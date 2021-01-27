NASDAQ Vilnius announced a decision to suspend trading of financial instruments Auga group (LT0000404238 AUGB060024A) due to technical change in trading system on 27 January 2021 and to renew trading on 28 January 2021.

Announcement on suspension of AUGA group, AB green bonds trading for one day due to NASDAQ technical change in trading system

NASDAQ Vilnius announced a decision to suspend trading of financial instruments Auga group (LT0000404238 AUGB060024A) due to technical change in trading system on 27 January 2021 and to renew trading on 28 January 2021. …



