 

(Italy) IEG, Ready to Start Again With Expos and Conferences to Relaunch Companies' Business in Italy and Worldwide

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Exhibition Group, key international expo and conference player, with its Rimini and Vicenza expo venues in Italy and offices in Milan, New York, Las Vegas and Dubai and listed on the Screen-based Share Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, has faced the world emergency by making rapid choices, in Italy and abroad. IEG President Lorenzo Cagnoni says, "Fundamental strategic choices made to keep the engines running, now ready to take off again along with the companies with an overall replanning of the calendar and formats of the events foreseen in the first part of 2021." IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni adds, "Trade fairs are and will remain the most powerful business multipliers."

The gradual administration of vaccine throughout the world and simultaneous discussion by the European Union on international travel will result in coming months in a renewed scenario for expos and conferences on which IEG, in its role of worldwide ambassador of the best of made in Italy, will reposition its leading expos on the global expo scene, representative of the country's industrial platform.

SIGEP, the International Trade Show of Artisan Gelato, Pastry and Bakery and the Coffee World, will launch its "Road map to SIGEP 2022" (the edition being held live from 22nd to 26th January next year at Rimini expo centre) with a completely digital version from 15th to 17th March. Beer & Food Attraction, dedicated to excellent beer and beverage and food for the Ho.re.ca. market, and BBTech Expo, the professional exhibition of technology for beers and beverages, foresee a run-up to the 2022 edition that will begin with a full-digital appointment between 12th and 14th April. 

Scheduling the calendar of B2B appointments for the gold and jewellery sector - led solely by IEG in Italy - Vicenzaoro will be held in Vicenza from September 10th to 14th, along with T.GOLD, the international show of jewellery machinery and technology, and VO Vintage, the marketplace for premium vintage watches and jewellery. Oroarezzo will reopen the Arezzo expo centre from 12th to 15th June 2021. Whereas WE ARE Jewellery, on 23rd March, will have a unique B2B format to promote new collections with the buyers connected from all over the world. 

Again regarding Rimini, RiminiWellness, the huge leading B2B and B2C event highlighting wellness, fitness and sport on stage, will be strategically held at the beginning of the summer season. Also for the fitness world, confirmation has arrived for the new international expo in Dubai, which will be held in the city overlooking the Persian Gulf from 28th to 30th October, simultaneously with the world Expo.

There is also intense activity on the conference front, with the development of great new all-digital events and the confirmation of over ten appointments of great international calibre between 2021 and 2025. These will include the 29th Congress of the European College of Sport Science (3-5 July 2024).

