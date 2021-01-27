 

DGAP-News Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan focuses its business activities on growth areas

- Sale of Oil & Gas business segment initiated


Hamburg, January 27, 2021-As part of a strategic review of its business segments, the Muehlhan Group (Muehlhan AG; Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) is planning to sell its oil and gas activities. In the future, the company will focus exclusively on business segments in which the Group holds a market-leading position. This includes the offshore wind power segment, which is experiencing dynamic growth, the vessel market and the infrastructure business. Muehlhan will use the resources freed up by the sale to further expand its market position in these areas.

In the Oil & Gas segment, Muehlhan mainly operates in the North Sea. Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan Müller-Arends: "The oil and gas market has been undergoing a process of consolidation for some time. We are not big enough to continue being able to play an active role in this market." This is why this is a logical move for Muehlhan.

The company is initiating the sales process with immediate effect. Interested parties can directly contact the mandated adviser Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch, Christoph.Vigelius@paretosec.com (+49 173 38 18 802).

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49-40-752-7115-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
