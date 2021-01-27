 

Press and analyst meeting

On Thursday 11 February 2021, at 10:00 CET, Bilia’s year-end report 2020 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where
CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

There will be one meeting in Swedish at 12:30 (CET) and one meeting in English
at 14:30 (CET). They are telephone meetings and you call telephone number
+46 (0)8 22 90 90 and enter code 674445.

If you need a toll free phone number outside Sweden, please contact us for a country specific telephone number.

Gothenburg January 27, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

