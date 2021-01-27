 

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION STRENGTHENS ITS ROD AND REEL BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING OKUMA BRAND AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO. LTD IN EUROPE AND RUSSIA AND CONCLUDES SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR THE AREA

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
January 27, 2021 at 13:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION STRENGTHENS ITS ROD AND REEL BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING OKUMA BRAND AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO. LTD IN EUROPE AND RUSSIA AND CONCLUDES SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR THE AREA

Rapala VMC Corporation (“Rapala VMC“) and Okuma Fishing Tackle Co Ltd (“Okuma”) have agreed that Okuma will transfer to Rapala VMC its European and Russian trademarks and associated intangible assets against a consideration of 8 million USD. Simultaneously Rapala VMC and Okuma have agreed to conclude a supply agreement to buy Okuma branded reels and rods from Okuma. Rapala will commence with the sales of Okuma products to some extent in selected European countries in 2021, but the large scale European wide and Russian launch of Okuma brand will occur in 2022. Through combination of Okuma’s innovation and manufacturing capabilities with Rapala VMC’s strong marketing, customer knowledge and distribution power a solid platform for future growth in Europe and Russia will be created. This combination has no effect on Okuma’s operations or business outside Europe and Russia.

Okuma, known worldwide for its high-quality rods and reels, is a Taiwan based company established some 30 years ago by Mr. Charles Chang. The company has manufacturing facilities and R&D centers in Taiwan and China. Okuma has fully owned distribution companies in USA and Japan. Okuma has won Best in Category awards at many recent industry’s ICAST and EFTTEX show’s and is generally recognized as one of the top players in the global rod and reel business. Okuma’s current sales in Europe and Russia through distributors at wholesale value in Europe and Russia exceeds slightly 10 million EUR.

Okuma’s product range is very suitable for the European and Russian fishing styles and Okuma will become the flagship brand in Rapala VMC’s current European rod & reel product portfolio.  Together with the 13 Fishing brand and other Rapala VMC’s Group brands this impressive product offering will be a winning platform in the region. Furthermore, Rapala VMC will make very strong marketing investments to support the Okuma brand in its growth journey.

“Rapala VMC is widely regarded as the strongest distribution company in our industry having the widest and strongest customer base in Europe. Where Okuma excels in new product innovation and manufacturing, Rapala VMC excels in brand building, marketing, operations and customer service. I am confident that Rapala VMC will take very good care of Okuma brand and Okuma’s current customers in the in region. Being able to join Rapala VMC in Europe and in Russia will allow Okuma to concentrate into its core manufacturing and innovation strengths. This marriage will accelerate the growth of Okuma branded business and it will increase the awareness and strength of Okuma brand among consumers worldwide“, says Charles Chang, Chairman and Founder of Okuma Fishing Tackle Co.Ltd.

