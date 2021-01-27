Genetron Health to Release Thirteen Research Findings at 21st World Conference on Lung Cancer

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will release thirteen new research findings at the 21st World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), which will be held virtually from January 28 to 31. One of the research findings (Study 3713) was selected for a mini oral presentation.

Genetron Health joined hands with eight top Chinese hospitals to conduct in-depth analysis and research on a large-scale lung cancer cohort, leveraging the Genetron One-Step Seq Method and core products such as Onco PanscanTM. The research has achieved key findings in gene mutation and fusion feature mapping, immunotherapy marker detection, bioinformatics analysis, etc., laying the groundwork for further exploration of lung cancer diagnosis, treatment and the design of treatment solutions.