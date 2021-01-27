Toyota Mobility Foundation Announces Six Finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge

Sixteen teams of innovators, from 9 countries, developed proofs-of-concept (PoC)s of their innovative data-driven solutions towards improving mobility and city planning in Kuala Lumpur

Six Finalists were selected by a panel of judges and will receive a US$125,000 grant each to develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) as a ready-to-implement solution

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Six solution ideas were announced as finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH) program. The Toyota Mobility foundation (TMF) launched CATCH in February 2020 with a global call for dynamic, intelligent and data-driven solutions to address mobility and city planning challenges in Kuala Lumpur.

Despite the continuing impact of COVID-19, the CATCH program progressed through the application stage in May, receiving over 90 entries from 20+ countries. Then the Semi-Finalist stage finished in December. In this stage with tremendous support and insights from our strategic and data partners, the Semi-Finalists obtained an understanding of Kuala Lumpur's mobility issues for their Proof of Concept (PoC) development over a 6-week period. An esteemed panel of 8 judges from various fields of expertise such as government, sustainable mobility, venture capital, technology, and industry virtually assessed the 16 Semi-Finalists. After careful consideration and based on the feedback from the judges, TMF identified six teams as Finalists rather than five teams as originally planned. The following six teams are deemed to be best suited to CATCH's problem statement and the five assessment criteria of creativity, feasibility, sustainability, desirability and technicality. These teams will be asked to further develop their MVPs, and at this stage each will receive a grant of US$125,000 of financial support to drive testing and implementation of intelligent data-driven, connected solutions, aimed at a more efficient, innovative, secure and sustainable city of Kuala Lumpur.