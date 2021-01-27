Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has been recognized as the fastest growing among the top ten IT services brands of 2020, by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its 2021 Global 500 report. The brand valuation summarizes three years of significant brand growth for Infosys, marked by over 29% increase in its brand value over three years, bringing it to $8.4bn in 2020, and positioning it among the Top 5 brands in IT services globally throughout this period.

"The execution of our 'Navigate your Next' strategy, over the last three years, has strengthened the brand, positioning Infosys as the industry's leading digital services provider," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys. "Continued strategic investments in building differentiating digital capabilities along with increased sales and marketing effectiveness have amplified our ability to grow in client relevance and deepen partnerships with global businesses.

"Infosys is exemplary in the way the company is investing in building its brand strength, evidenced by its brand value that is growing faster than its peers and moving it higher in ranking among the top five global IT Services brand," said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance. "This growth has been consistent over the past three years driven by clearly deepening client relationships, and a drive to create holistic value for all stakeholders – including employees and the communities in which Infosys operates."

This recognition from Brand Finance stands testimony to the evolution of Infosys, over the last three years, into a leading digital services brand. On the one hand, the company has digitally transformed its own infrastructure for learning, employee engagement, collaboration, and to empower developers to build rapidly. On the other hand, Infosys launched new client-relevant digital brands like Infosys Cobalt - the cloud services, platforms and solutions portfolio. Continuous investments in building new digital capabilities and brand differentiation, by leveraging the power of AI, analytics and cloud, has helped Infosys strengthen both business and brand equity. Brand Finance's acknowledgement comes on the back of several prestigious marketing awards for Infosys including recognition as a 2020 'Top Employer' in Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Infosys USA has been certified as Great Place to Work for excellence in its employment practices.