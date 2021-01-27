 

Abaxx updates shareholders on first quarter activities in preparation for launch of the Abaxx Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (ABXX:CN) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the Smarter Markets Podcast, is updating shareholders on the progress of the company’s business plan and anticipated milestone road map for H1 - 2021.

Dear Shareholders,

Our primary business activities are proceeding according to plan and we are maintaining our timelines and preparedness to launch the Abaxx Exchange as early as Q2 - 2021; the first commercial phase in the Abaxx vision to advance Smarter Markets, where continuous improvements in software technology and better coordination and transparency of market activities can enable participants to advance the needs of both commodity markets specifically and society as a whole.

Fundamentally, the Smarter Markets vision that Abaxx has heavily invested in over the past three years is well-timed and well-aligned with the accelerating economic priorities of the global energy transition, in addition to capital market demands for increased transparency around environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities. Though the company is less than a full month into our launch year preparations, we’ve already seen dramatic price movements prompting renewed questions about the structure of LNG pricing - a key driver of the energy transition in which Abaxx has focused its first product efforts. We’ve also heard louder calls from both governments and investors for more transparency around ESG related metrics; an inceptive use case for the innovative software that Abaxx has engineered alongside the development of our exchange.

The first stage of the Abaxx business plan is to launch a traditional, regulated commodity-futures exchange for key commodity markets required for the global energy transition. Concurrently, the Abaxx Command Console suite of software applications is in beta testing and pilot projects are in formulation including but not limited to implementing Measurement, Verification and Reporting (MVR) activities related to ESG externality pricing considerations in the exchange business. In accordance with the Abaxx vision and second stage of the business plan for H2 2021, these tools are designed and will be commercialized broadly for use in multiple commerce and marketplace segments that will benefit from increased data privacy, security, digital identity, multi-party signature, document management and custody.

