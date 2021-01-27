NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the development of highly effective broad-spectrum antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform, today discusses the current developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's exciting accomplishments related to it.

"We welcome the strong engagement of President Biden and his new administration's commitment to combat this once-in-a-century pandemic with new approaches and fresh ideas," said Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President of the Company.

We would like to note that the scientific community at large and regulatory efforts to date have remained focused on (a) vaccines, (b) antibodies, and (c) re-development of pre-existing drugs. Even as alarm bells were raised by renowned scientists regarding the likelihood of escape mutations and the limitations of any vaccines and antibody therapies in combating a rapidly evolving global viral pandemic, there has been an effort to downplay these risks at all levels. This has left the world now grappling with a situation where vaccines are being rolled out even as virus variants that are highly likely to be resistant to current vaccines and antibody drugs have already been found to be spreading rapidly. Current vaccines are now assumed to require constant updates and re-inoculation campaigns to keep up with ongoing changes in the virus. Attention needs to be focused instead on broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutics that minimize the possibility of virus variants escaping the drug, thereby making the costly ongoing development of vaccine updates, their deployment and re-inoculation campaigns unnecessary.