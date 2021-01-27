Aurcana Announces Pending Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement with Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION (" Aurcana " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement offering (the “ Private Placement ”) announced on January 6, 2021, subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Private Placement was significantly oversubscribed and Aurcana elected to increase the size of the Private Placement to up to 34,500,000 Units (C$34,500,000) at a price of C$1.00 per Unit (the “ Units ”). Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. participated with a lead order of C$5.0 million, marking Palisades Goldcorp’s 4 th participation as an Aurcana lead order since February 2020. Closing is expected to take place on January 27 th or shortly thereafter.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$1.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will provide contingency funding for the restart of the Company’s wholly owned Revenue Virginius (RV) Mine and will also support the examination of value creation opportunities on multiple fronts. Areas of focus will include the growth of the resource base at the RV Mine which may enable the Company to scale up future production volumes, as well as opportunities for strategic consolidation in the RV Mine district. Net proceeds will also be used for working capital and general and administrative expenses, including but not limited to potential opportunities to accelerate its wholly owned Shafter Project.

Finder’s fees of 6% cash and 6% in finder’s warrants will be issued as part of the Private Placement.

The Units will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The common shares and Warrants (and any common shares issued pursuant to the Warrants, as applicable) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Units.