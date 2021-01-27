 

DGAP-News NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 12:15  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: NanoViricides, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan

27.01.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the development of highly effective broad-spectrum antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform, today discusses the current developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's exciting accomplishments related to it.

"We welcome the strong engagement of President Biden and his new administration's commitment to combat this once-in-a-century pandemic with new approaches and fresh ideas," said Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President of the Company.

We would like to note that the scientific community at large and regulatory efforts to date have remained focused on (a) vaccines, (b) antibodies, and (c) re-development of pre-existing drugs. Even as alarm bells were raised by renowned scientists regarding the likelihood of escape mutations and the limitations of any vaccines and antibody therapies in combating a rapidly evolving global viral pandemic, there has been an effort to downplay these risks at all levels. This has left the world now grappling with a situation where vaccines are being rolled out even as virus variants that are highly likely to be resistant to current vaccines and antibody drugs have already been found to be spreading rapidly. Current vaccines are now assumed to require constant updates and re-inoculation campaigns to keep up with ongoing changes in the virus. Attention needs to be focused instead on broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutics that minimize the possibility of virus variants escaping the drug, thereby making the costly ongoing development of vaccine updates, their deployment and re-inoculation campaigns unnecessary.

Seite 1 von 9
NanoViricides Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: NanoViricides Inc - Entwickler einer Nanovirenbekämpfungstechnologie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan DGAP-News: NanoViricides, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Virus Variants, Says NanoViricides, Inc.'s President, Dr. Anil Diwan 27.01.2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020
ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank: Rainer Roubal
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in The Netherlands
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
6
NanoViricides Inc - Entwickler einer Nanovirenbekämpfungstechnologie