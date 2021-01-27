Inogen Announces CEO Transition

Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., Inogen’s Chairman, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Nabil on this appointment and thank Scott for his significant contributions to Inogen over the last fifteen years. During Scott’s tenure with the company, Inogen became the market leader in portable oxygen concentrators, with best-in-class products and an innovative go to market approach. Nabil is a highly talented and experienced executive who we believe will be critical to Inogen’s plans for growth, as we continue to work towards improving the lives of respiratory therapy patients.”

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Nabil Shabshab as Inogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective February 8, 2021. In addition, Mr. Shabshab was appointed to the Board of Directors, effective February 8, 2021. Mr. Shabshab will succeed Scott Wilkinson, who is retiring as President, CEO, and as a director, in each case effective February 8, 2021.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead Inogen in our mission to increase the freedom and independence for respiratory patients and to make our technologies the standard of care,” said Mr. Shabshab. “I look forward to driving the next phase of Inogen’s success as we continue to seek ways to increase patient access to our technologies, expand the impact we have on patients, drive growth business, and increase value for our stockholders.”

“I am grateful to have led this outstanding company and to be a part of improving almost a million patients’ lives with our innovative portable oxygen concentrators,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “As I previously disclosed, this is the right time for me personally to retire as CEO, and I believe that Inogen will continue to increase patient and physician awareness of our products while also focusing on providing excellent service.”

Most recently, Mr. Shabshab, 56, has served as Worldwide President of Diabetes Care and Digital Health at Becton Dickinson and Company, a leading medical technology company, since August 2017. Prior to that, since August 2011, Mr. Shabshab served as Becton Dickinson’s Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning. Prior to Becton Dickinson, Mr. Shabshab served as EVP, Global Portfolio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of RD&E of Diversey, Inc., a cleaning and sanitation solutions company from 2006 to 2010. In his previous roles Mr. Shabshab served as Principal with The Zyman Group, as Vice President, Client Solutions and Consulting with Symphony IRI, and in various sales and marketing roles in pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies including Warner Lambert / Pfizer, the Coca-Cola Company, and Fronterra. Mr. Shabshab holds an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Computer Sciences from American Lebanese University.