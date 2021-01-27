Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited interim report and financial results for period of 1 May 2020 to 31 October 2020.

The report is set out below and can be found on the Company’s website at the following address:

https://www.vastplc.com/investor-information/document-downloads

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.

Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2020

Financial

No revenue was reported in the period as our Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (“BPPM”) had not commenced sales until after the period end and our Manaila Polymetallic Mine (“MPM”) remains on care and maintenance.

The results of the reporting period reflect the continuation of the Company's planning and expenditure prior the commencement of concentrate production in October.

15% decrease in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2020 ($1.672 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2019 ($1.959 million).

Foreign exchange gains of $2.015 million for the period compared to a loss of $0.773 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2019. These gains are substantially offset by exchange losses on translation of foreign operations ($1.412 million).

70% decrease in losses after taxation from continuing operations in the period ($1.040 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2019 ($3.524 million).

Cash balances at the end of the period $0.239 million compared to $1.216 million as at 31 October 2019.

Operational Development

In June, the Company was granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extension Exploitation License which will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba license area. The enlarged exploitation license is 138.6 hectares in size, an increase of 410% in surface area from the existing exploitation license at Manaila (27.2 hectares).

In October, the Company has also received a time extension of five years on the entire Manaila Carlibaba licence area in accordance with Romanian Mining Legislation.

During the period the Company completed the installation of new equipment and the rehabilitation of existing mining infrastructure at BPPM resulting in commissioning of the plant and the commencement of concentrate production in October.

At the end of October 2020, the Company published a JORC 2012 compliant Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource for BPPM which covers the first four years of production. Further drilling will be conducted with the objective of publishing an expanded JORC 2012 Mineral Resource.

Continued discussions to finalise the agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (“ZCDC”) regarding the right to mine diamonds for the Company at the community diamond concession.



Post period end:

First sale of concentrate concluded in November 2020.

In November, the Company announced an increase in exploration target for BPPM from 1.8 - 3 million tonnes to 3.2 - 5.8 million tonnes.

Funding

Share issues during the period: gross proceeds / consideration before cost of issue

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 4,329,317 5,459,931 2,708,374,994 Placing with investors 109,800 136,807 61,000,000 Subscription by investors 45,000 56,653 30,000,000 Subscription by management 117,006 147,958 69,989,038 Settle interest costs 4,287 5,410 857,546 Exercise of open offer warrants 4,605,410 5,806,759 2,870,221,578

Post period end:

£ $ Shares Issued Issued to 6,294,780 8,439,611 4,576,776,439 Placing with investors 4,845,000 6,442,699 2,850,000,000 Purchase of 20% NCI of Vast Baita Plai 20% 365,337 500,000 323,880,177 Settle Atlas convertible loan principal 1,943 2,647 388,586 Exercise of open offer warrants 11,507,060 15,384,957 7,751,045,202

As highlighted in the above table, the Company acquired the remaining 20% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Vast Baita Plai’) (thus increasing its interest in Baita Plai to 100%) together with further interests in Romanian assets.

Debt Funding

·During the period the Company repaid $500,000 of principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility.

Post period end:

·On 26 January 2021, the Company announced that Atlas had issued a conversion notice for the repayment of $500,000 of principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility. The Company has satisfied the conversion rights through the issuance of 323,880,177 shares.



Board and Management

Resignation of Eric Diack as Non-executive Director on 4 May 2020.

Resignation of Mark Mabhudhu as Executive Director of the Company’s Diamond Division on 22 September 2020 following his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Government owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd.

Appointment of Marcus Brewster as General Manager of BPPM and who will join Vast on 1 March 2021.

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

The commencement of production at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (“BPPM”) in October represents a major achievement for the Company. It has been a difficult journey made more challenging in the latter stages by the Covid-19 pandemic. The team has worked tirelessly to reach this milestone, installing new equipment and successfully commissioning the plant. We were very encouraged by the Mineral Resource Estimate Report published in October and we are moving ahead with an underground drilling program to determine the further potential of the asset. However, as Andrew Prelea mentions in his report, we were disappointed that we were unable to conclude a new financing facility with an international banking institution that had been well advanced.

In November 2020, the Company acquired the remaining 20% interest in BPPM, increasing its interest in BPPM to 100%, together with further interests in Romanian assets. The Acquisition was satisfied through the issue of 2,850,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company at a price of 0.17p per share. Of these shares, 1,500,001,930 have been allotted to Andrew Prelea and 225,005,790 have been allotted to Roy Tucker, both Directors of the Company, and it was announced on 9 November 2020 that Andrew Prelea and Roy Tucker have agreed subject to their remaining directors of the Company a lock-up period of twelve months in respect of the share allotments.

On 22 September 2020, Mark Mabhudhu, Executive Director of the Company’s Diamond Division left Vast to take up the role of CEO at Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) (“ZCDC”). We were saddened by Mark’s leaving but look forward to continuing to work with him as he carries out his new remit to implement ageements between ZCDC and investors in the diamond sector. The Board would like to thank Mark for all his efforts and wish him all the best in his new role.

On 4 May 2020, Eric Diack resigned from his position as a Non-Executive Director of the Company due to other commitments. The Board would like to thank Eric for his contribution over the years and wishes him well in his new role.

On 22 January 2021, we were pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Brewster as the new General Manager of BPPM. Marcus will join us on 1 March 2021.

The Company is now on a solid footing to begin to realise the value of BPPM and continues to be well positioned to successfully execute on its Zimbabwe diamond opportunity.

I wish all our stakeholders well in these difficult times and, as always, remain committed to the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.

Brian Moritz

Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER’S REPORT

The last twelve months have been unprecedented in peacetime. Many countries continue to battle through the Covid-19 pandemic one year after the first international reports of a novel coronavirus. The stresses and strains on individuals, society and business have clearly been immense. In reaction, we have witnessed the fastest development of effective vaccines and the largest vaccination program in history. This is testament to the ability of individuals, institutions and communities to pull together in the face of adversity and I believe this will be ever more important and prevalent as we emerge from this crisis to face new and existing challenges such as the push for cleaner energy. The call for clean energy and electric vehicles appears to have accelerated during the pandemic and Vast is well placed to take advantage of these developments through its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (“BPPM”).

Despite the Covid-19 headwinds we commenced production at BPPM in October and sold our first concentrate in November. This marked a significant achievement. Much of our new equipment was sourced from Chinese suppliers through the lock-down period at the start of 2020, and as the pandemic spread we were still able during the period to take delivery, test and install equipment, whilst at the same time rehabilitating existing mining infrastructure. Travel restrictions also provided significant challenges due to disruptions to the itinerary of key management personnel and which we worked to mitigate. Specific accomplishments at BPPM during the period were as follows:

Delivery and working installation of locomotives

Delivery of underground railway cutting and bending equipment.

Delivery and installation of railway tracks.

Delivery of underground wagons, modification as necessary and installation.

Delivery of underground rock loaders and mining jackhammers.

Delivery of underground pneumatic loaders.

Delivery and installation of ceramic filters and hydrocyclones.

Delivery and installation of slurry pumps.

Continued refurbishment of existing plant equipment.

Rehabilitation of underground mining infrastructure.

Completion of tailings pipe.

Metallurgical test work on initial underground working areas to determine formulas for processing.

Drilling and assay work as part of preparing a JORC 2012 compliant resource estimate and further defining the mine plan.

Repair to a railway bridge access point using an alternative steel structure.

The potential value of the BPPM was further underpinned by the publication of a Mineral Resource Estimate in October which covers the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years whilst historic mineral resources are verified. The report estimates a Resource of 608,000 tonnes at a copper equivalent grade of 2.58% and an exploration target of 1.8 - 3 million tonnes that was increased to 3.2 - 5.8 million tonnes in November following the Company’s review of further historical data which had only recently been made available. Based on these findings, the Directors believe that the Antonio North skarn represents a major near to medium term mining opportunity and an underground exploration drilling programme is currently being compiled to better determine its potential.

As announced on 22 January 2021, we are delighted that Marcus Brewster will join Vast as the new General Manager of BPPM. Marcus brings significant open pit and underground mining and management experience and this role will include the development of BPPM to its full potential whilst maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental compliance.

In November, and as further explained in the Chairman’s statement, the Company acquired the remaining 20% interest in BPPM thereby bringing Vast’s total interest in Baita Plai to 100%. As part of this transaction, the Company also acquired an increased interest in Romanian assets comprising Blueberry, Piciorul Zimbrului, and Magura Neagra. These acquisitions were satisfied through the issue of 2,850,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company and have allowed the Company to simplify its ownership structure.

While good progress has been made in starting to realise BPPM’s underlying value, we were disappointed the Company was not able to refinance the current Atlas facility as planned. The Company was informed in January that the credit committee was unable to proceed with the transaction until the completion of certain restructuring requirements. The Company has been given to understand that this decision is unrelated to its current mining activity in Romania and is not a negative reflection on BPPM. The Company remains committed to seeking cheaper and strategic financing.

Finally, we continue to remain confident that we will be able to conclude a diamond mining agreement with ZCDC once Covid-19 lock-down measures are lifted in Zimbabwe.

Many thanks to fellow Board members and management for the commitment and hard work that has been put into the Group. I thank all our stakeholders for their support through these challenging times.

Andrew Prelea

Chief Executive Officer

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 31 October 2020

31 Oct 2020 30 Apr 2020 31 Oct 2019 6 Months 12 Months 6 Months Group Group Group Unaudited Audited Unaudited Note $’000 $’000 $’000 Revenue - - - Cost of sales - - - Gross profit - - - Overhead expenses 13 (7,243) (3,179) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (398) (913) (411) Profit / (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - Share option and warrant expense - (440) (69) Sundry income 68 175 33 Exchange (loss) / gain 2,015 (1,977) (773) Other administrative and overhead expenses (1,672) (4,088) (1,959) Proft / (loss) from operations 13 (7,243) (3,179) Finance income 59 30 - Finance expense (1,112) (1,099) (345) Loss before taxation from continuing operations (1,040) (8,312) (3,524) Taxation charge - - - Total loss after taxation for the period (1,040) (8,312) (3,524) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss (Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets - - - Exchange gain / (loss) on translation of foreign operations (1,412) 1,045 34 Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period (2,452) (7,267) (3,490) Total profit / (loss) attributable to: - the equity holders of the parent company (1,076) (8,000) (3,398) - non-controlling interests 36 (312) (126) (1,040) (8,312) (3,524) Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to: - the equity holders of the parent company (2,488) (6,955) (3,364) - non-controlling interests 36 (312) (126) (2,452) (7,267) (3,490) Loss per share – basic and diluted 4 (0.01) (0.08) (0.04)







Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 31 October 2020

Share capital Share premium Share option reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Available for sale reserve EBT reserve Retained deficit Total Non-controlling interests Total $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 At 30 April 2019 23,702 81,685 1,615 (722) - - (100,937) 5,343 (41) 5,302 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 34 - - (3,398) (3,364) (126) (3,490) Share option and warrant charges - - 69 - - - - 69 - 69 Share options and warrants lapsed - - (387) - - - 387 - - - Shares issued for cash: - for cash consideration 2,859 1,066 - - - - - 3,925 - 3,925 - to settle liabilities - - - - - - - - - - At 31 October 2019 26,561 82,751 1,297 (688) - - (103,948) 5,973 (167) 5,806 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 1,011 - - (4,602) (3,591) (186) (3,777) Share option and warrant charges - - 371 - - - - 371 - 371 Share options and warrants lapsed - - 5 - - - (5) - - - Share warrants issued to debt provider - - 1,310 - - - - 1,310 - 1,310 Derecognised on discontinued operations: - Millwall International Investments Limited - - - (1,178) - 1,178 - - - Shares issued for cash - for cash consideration 514 237 - - - - - 751 4 755 - to settle liabilities 21 9 - - - - - 30 - 30 At 30 April 2020 27,096 82,997 2,983 (855) - - (107,377) 4,844 (349) 4,495 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (1,412) - - (1,076) (2,488) 36 (2,452) Share option and warrant charges - - - - - - - - - - Share options and warrants lapsed - - - - - - - - - - Shares issued for cash - for cash consideration 3,503 1,799 - - - - - 5,302 - 5,302 - to settle liabilities 117 72 - - - - - 189 - 189 At 31 October 2020 30,716 84,868 2,983 (2,267) - - (108,453) 7,847 (313) 7,534







Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 October 2020

31 Oct 2020 30 Apr 2020 31 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $’000 $’000 $’000 Assets Note Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 15,751 12,735 11,998 15,751 12,735 11,998 Current assets Inventory 5 840 476 472 Receivables 6 2,747 2,461 1,961 Available for sale investments 977 920 - Cash and cash equivalents 239 478 1,216 Total current assets 4,803 4,335 3,649 Total Assets 20,554 17,070 15,647 Equity and Liabilities Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent Share capital 30,716 27,096 26,561 Share premium 84,868 82,997 82,751 Share option reserve 2,983 2,983 1,297 Foreign currency translation reserve (2,267) (855) (688) Retained deficit (108,453) (107,377) (103,948) 7,847 4,844 5,973 Non-controlling interests (313) (349) (167) Total equity 7,534 4,495 5,806 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7 8,605 8,343 3,073 Provisions 9 473 420 489 Deferred tax liability - - - 9,078 8,763 3,562 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7 249 392 2,348 Trade and other payables 8 3,693 3,420 3,931 Total current liabilities 3,942 3,812 6,279 Total liabilities 13,020 12,575 9,841 Total Equity and Liabilities 20,554 17,070 15,647

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

for the six months ended 31 October 2020

31 Oct 2020 30 Apr 2020 31 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Company $’000 $’000 $’000 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (loss) before taxation for the period (1,040) (8,312) (3,524) Adjustments for: Depreciation and impairment charges 398 913 411 (Profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - Liabilities settled in shares 189 30 - Share option expense - 440 69 (453) (6,929) (3,044) Changes in working capital: Decrease (increase) in receivables (937) 346 613 Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,122) 131 (55) Decrease in payables (393) 1,220 490 (2,452) 1,697 1,048 Taxation paid - - - Cash generated by / (used in) operations (2,905) (5,232) (1,996) Investing activities: Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (2,755) (2,756) (1,184) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - Payments to acquire available for sale investments (891) - . Total cash used in investing activities (2,755) (3,647) (1,184) Financing Activities: Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares 5,302 4,625 3,925 Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted 966 6,519 156 Repayment of loans and borrowings (847) (2,356) (254) Total proceeds from financing activities 5,421 8,788 3,827 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (239) (91) 647 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 478 569 569 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 239 478 1,216







Interim report notes

1 Interim Report

These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2020 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.

The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April 2020 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (“IFRSs”). The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Auditors report for the period ended 30 April 2020 can be found on Pages 22-25 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2020, released elsewhere on this website on 29 October 2020.

The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” (“IAS 34”) and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2020, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2021.

New IFRS accounting standards

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, a number of Standards and Interpretations were in issue but were not yet effective. The Directors do not anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations, or any of the amendments made to existing standards as a result of the annual improvements cycle, will have a material effect on the financial statements in the year of initial application.

Going concern

After review of the Group’s operations, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

This interim report was approved by the Directors on 26 January 2021.





2 Segmental Analysis

Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total Europe Africa $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Six months to 31 October 2020 Revenue - - - - Production costs - - - - Gross profit (loss) - - - - Depreciation (395) - (3) (398) Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - - Share option and warrant expense - - - - Sundry income 68 - - 68 Exchange (loss) gain 1,630 - 385 2,015 Other administrative and overhead expenses (744) - (928) (1,672) Finance income - - 59 59 Finance expense (267) - (845) (1,112) Taxation (charge) - - - - Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations 292 - (1,332) (1,040) 31 October 2020 Total assets 18,929 - 1,625 20,554 Total non-current assets 15,648 - 103 15,751 Additions to non-current assets 2,753 - 2 2,755 Total current assets 3,281 - 1,522 4,803 Total liabilities 7,719 - 5,301 13,020







2 Segmental analysis (continued)

Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total Europe Africa $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Twelve months to 30 April 2020 Revenue - - - - Production costs - - - - Gross profit (loss) - - - - Depreciation and impairment (911) - (2) (913) Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - - Share option and warrant expense - - (440) (440) Sundry income 175 - - 175 Exchange (loss) gain (1,170) - (807) (1,977) Other administrative and overhead expenses (1,549) - (2,539) (4,088) Finance income - - 30 30 Finance expense (508) - (591) (1,099) Taxation (charge) - - - - Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations (3,963) - (4,349) (8,312) 30 April 2020 Total assets 14,831 - 2,239 17,070 Total non-current assets 12,627 - 108 12,735 Additions to non-current assets 2,693 - 63 2,756 Total current assets 2,716 - 1,619 4,335 Total liabilities 7,584 - 4,991 12,575







2 Segmental analysis (continued)

Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total Europe Africa $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Six months to 31 October 2019 Revenue - - - Production costs - - - Gross profit (loss) - - - Depreciation and impairment (409) (2) (411) Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - Share option and warrant expense - (69) (69) Sundry income 33 - 33 Exchange (loss) gain (156) (617) (773) Other administrative and overhead expenses (722) (1,237) (1,959) Finance income - - - Finance expense (189) (156) (345) Taxation (charge) - - - Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations (1,443) (2,081) (3,524) 30 October 2019 Total assets 14,516 1,131 15,647 Total non-current assets 11,998 - 11,998 Additions to non-current assets 1,184 - 1,184 Total current assets 2,120 1,529 3,649 Total liabilities 8,329 1,512 9,841







3 Property, Plant and equipment

Group Plant and machinery Fixtures, fittings and equipment Computer assets Motor vehicles Buildings and Improvements Mining assets Capital Work in progress Total $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Cost at 1 May 2019 3,203 46 118 245 3,212 6,174 2,784 15,782 Additions during the period - 1 - 37 - - 1,146 1,184 Disposals during the period - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (6) - - (5) (10) (16) (10) (47) Cost at 31 October 2019 3,197 47 118 277 3,202 6,158 3,920 16,919 Additions during the period 2 2 36 - - 143 1,389 1,572 Disposals during the period - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (135) (1) (4) (12) (109) (174) (103) (538) Cost at 30 April 2020 3,064 48 150 265 3,093 6,127 5,206 17,953 Additions during the period 479 6 11 6 - 2,158 95 2,755 Reclassification 363 - - - 414 1,963 (2,740) - Foreign exchange movements 195 3 8 27 160 255 308 956 Cost at 31 October 2020 4,101 57 169 298 3,667 10,503 2,869 21,664 Depreciation at 1 May 2019 2,059 35 66 132 585 1,040 604 4,521 Charge for the period 184 6 4 14 57 146 - 411 Foreign exchange movements (2) - - (2) (4) (3) - (11) Depreciation at 31 October 2019 2,241 41 70 144 638 1,183 604 4,921 Charge for the period 271 6 10 12 285 (82) - 502 Disposals during the period - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange movements (115) - (2) (5) (48) (35) - (205) Depreciation at 30 April 2020 2,397 47 78 151 875 1,066 604 5,218 Charge for the period 174 7 8 15 61 133 - 398 Reclassification - - - - - (40) - (40) Foreign exchange movements 171 3 5 28 77 53 - 337 Depreciation at 31 October 2020 2,742 57 91 194 1,013 1,212 604 5,913 Net book value at 31 October 2019 956 6 48 133 2,564 4,975 3,316 11,998 Net book value at 30 April 2020 667 1 72 114 2,218 5,061 4,602 12,735 Net book value at 31 October 2020 1,359 - 78 104 2,654 9,291 2,265 15,751







4 Loss per share

31 Oct 2020 30 Apr 2020 31 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year. The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is: 12,056,115,803 9,597,112,214 9,017,815,872 Profit / (loss) for the period: ($’000) (1,076) (8,000) (3,398) Profit / (Loss) per share basic and diluted (cents) (0.01) (0.08) (0.04) The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.

5 Inventory

Oct 2020 Apr 2020 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $’000 $’000 $’000 Minerals held for sale 104 58 61 Production stockpiles 49 46 48 Consumable stores 687 372 363 840 476 472

6 Receivables

Oct 2020 Apr 2020 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $’000 $’000 $’000 Trade receivables 203 359 - Other receivables 822 801 839 Short term loans 233 212 211 Prepayments 92 81 60 VAT 1,397 1,008 851 2,747 2,461 1,961

7 Loans and borrowings

Oct 2020 Apr 2020 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $’000 $’000 $’000 Non current Secured borrowings 8,605 8,361 5,035 Unsecured borrowings 179 206 less amounts payable in less than 12 months (197) (2,168) 8,605 8,343 3,073 Current Secured borrowings - - 2,018 Unsecured borrowings 249 195 330 Bank overdrafts - - - Current portion of long term borrowings - secured - 18 - unsecured 179 249 392 2,348 Total loans and borrowings 8,854 8,735 5,421

8 Payables

Oct 2020 Apr 2020 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $’000 $’000 $’000 Trade payables 1,287 1,645 1,298 Other payables 883 864 1,293 Other taxes and social security taxes 1,460 672 1,340 Accrued expenses 63 239 - 3,693 3,420 3,931

9 Provisions

Oct 2020 Apr 2020 Oct 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Group Group Group $’000 $’000 $’000 Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties - Provision brought forward from previous periods 420 489 489 - Liability recognised during period - - - - Other movements 53 (69) - 473 420 489

10 Events after the reporting date

Shares issued and gross proceeds / consideration £ $ Shares Issued Issued to 6,294,780 8,439,611 4,576,776,439 Placing with investors 4,845,000 6,442,699 2,850,000,000 Purchase of 20% NCI of Vast Baita Plai 20% 365,337 500,000 323,880,177 Settle Atlas convertible loan principal 1,943 2,647 388,586 Exercise of open offer warrants 11,507,060 15,384,957 7,751,045,202

First sale of concentrate concluded in November 2020.

In November, the Company announced an increase in exploration target for BPPM from 1.8 - 3 million tonnes to 3.2 - 5.8 million tonnes.

In January, the Company announced the appointment of Marcus Brewster as General Manager of BPPM and who will join the Company on 1 March 2021.

On 26 January 2021, the Company announced that Atlas had issued a conversion notice for the repayment of $500,000 of principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility. The Company has satisfied the conversion rights through the issuance of 323,880,177 shares.

