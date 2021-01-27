 

AnswerConnect plants half a million trees through One Tree One Planet Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Answering Service Provider Continues to Plant a New Tree for Every Customer and Employee, Every Month As Part Of Giving Back Initiative

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerConnect, the virtual live answering service, in partnership with several non-profit environmental organizations, has now planted over 500,000 trees worldwide. Over the next 40 years, those trees will sequester half a million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

As part of their Giving Back initiative, AnswerConnect has partnered with tree-planting charities, including One Tree Planted and Trees for the Future. The initiative comes as part of AnswerConnect's three-point plan to protect the natural environment, contribute to local communities, and create more sustainable business practices.

When a customer signs up to AnswerConnect, they're added to the tree planting index. Our partners then plant a tree on their behalf every month. The initiative has so far contributed to reforestation programs across the world; from the Amazon rainforest to the bushlands of Ghana to the national parks of the United States. The 1T1P initiative is part of a global push to increase corporate accountability and reduce businesses' collective carbon footprint.

  • 15 billion trees are cut down annually.
  • There has been a 46% fall in global tree count since the beginning of human civilization.

How we can help:

  • Over the course of a lifetime, 1000 trees will absorb over one million pounds of CO₂.
  • Just one young tree can absorb 26 pounds of CO₂ per year.
  • One young tree has the net cooling effect equivalent to ten room-sized air conditioners operating 20 hours a day.

AnswerConnect CEO Natalie Ruiz said: "At AnswerConnect, we've always been passionate about giving back. We are serious about making a positive impact on people's lives and our planet. This milestone shows what is possible when businesses are guided by purpose. Each of our clients plays a role in making this positive impact, and we're hugely grateful for their on-going partnership."

In 2020, businesses need to prioritize the triple bottom line - profit, people, and planet. In conjunction with their virtual support services - which aim to eliminate unnecessary travel - AnswerConnect remains committed to helping the planet, one tree at a time.

Find out more: https://www.answerconnect.co.uk/onetree

For further press information, please contact:

AnswerConnect Head of Marketing: Fraser Wilson at fraser.wilson@answerconnect.com, +44 (0)800-802-1069



