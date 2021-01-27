 

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

  • Record fourth quarter net income of $29.6 million, an increase of 70.6%, compared to the same period in 2019;

  • Record annual net income of $82.2 million, an increase of 10.2%, compared to the same period in 2019;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.64%;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible equity of 18.71%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.25% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Southside reported net income of $29.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $12.2 million, or 70.6%, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2019. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.38, or 74.5%, to $0.89 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $0.51 for the same period in 2019. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 13.77%, compared to 8.42% for the same period in 2019.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.03% for the same period in 2019.

“The ability to report record annual net income, combined with strong asset quality metrics, during a year challenged by a pandemic and the related uncertainties, while implementing ASU 2016-13(2) (“CECL”), in my opinion, makes 2020 by far the best year in the history of the bank,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “The $12.2 million increase in net income for the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2019, was driven by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in provision for credit losses. During the fourth quarter, we expensed approximately $1.0 million related to branch closures. Asset quality metrics remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets at year end of 0.25%. As of January 25, 2021, and since the release of our second quarter results in July, total modified loans due to the impact of COVID-19 have decreased approximately $291 million, or 89%, from $326 million as of July 20, to $35 million, or 1.0% of total loans, net of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. On a linked quarter basis, our net interest margin(1) increased 18 basis points to 3.20%, of which approximately 14 basis points was attributable to additional accretion income on PPP loans forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the quarter. Despite the extremely low interest rate environment during much of 2020, we were able to successfully maintain and slightly increase Southside’s net interest margin(1) when compared to 2019.”

“During the fourth quarter, loans decreased $132.2 million primarily due to the $88 million decrease in PPP loans and a few large payoffs in commercial real estate loans. Our loan pipeline continues to grow as lending opportunities in our markets are steadily increasing. We anticipate further forgiveness of PPP loans and additional large payoffs will challenge overall loan growth during the first quarter of 2021. Our balance sheet, capital position and underlying earnings continue to be a source of strength, as reflected in our fourth quarter results.”

“On November 9, 2020, we announced the successful completion of Southside’s $100 million subordinated debt offering. Through the issuance of the notes bearing a coupon of 3.875%, we were able to raise low cost capital without dilution to existing shareholders.”

“The pandemic continues to impact the markets we serve and uncertainties remain, however we are encouraged by the vaccine rollout and the increased economic activity in our markets. I am extremely proud of the dedication and professionalism consistently shown by our team members as they safely and efficiently served our customers and they deserve the credit for this outstanding year.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Net income was $29.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $12.2 million, or 70.6%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.89 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.51 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 74.5%. The increase in net income was driven by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the provision for credit losses. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were 1.64% and 13.77%, respectively.  Our efficiency ratio and efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) was 49.86% and 47.36%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 52.77% and 50.07%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $48.7 million compared to $43.2 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 12.8%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2019 was due to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of lower funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a decrease in the average yield on our interest earning assets during the three months ended December 31, 2020. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 4.6%, compared to $46.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income as a result of an increase in the average yield on loans and to a lesser extent, an increase in the average yield of our securities portfolio. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a decrease in the average interest rate and average balance of our interest bearing deposits, which also contributed to the overall increase in net interest income.

Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) was 3.00% and 3.20%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.84% and 2.98%, respectively, for the same period in 2019. Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) linked quarter increased from 2.83% and 3.02%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income was $10.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million, or 4.2%, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2019, largely driven by an increase in net gain on sale of loans due to an increase in volume of loans sold. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $0.2 million, or 2.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Noninterest expense was $31.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.2%, compared to $30.9 million for the same period in 2019. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $0.3 million, or 1.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Income tax expense increased $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.5 million, or 12.7%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 12.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 14.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and increased marginally compared to 12.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The lower ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income was $82.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $74.6 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $7.6 million, or 10.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $2.47 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.20 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 12.3%. The increase in net income was primarily driven by increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by the increase in the provision for credit losses and an increase in noninterest expense. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the economic environment related to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on the economic assumptions used in the CECL model. The adoption of CECL(2) replaced the incurred loss model with an expected credit loss methodology. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 1.14% and 9.91%, respectively.  Our efficiency ratio and efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) was 51.85% and 49.36%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 54.25% and 52.36%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $187.3 million, compared to $169.8 million during the same period in 2019, an increase of $17.5 million, or 10.3%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2019 was due to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of lower funding costs on our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a lower yield on our interest earning assets during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) was 2.89% and 3.07%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.93% and 3.06%, respectively, for the same period in 2019. The increase in tax equivalent net interest margin(1) was due to lower funding costs on our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a lower average yield on our interest earning assets during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income was $49.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 17.4%, compared to $42.4 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to the increases in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and gain on sale of loans, partially offset by decreases in deposit services income and trust fees.

Noninterest expense was $123.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $119.3 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $4.0 million, or 3.4%. The increase was the result of increases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense, other noninterest expense, software and data processing expense and FDIC insurance, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense, amortization of intangibles and professional fees.

Income tax expense decreased $1.9 million, or 14.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Our ETR was approximately 12.1% and 15.1% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The lower ETR for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2020, we had $7.01 billion in total assets, compared to $6.75 billion at December 31, 2019 and $7.19 billion at September 30, 2020.

Loans at December 31, 2020 were $3.66 billion, an increase of $89.6 million, or 2.5%, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2019. Linked quarter loans decreased $132.2 million, or 3.5%, from $3.79 billion at September 30, 2020. The linked quarter net decrease in loans consisted primarily of decreases of $72.0 million of commercial loans, $31.5 million of commercial real estate loans, $28.5 million of construction loans, $18.4 million of 1-4 family residential loans and $3.6 million of loans to individuals, partially offset by an increase of $21.7 million of municipal loans. On a linked quarter basis, our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category net of deferred fees, decreased $87.9 million, or 29.0%, from $302.8 million to $214.8 million due to loans forgiven by the SBA.

Securities at December 31, 2020 were $2.70 billion, an increase of $202.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to $2.49 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase occurred primarily during the first quarter of 2020. Linked quarter, securities decreased $52.3 million, or 1.9%, from $2.75 billion at September 30, 2020 primarily due to principal pay downs of mortgage related securities.

Deposits at December 31, 2020 were $4.93 billion, an increase of $229.6 million, or 4.9%, compared to $4.70 billion at December 31, 2019, largely driven by PPP loan disbursements deposited into our commercial accounts and stimulus checks deposited during the second quarter. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $170.7 million, or 3.3%, from $5.10 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”) and public fund CDs.

CECL Adoption and Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13(2), Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, often referred to as CECL. Upon the adoption of CECL, we recorded a cumulative-effect adjustment that decreased retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax. This adjustment was the result of a $5.3 million increase in the allowance for loan losses, from $24.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $30.1 million upon adoption, including $0.2 million for purchased loans with credit deterioration, and a $4.8 million increase in other liabilities related to the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures.

Based on the credit quality of our securities portfolio, the adoption of CECL did not result in the recording of an allowance for credit losses on our held-to-maturity securities.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020 were $17.5 million, or 0.25% of total assets, an increase of $31,000, or 0.2%, compared to $17.4 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and an increase from $16.8 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans increased $2.8 million, or 55.4%.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $49.0 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $24.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $55.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The increase year-to-date is due to the adoption of CECL and the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting expected losses.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $5.9 million, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $20.1 million, compared to $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase during 2020 was primarily due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic factors used in the CECL methodology, including the potential for credit deterioration. The partial reversal of provision for credit losses during the three months ended December 31, 2020, was largely driven by an improvement in the economic forecasts. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact is prolonged, it is likely that credit losses and nonperforming assets may increase. Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $0.4 million of net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $7.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and a reversal of provision of $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.1 million, compared to a reversal of provision of $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at December 31, 2020 was $6.4 million and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.32 and a special cash dividend of $0.05 per share on November 10, 2020, which was paid on December 10, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of November 25, 2020.

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2) We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit loss (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax. Due to the adoption of the guidance under the modified retrospective approach, prior periods have not been adjusted and thus may not be comparable.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CST.  The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 3585087 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc., Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Call.”  To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. CST January 27, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. CST February 8, 2021 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.01 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 57 branches in Texas and operates a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our operations, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  The most recent factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial position, operations and prospects, including our ability to continue our business activities in certain communities we serve, the duration of the pandemic and its continued effects on financial markets, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities resulting in decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, increases in unemployment rates impacting our borrowers' ability to repay their loans, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, additional interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and other government actions in response to the pandemic, including additional quarantines, regulations or laws enacted to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors,” the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the quarter ended June 30, 2020, under “Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  2020   2019
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 87,357       $ 81,643       $ 81,271       $ 71,727       $ 66,949    
Interest earning deposits 21,051       14,561       19,535       40,486       43,748    
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 2,587,305       2,633,519       2,679,521       2,813,024       2,358,597    
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 108,998       115,089       120,384       134,491       134,863    
Total securities 2,696,303       2,748,608       2,799,905       2,947,515       2,493,460    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 25,259       35,860       55,689       54,696       50,087    
Loans held for sale 3,695       8,686       3,392       1,830       383    
Loans 3,657,779       3,789,975       3,852,571       3,601,002       3,568,204    
Less: Allowance for loan losses (49,006 )     (55,110 )     (59,868 )     (53,638 )     (24,797 )  
Net loans 3,608,773       3,734,865       3,792,703       3,547,364       3,543,407    
Premises & equipment, net 144,576       147,169       147,715       146,212       143,912    
Goodwill 201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116    
Other intangible assets, net 9,744       10,569       11,450       12,381       13,361    
Bank owned life insurance 115,583       114,928       114,248       101,066       100,498    
Other assets 94,770       92,955       102,587       149,245       91,992    
Total assets $ 7,008,227       $ 7,190,960       $ 7,329,611       $ 7,273,638       $ 6,748,913    
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,354,815       $ 1,363,228       $ 1,398,179       $ 1,065,708       $ 1,040,112    
Interest bearing deposits 3,577,507       3,739,798       3,672,365       3,673,415       3,662,657    
Total deposits 4,932,322       5,103,026       5,070,544       4,739,123       4,702,769    
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 855,699       994,512       1,165,463       1,492,270       1,001,102    
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs 		197,251       98,708       98,663       98,619       98,576    
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,255       60,254       60,253       60,251       60,250    
Other liabilities 87,403       95,312       117,083       87,575       81,636    
Total liabilities 6,132,930       6,351,812       6,512,006       6,477,838       5,944,333    
Shareholders' equity 875,297       839,148       817,605       795,800       804,580    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,008,227       $ 7,190,960       $ 7,329,611       $ 7,273,638       $ 6,748,913    


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  2020   2019
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest income $ 56,904       $ 55,677       $ 58,495     $ 60,752     $ 60,533  
Total interest expense 8,197       9,091       11,224     16,051     17,357  
Net interest income 48,707       46,586       47,271     44,701     43,176  
Provision for credit losses (1) (5,545 )     (4,746 )     5,245     25,247     2,508  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 54,252       51,332       42,026     19,454     40,668  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services 6,419       6,129       5,532     6,279     6,647  
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale (24 )     78       2,662     5,541     42  
Gain on sale of loans 848       1,071       683     170     104  
Trust fees 1,354       1,253       1,221     1,305     1,685  
Bank owned life insurance 655       680       650     569     582  
Brokerage services 628       564       499     580     531  
Other 1,020       1,366       946     1,054     874  
Total noninterest income 10,900       11,141       12,193     15,498     10,465  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 19,609       19,344       18,629     19,643     19,406  
Net occupancy 3,795       3,595       3,668     3,311     3,234  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 504       519       292     832     791  
ATM expense 290       271       233     224     236  
Professional fees 986       961       1,082     1,195     1,142  
Software and data processing 1,220       1,215       1,295     1,227     1,259  
Communications 490       495       506     493     485  
FDIC insurance 456       469       174     25      
Amortization of intangibles 825       881       931     980     1,030  
Other (1) 3,140       3,866       3,046     2,590     3,361  
Total noninterest expense 31,315       31,616       29,856     30,520     30,944  
Income before income tax expense 33,837       30,857       24,363     4,432     20,189  
Income tax expense 4,265       3,783       2,809     479     2,854  
Net income $ 29,572       $ 27,074       $ 21,554     $ 3,953     $ 17,335  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,055       33,047       33,016     33,691     33,790  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,125       33,098       33,083     33,805     33,934  
Common shares outstanding end of period 32,951       33,072       33,032     33,012     33,823  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.89       $ 0.82       $ 0.65     $ 0.12     $ 0.51  
Diluted 0.89       0.82       0.65     0.12     0.51  
Book value per common share 26.56       25.37       24.75     24.11     23.79  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 20.16       18.97       18.32     17.64     17.45  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.37       0.31       0.31     0.31     0.34  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets 1.64   %   1.48   %   1.17 %   0.23 %   1.03 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 13.77       12.89       10.82     1.93     8.42  
Return on average tangible common equity (2) 18.71       17.73       15.24     3.11     11.97  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.70       3.57       3.69     4.06     4.12  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.68       0.73       0.87     1.30     1.46  
Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.20       3.02       3.02     3.03     2.98  
Net interest spread (FTE) (2) 3.02       2.84       2.82     2.76     2.66  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 133.56       131.92       129.03     126.22     128.00  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.74       1.73       1.63     1.78     1.85  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (2) 47.36       50.07       48.29     51.91     53.87  

(1)  Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan losses and the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Prior to the adoption of CECL, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.
(2)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  2020   2019
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Nonperforming Assets: $ 17,480     $ 16,822     $ 17,600     $ 17,403     $ 17,449  
Nonaccrual loans (1) 7,714     5,971     5,639     5,221     4,963  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1)                  
Troubled debt restructured loans (2) 9,646     10,307     11,367     11,448     12,014  
Other real estate owned 106     536     586     734     472  
Repossessed assets 14     8     8          
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.21 %   0.16 %   0.15 %   0.14 %   0.14 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 635.29     922.96     1,061.68     1,027.35     499.64  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 280.35     327.61     340.16     308.21     142.11  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.34     1.45     1.55     1.49     0.69  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25     0.23     0.24     0.24     0.26  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02     0.04     0.01     0.06     0.32  
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 12.49     11.67     11.15     10.94     11.92  
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.68     14.24     13.68     12.81     14.07  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 16.08     15.63     15.06     14.13     15.46  
Total risk-based capital 21.78     19.03     18.51     17.35     18.43  
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.81     9.50     9.05     9.45     10.18  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.77     8.99     8.50     8.25     9.03  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 11.92     11.49     10.86     11.94     12.28  

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL, excluded purchased credit impaired loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales could be reasonably estimated.
(2)  Prior to the adoption of CECL, included $0.8 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019.
(3) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  2020   2019
Loan Portfolio Composition Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $ 581,941       $ 610,394       $ 570,801       $ 603,952       $ 644,948    
1-4 Family Residential 719,952       738,343       761,815       787,875       787,562    
Commercial 1,295,746       1,327,233       1,406,541       1,350,818       1,250,208    
Commercial Loans 557,122       629,170       639,162       383,984       401,521    
Municipal Loans 409,028       387,286       377,428       375,934       383,960    
Loans to Individuals 93,990       97,549       96,824       98,439       100,005    
Total Loans $ 3,657,779       $ 3,789,975       $ 3,852,571       $ 3,601,002       $ 3,568,204    
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 55,110       $ 59,868       $ 53,638       $ 24,797       $ 25,129    
Impact of CECL adoption (1) - cumulative effect adjustment                   5,072          
Impact of CECL adoption - purchased loans with credit deterioration                   231          
Loans charged-off (595 )     (718 )     (546 )     (995 )     (3,251 )  
Recoveries of loans charged-off 402       361       436       451       411    
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (193 )     (357 )     (110 )     (544 )     (2,840 )  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (5,911 )     (4,401 )     6,340       24,082       2,508    
Balance at end of period $ 49,006       $ 55,110       $ 59,868       $ 53,638       $ 24,797    
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 6,020       $ 6,365       $ 7,460       $ 1,455       $ 1,540    
Impact of CECL adoption (1)                   4,840          
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (2) 366       (345 )     (1,095 )     1,165       (85 )  
Balance at end of period $ 6,386       $ 6,020       $ 6,365       $ 7,460       $ 1,455    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 55,392       $ 61,130       $ 66,233       $ 61,098       $ 26,252    

(1) We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit losses (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax.
(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  Year Ended
  December 31,
  2020   2019
Income Statement:      
Total interest income $ 231,828     $ 240,787  
Total interest expense 44,563     70,982  
Net interest income 187,265     169,805  
Provision for credit losses (1) 20,201     5,101  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167,064     164,704  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services 24,359     26,038  
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 8,257     756  
Gain on sale of loans 2,772     509  
Trust fees 5,133     6,269  
Bank owned life insurance 2,554     2,307  
Brokerage services 2,271     2,080  
Other 4,386     4,409  
Total noninterest income 49,732     42,368  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 77,225     73,731  
Net occupancy 14,369     13,128  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 2,147     2,964  
ATM expense 1,018     894  
Professional fees 4,224     4,717  
Software and data processing 4,957     4,537  
Communications 1,984     1,941  
FDIC insurance 1,124     859  
Amortization of intangibles 3,617     4,418  
Other (1) 12,642     12,108  
Total noninterest expense 123,307     119,297  
Income before income tax expense 93,489     87,775  
Income tax expense 11,336     13,221  
Net income $ 82,153     $ 74,554  
       
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,201     33,747  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,281     33,895  
Common shares outstanding end of period 32,951     33,823  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 2.47     $ 2.21  
Diluted 2.47     2.20  
Book value per common share 26.56     23.79  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 20.16     17.45  
Cash dividends paid per common share 1.30     1.26  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets 1.14 %   1.17 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.91     9.53  
Return on average tangible common equity (2) 13.79     13.80  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.75     4.28  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.89     1.57  
Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.07     3.06  
Net interest spread (FTE) (2) 2.86     2.71  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 130.16     128.25  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.72     1.86  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (2) 49.36     52.36  

(1)  Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan losses and the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Prior to the adoption of CECL, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.
(2)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended
  December 31,
  2020   2019
Nonperforming Assets: $ 17,480     $ 17,449  
Nonaccrual loans (1) 7,714     4,963  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1)      
Troubled debt restructured loans (2) 9,646     12,014  
Other real estate owned 106     472  
Repossessed assets 14      
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.21 %   0.14 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 635.29     499.64  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 280.35     142.11  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.34     0.69  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25     0.26  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03     0.21  
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 12.49     11.92  
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.68     14.07  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 16.08     15.46  
Total risk-based capital 21.78     18.43  
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.81     10.18  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.77     9.03  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 11.55     12.23  

(1)  Prior to the adoption of CECL, excluded purchased credit impaired loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales could be reasonably estimated.
(2)   Prior to the adoption of CECL, included $0.8 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019.
(3)  Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  Year Ended
  December 31,
Loan Portfolio Composition 2020   2019
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $ 581,941       $ 644,948    
1-4 Family Residential 719,952       787,562    
Commercial 1,295,746       1,250,208    
Commercial Loans 557,122       401,521    
Municipal Loans 409,028       383,960    
Loans to Individuals 93,990       100,005    
Total Loans $ 3,657,779       $ 3,568,204    
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $ 24,797       $ 27,019    
Impact of CECL adoption (1) - cumulative effect adjustment 5,072          
Impact of CECL adoption - purchased loans with credit deterioration 231          
Loans charged-off (2,854 )     (8,933 )  
Recoveries of loans charged-off 1,650       1,610    
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (1,204 )     (7,323 )  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 20,110       5,101    
Balance at end of period $ 49,006       $ 24,797    
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $ 1,455       $ 1,890    
Impact of CECL adoption (1) 4,840          
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (2) 91       (435 )  
Balance at end of period $ 6,386       $ 1,455    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 55,392       $ 26,252    

(1)  We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit losses (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax.
(2)  Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,772,158       $ 39,936     4.21 %   $ 3,815,989       $ 38,842     4.05 %
Loans held for sale 5,012       36     2.86 %   3,934       31     3.13 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 223,753       1,753     3.12 %   145,724       1,175     3.21 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,298,584       11,413     3.50 %   1,295,179       11,418     3.51 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,082,302       6,693     2.46 %   1,209,913       7,048     2.32 %
Total securities 2,604,639       19,859     3.03 %   2,650,816       19,641     2.95 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 46,798       199     1.69 %   60,528       249     1.64 %
Interest earning deposits 22,938       18     0.31 %   17,668       17     0.38 %
Total earning assets 6,451,545       60,048     3.70 %   6,548,935       58,780     3.57 %
Cash and due from banks 83,228               80,368            
Accrued interest and other assets 687,894               699,351            
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (55,567 )             (61,212 )          
Total assets $ 7,167,100               $ 7,267,442            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 487,452       201     0.16 %   $ 461,895       192     0.17 %
Certificates of deposits 1,011,482       2,320     0.91 %   1,172,179       3,568     1.21 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,186,406       1,117     0.20 %   2,069,751       1,102     0.21 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,685,340       3,638     0.39 %   3,703,825       4,862     0.52 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 896,484       2,125     0.94 %   1,037,855       2,369     0.91 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 158,692       2,051     5.14 %   98,686       1,427     5.75 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,255       360     2.38 %   60,253       378     2.50 %
Other borrowings 29,661       23     0.31 %   63,526       55     0.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,830,432       8,197     0.68 %   4,964,145       9,091     0.73 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,381,120               1,371,748            
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,478               96,219            
Total liabilities 6,313,030               6,432,112            
Shareholders’ equity 854,070               835,330            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,167,100               $ 7,267,442            
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 51,851             $ 49,689      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.20 %           3.02 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.02 %           2.84 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)  For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, loans totaling $7.7 million and $6.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,826,383       $ 39,766     4.18 %   $ 3,587,143       $ 42,554     4.77 %
Loans held for sale 3,213       28     3.50 %   831       9     4.36 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 94,247       732     3.12 %   70,293       512     2.93 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,320,772       11,560     3.52 %   888,906       7,837     3.55 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,359,941       9,044     2.67 %   1,598,374       11,534     2.90 %
Total securities 2,774,960       21,336     3.09 %   2,557,573       19,883     3.13 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 67,582       360     2.14 %   62,976       425     2.71 %
Interest earning deposits 24,097       23     0.38 %   40,236       180     1.80 %
Total earning assets 6,696,235       61,513     3.69 %   6,248,759       63,051     4.06 %
Cash and due from banks 78,326               76,739            
Accrued interest and other assets 660,411               611,017            
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (55,908 )             (30,373 )          
Total assets $ 7,379,064               $ 6,906,142            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 426,420       187     0.18 %   $ 384,863       237     0.25 %
Certificates of deposit 1,187,665       4,817     1.63 %   1,362,427       6,346     1.87 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,013,770       1,225     0.24 %   1,975,837       3,336     0.68 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,627,855       6,229     0.69 %   3,723,127       9,919     1.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,197,097       2,929     0.98 %   999,070       3,974     1.60 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,641       1,412     5.76 %   98,597       1,411     5.76 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,252       491     3.28 %   60,234       600     4.01 %
Other borrowings 205,724       163     0.32 %   69,846       147     0.85 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,189,569       11,224     0.87 %   4,950,874       16,051     1.30 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,310,651               1,042,341            
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 77,431               88,168            
Total liabilities 6,577,651               6,081,383            
Shareholders’ equity 801,413               824,759            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,379,064               $ 6,906,142            
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 50,289             $ 47,000      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.02 %           3.03 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.82 %           2.76 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)  For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, loans totaling $5.6 million and $5.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 3,540,274       $ 43,166     4.84 %
Loans held for sale 1,114       9     3.21 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2) 10,083       86     3.38 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 699,868       6,431     3.65 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,674,503       12,197     2.89 %
Total securities 2,384,454       18,714     3.11 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 59,743       437     2.90 %
Interest earning deposits 44,039       247     2.23 %
Total earning assets 6,029,624       62,573     4.12 %
Cash and due from banks 72,018            
Accrued interest and other assets 574,124            
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (25,618 )          
Total assets $ 6,650,148            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 372,798       262     0.28 %
Certificates of deposit 1,204,392       6,172     2.03 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 1,936,969       4,067     0.83 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,514,159       10,501     1.19 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,019,844       4,716     1.83 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,554       1,426     5.74 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,250       643     4.23 %
Other borrowings 17,874       71     1.58 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,710,681       17,357     1.46 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,049,211            
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,408            
Total liabilities 5,833,300            
Shareholders’ equity 816,848            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,650,148            
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 45,216      
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.98 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.66 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)  For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2019, loans totaling $5.0 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,750,657       $ 161,098     4.30 %   $ 3,426,171       $ 172,715     5.04 %
Loans held for sale 3,254       104     3.20 %   1,551       63     4.06 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 133,785       4,172     3.12 %   4,785       167     3.49 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,201,385       42,228     3.51 %   593,729       22,004     3.71 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,311,722       34,319     2.62 %   1,665,686       50,486     3.03 %
Total securities 2,646,892       80,719     3.05 %   2,264,200       72,657     3.21 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 59,439       1,233     2.07 %   55,752       1,654     2.97 %
Interest earning deposits 26,202       238     0.91 %   50,252       1,250     2.49 %
Federal funds sold               2,722       86     3.16 %
Total earning assets 6,486,444       243,392     3.75 %   5,800,648       248,425     4.28 %
Cash and due from banks 79,677               76,895            
Accrued interest and other assets 664,511               547,241            
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (50,807 )             (25,608 )          
Total assets $ 7,179,825               $ 6,399,176            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 440,346       817     0.19 %   $ 366,606       1,052     0.29 %
Certificates of deposit 1,182,938       17,051     1.44 %   1,149,171       23,741     2.07 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,061,805       6,780     0.33 %   1,963,936       19,772     1.01 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,685,089       24,648     0.67 %   3,479,713       44,565     1.28 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,032,269       11,397     1.10 %   868,859       17,719     2.04 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 113,736       6,301     5.54 %   98,491       5,661     5.75 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,252       1,829     3.04 %   60,248       2,775     4.61 %
Other borrowings 91,940       388     0.42 %   15,645       262     1.67 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,983,286       44,563     0.89 %   4,522,956       70,982     1.57 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,277,011               1,017,836            
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 90,548               76,017            
Total liabilities 6,350,845               5,616,809            
Shareholders’ equity 828,980               782,367            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,179,825               $ 6,399,176            
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 198,829             $ 177,443      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.07 %           3.06 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.86 %           2.71 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)  For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, loans totaling $7.7 million and $5.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Dec 31,   Dec 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income   $ 29,572       $ 27,074       $ 21,554       $ 3,953       $ 17,335       $ 82,153       $ 74,554    
After-tax amortization expense   652       696       735       774       814       2,857       3,490    
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 30,224       $ 27,770       $ 22,289       $ 4,727       $ 18,149       $ 85,010       $ 78,044    
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 854,070       $ 835,330       $ 801,413       $ 824,759       $ 816,848       $ 828,980       $ 782,367    
Less: Average intangibles for the period   (211,354 )     (212,221 )     (213,135 )     (214,104 )     (215,101 )     (212,699 )     (216,733 )  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 642,716       $ 623,109       $ 588,278       $ 610,655       $ 601,747       $ 616,281       $ 565,634    
                             
Return on average tangible common equity   18.71   %   17.73   %   15.24   %   3.11   %   11.97   %   13.79   %   13.80   %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 875,297       $ 839,148       $ 817,605       $ 795,800       $ 804,580       $ 875,297       $ 804,580    
Less: Intangible assets at end of period   (210,860 )     (211,685 )     (212,566 )     (213,497 )     (214,477 )     (210,860 )     (214,477 )  
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 664,437       $ 627,463       $ 605,039       $ 582,303       $ 590,103       $ 664,437       $ 590,103    
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 7,008,227       $ 7,190,960       $ 7,329,611       $ 7,273,638       $ 6,748,913       $ 7,008,227       $ 6,748,913    
Less: Intangible assets at end of period   (210,860 )     (211,685 )     (212,566 )     (213,497 )     (214,477 )     (210,860 )     (214,477 )  
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 6,797,367       $ 6,979,275       $ 7,117,045       $ 7,060,141       $ 6,534,436       $ 6,797,367       $ 6,534,436    
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets   9.77   %   8.99   %   8.50   %   8.25   %   9.03   %   9.77   %   9.03   %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period   32,951       33,072       33,032       33,012       33,823       32,951       33,823    
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.16       $ 18.97       $ 18.32       $ 17.64       $ 17.45       $ 20.16       $ 17.45    
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 48,707       $ 46,586       $ 47,271       $ 44,701       $ 43,176       $ 187,265       $ 169,805    
Tax equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans   717       688       679       668       653       2,752       2,490    
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,427       2,415       2,339       1,631       1,387       8,812       5,148    
Net interest income (FTE) (1)   51,851       49,689       50,289       47,000       45,216       198,829       177,443    
Noninterest income   10,900       11,141       12,193       15,498       10,465       49,732       42,368    
Nonrecurring income (2)   24       (78 )     (2,662 )     (5,541 )     (42 )     (8,257 )     (470 )  
Total revenue   $ 62,775       $ 60,752       $ 59,820       $ 56,957       $ 55,639       $ 240,304       $ 219,341    
                             
Noninterest expense   $ 31,315       $ 31,616       $ 29,856       $ 30,520       $ 30,944       $ 123,307       $ 119,297    
Pre-tax amortization expense   (825 )     (881 )     (931 )     (980 )     (1,030 )     (3,617 )     (4,418 )  
Nonrecurring expense (3)   (758 )     (315 )     (39 )     29       56       (1,083 )     (26 )  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 29,732       $ 30,420       $ 28,886       $ 29,569       $ 29,970       $ 118,607       $ 114,853    
                             
Efficiency ratio   49.86   %   52.77   %   50.85   %   54.10   %   55.92   %   51.85   %   54.25   %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   47.36   %   50.07   %   48.29   %   51.91   %   53.87   %   49.36   %   52.36   %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 6,451,545       $ 6,548,935       $ 6,696,235       $ 6,248,759       $ 6,029,624       $ 6,486,444       $ 5,800,648    
                             
Net interest margin   3.00   %   2.83   %   2.84   %   2.88   %   2.84   %   2.89   %   2.93   %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.20   %   3.02   %   3.02   %   3.03   %   2.98   %   3.07   %   3.06   %
                             
Net interest spread   2.83   %   2.65   %   2.64   %   2.61   %   2.52   %   2.68   %   2.58   %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   3.02   %   2.84   %   2.82   %   2.76   %   2.66   %   2.86   %   2.71   %

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(1)  These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)  These adjustments may include net gain and loss on sale of securities available for sale and loss on fair value hedges, in the periods where applicable.
(3)  These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.


Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Record fourth quarter net income of $29.6 million, an increase of 70.6%, compared to the same period in 2019;Record annual net income of $82.2 million, an increase of 10.2%, compared to the same period in 2019;Annualized return on fourth quarter …

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Named A Top 10 Banking Powerhouse