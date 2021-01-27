SIXT appoints long-standing SIXT manager Nico Gabriel new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and thus consistently continues to combine the branch business and digital mobility services in one Management Board department

 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

  • SIXT has stood for premium service as well as innovative strength through technological expertise for decades. With the appointment of Nico Gabriel, the company is resolutely continuing on the path to merging these strengths in keeping with its ONE strategy.
  • In his 16-year career with SIXT, Gabriel has not only shaped the core business of traditional car rental from the ground up, but also made a name for himself in the industry as Managing Director of DriveNow and in the area of new mobility.
  • Erich Sixt: "With Nico Gabriel, a highly respected and long-standing colleague is strengthening our Management Board. I am convinced that he will carry our premium promise into the future and contribute significantly to our growth strategy. Our deep and sincere thanks go to his predecessor, our long-standing COO Detlev Pätsch. Mr. Pätsch has sustainably advanced SIXT in his more than 30-year career through his relentless professional and personal commitment. Without his dedication, SIXT would definitely not be where it is today."


Pullach, January 27, 2021 - The experienced mobility expert and long-time SIXT Operations and Tech Manager Nico Gabriel will be joining the Management Board of Sixt SE as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The company is thus taking the next logical step towards fully merging its traditional, service-oriented car rental business and innovative mobility services based on the ONE mobility platform. Nico Gabriel, who has been successfully driving the transformation of SIXT into a modern mobility provider for 16 years, is thus now responsible for one of the company's divisions which will be of decisive importance for the future development of SIXT. As part of its premium promise, SIXT is committed to providing its customers with high-quality services via its more than 2,100 stations worldwide, while at the same time offering completely digitalized products consistently geared to customer needs on the ONE mobility platform that is available internationally.

