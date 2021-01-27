 

“Future-Ready” Organizations Leveraging Digital to Operate Faster and Smarter Could Help Unlock $5 Trillion in Economic Growth, Says Accenture Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 12:14  |  40   |   |   

The pandemic-driven acceleration of digital adoption and the resulting new agile ways of operating could unlock $5.4 trillion in profitable growth if applied broadly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005139/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 278,36€
Hebel 9,88
Ask 2,42
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 227,91€
Hebel 9,43
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Operating faster and smarter offers a big global payoff.

Operating faster and smarter offers a big global payoff.

Accenture’s findings indicate that even amid the current economic uncertainty, a small core of companies — about 7% — have achieved nearly twice the efficiency and three times the profitability of peers. These future-ready companies have doubled-down on digital transformation and retooled operating models, pivoting from incremental improvements to wholesale reinvention.

Based on a global survey of 1,100 senior-level executives and externally validated financial data, the report, “Fast Track to Future-Ready Performance,” assessed the impact of achieving progressive levels of business operations maturity with the highest level being “future-ready.” The higher the maturity, the greater the degree of digital capabilities, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and data analytics.

“Uncertainty has also put a premium on new, agile ways of doing things, reinforcing the idea that operations can be a catalyst for competitive advantage, transformational value and growth,” said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “But this only works if companies think big — transforming how the work actually gets done across technology, processes and people.”

Achieving Future Readiness
 Future-ready enterprises transform how work gets done by using rich data for decision-making, augmenting people with artificial intelligence (AI) and employing agile workforce models — with striking differences in digital adoption and operational maturity. The areas they focus on include:

  • Cloud: Nine in 10 future-ready organizations (90%) — versus 76% of other organizations — use cloud infrastructure at scale, and 78% are also exploring new areas to scale and maximize value.
  • Machine Intelligence: With a focus on augmenting people with technology, 71% of future-ready organizations have fully adopted AI and data science capabilities — an 18-fold increase from just 4% three years ago — and 38% now scale AI practices, compared with just 3% of other organizations. That number is growing, with 63% of future-ready organizations expected to scale AI practices by 2023.
  • Automate at Scale: Two-thirds (67%) of future-ready organizations have adopted end-to-end digital processes and 58% continue to scale leading practices, compared with 32% and 6%, respectively, of other organizations. Four-fifths (82%) are expected to scale leading practices by 2023.
  • Smarter Data: Future-ready organizations are more than 10 times as likely as other organizations (52% vs. 5%) to use analytics at scale — paired with better, more diverse data sets (45% vs. 6%) — to generate actionable insights and inform decision-making. Three-fourths (75%) are expected to use analytics with diverse data by 2023.
  • Agile Workforce: One-third (34%) of future-ready organizations have adopted an agile workforce strategy at scale, compared with just 4% of other organizations, enabling them to tap into an expanded talent pool among ecosystem partners to mobilize special talent as needed. Accenture estimates 71% will adopt an agile workforce strategy by 2023.

“Future-ready organizations know that it’s about maximizing talent in an era when people are critical to success,” Sharma said. “They’re harnessing change by retooling operating models in ways that capitalize on human ingenuity and machine intelligence to transform the way people work and the business performs.”

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

“Future-Ready” Organizations Leveraging Digital to Operate Faster and Smarter Could Help Unlock $5 Trillion in Economic Growth, Says Accenture Study The pandemic-driven acceleration of digital adoption and the resulting new agile ways of operating could unlock $5.4 trillion in profitable growth if applied broadly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Titel
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of their Business
26.01.21
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in Data Security Falls, Accenture Report Finds
26.01.21
Accenture Helping Henkel Transform Its Workforce Through Digital Skills Training and Development
25.01.21
Accenture and Avanade Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2020
25.01.21
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster from the COVID-19 Crisis, Finds Research from Accenture
21.01.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Pega Service Providers 2021
15.01.21
Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina and South America
13.01.21
Accenture Federal Services Wins USPTO Contract to Support and Modernize Financial Management Systems
12.01.21
Many Companies Are Delaying or Putting Capital Projects on Hold Due to the Pandemic, Accenture Report Finds
11.01.21
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Microsoft Azure Systems Integrators by Everest Group