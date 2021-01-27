 

Amdocs Selected by WINDTRE to Accelerate Cloud-Based Modernization of its Monetization Platforms

As part of the implementation on the public cloud, the 5G-ready Amdocs Optima solution based on open source technologies will further improve WINDTRE’s performance, operability and business agility

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that WINDTRE, a leading mobile operator in Italy and among the main alternative carriers in the fixed-line market, has selected Amdocs Optima, deployed on the public cloud, to modernize its monetization stack. The project will provide WINDTRE with a modern 5G-ready billing solution based on open source and cloud technologies for all post-paid consumer and enterprise customers, across all lines of business, further improving WINDTRE’s agility, flexibility and time to market.

In the planned implementation of the monetization system entirely on the public cloud, Amdocs will enable the transformation of WINDTRE’s IT into a cloud-native, open and dynamic infrastructure, enhancing the overall experience for WINDTRE’s customers.

“WINDTRE is constantly looking to provide customers with the best services and experiences,” said Benoit Hanssen, CTO of WINDTRE. “For the acceleration of our cloud journey with regards to our monetization systems, we have chosen Amdocs due to its industry-leading performance, stability and functionality, as well as its cloud expertise and ability to assist its customers in such transformations.”

“WINDTRE is a pioneer in providing market-leading, automated, digital customer experiences in Italy,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Our cloud-native solutions will enable WINDTRE to gain business agility as the pace of modernization accelerates. We are proud to be accompanying WINDTRE on its journey to the cloud.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

