth analysis of 10 gene fusion patterns and distributions in the Chinese lung cancer population, as well as their co-occurrences with other driver mutations, in order to construct initial gene fusion mapping. Study 3601 focused on the prevalence and clinical benefit ratio of NTRK1 rare fusion in the Chinese lung cancer population.

Detecting immunotherapy markers

Study 3698 demonstrated the usage of KMT2C/D gene mutations as a positive predictor of the efficacy of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) immunotherapy, indicating that patients with such gene mutations may benefit from immunotherapy. Study 3713 focused on the differences amongst DDR (DNA Damage Response) signaling pathway-related gene mutations in NSCLC and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), supporting the research of immunotherapy in the two patient groups.

