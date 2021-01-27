SIXT appoints long-standing SIXT manager Nico Gabriel new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and thus consistently continues to combine the branch business and digital mobility services in one Management Board department

Pullach, January 27, 2021 - The experienced mobility expert and long-time SIXT Operations and Tech Manager Nico Gabriel will be joining the Management Board of Sixt SE as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The company is thus taking the next logical step towards fully merging its traditional, service-oriented car rental business and innovative mobility services based on the ONE mobility platform. Nico Gabriel, who has been successfully driving the transformation of SIXT into a modern mobility provider for 16 years, is thus now responsible for one of the company's divisions which will be of decisive importance for the future development of SIXT. As part of its premium promise, SIXT is committed to providing its customers with high-quality services via its more than 2,100 stations worldwide, while at the same time offering completely digitalized products consistently geared to customer needs on the ONE mobility platform that is available internationally.

