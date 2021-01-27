 

DGAP-News Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 11:15  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Toyota Mobility Foundation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge

27.01.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge

  • Sixteen teams of innovators, from 9 countries, developed proofs-of-concept (PoC)s of their innovative data-driven solutions towards improving mobility and city planning in Kuala Lumpur
  • Six Finalists were selected by a panel of judges and will receive a US$125,000 grant each to develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) as a ready-to-implement solution

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Six solution ideas were announced as finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH) program. The Toyota Mobility foundation (TMF) launched CATCH in February 2020 with a global call for dynamic, intelligent and data-driven solutions to address mobility and city planning challenges in Kuala Lumpur.

Image: http://release-manager.media-outreach.com/i/120492

Despite the continuing impact of COVID-19, the CATCH program progressed through the application stage in May, receiving over 90 entries from 20+ countries. Then the Semi-Finalist stage finished in December. In this stage with tremendous support and insights from our strategic and data partners, the Semi-Finalists obtained an understanding of Kuala Lumpur's mobility issues for their Proof of Concept (PoC) development over a 6-week period. An esteemed panel of 8 judges from various fields of expertise such as government, sustainable mobility, venture capital, technology, and industry virtually assessed the 16 Semi-Finalists. After careful consideration and based on the feedback from the judges, TMF identified six teams as Finalists rather than five teams as originally planned. The following six teams are deemed to be best suited to CATCH's problem statement and the five assessment criteria of creativity, feasibility, sustainability, desirability and technicality. These teams will be asked to further develop their MVPs, and at this stage each will receive a grant of US$125,000 of financial support to drive testing and implementation of intelligent data-driven, connected solutions, aimed at a more efficient, innovative, secure and sustainable city of Kuala Lumpur.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge DGAP-News: Toyota Mobility Foundation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge 27.01.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020
ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank: Rainer Roubal
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...