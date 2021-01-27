 

Asseco Business Solutions is Positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for Retail Execution Platform

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global strategic research and advisory firm has ranked Asseco Business Solutions as the top performer and technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Retail Execution Platform (REP) market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global retail execution market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading retail execution vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, businesses across the spectrum – especially retailers are required to alter their existing operational business process models on an urgent basis. In order to account for the business operations for effective last-mile connectivity and to factor in for the spike in the consumer demand, especially in the times of the work-from-home and stay-at-home pandemic conditions, effective upgrades in the retail execution platform offerings would ensure a streamlined operational cycle. Covid-19 has impacted the market for overall digital transformation and enterprise software. However, Quadrant analysts believe that technology investments in the retail execution platform market will rise again from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the increasing demand for retail & groceries, and the ease of convenience & access associated with the same, causing an economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions.

Asseco has been positioned in the Leader's Quadrant since it offers a robust technology proposition with comprehensive retail execution platform capabilities including native solutions support for both iOS & Android platform, and built-in integration & communication capabilities as well. A retail execution platform assists in managing the entire set of store activities within the FMCG sector, assisting these companies in increasing their profits, along with bringing in efficiency in the sales operations. In this regard, Asseco with its Mobile Touch by Asseco - a retail execution solution, which is a constituent of the Omnichannel for FMCG by Asseco Platform range, supports numerous consumer goods sales processes, for sustainable & resilient business operations.

