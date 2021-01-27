 

Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Receives Purchase Order for 5,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Units

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a purchase order for 5,000 ACECool 7kW residential electric vehicle (“EV”) charging systems for an aggregate of $1.75 million and expects to receive orders for a substantially greater number of such chargers from iNetSupply, LLC. The purchase order and expected follow up orders are part of an anticipated agreement with iNetSupply, LLC and its wholesale sister company, Origin Micro, LLC (collectively, “iNet”) to exclusively resell and distribute the ACECool 7kW residential EV charging systems. The ACECool 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005394/en/

iNet is a leader in distributing new products for many popular brands including Lenovo, Dell, HP and Cisco through its strong relationships with traditional and e-commerce channels and platforms. If the anticipated agreement with iNet is executed, the ACECool charger and its peripherals will be available for purchase and preorder at iNetSupply.com. We expect that the ACECool charger and peripherals will during the next few months be listed on Newegg.com, NeweggBusiness.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Walmart.com. iNet is highly regarded for delivering product integrity and customer service to businesses and consumers.

iNet’s President, Donald G. Doney, Jr. stated, “The future of humanity’s daily transportation lies in the development of EV and EV infrastructure. Affordable, rapid charging of those millions of EV’s requires expertly engineered devices that are easy to use and install. iNetSupply, Origin Micro and Coolisys expect to bring the groundbreaking AceCool line of chargers to the public.”

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce this first purchase order from iNet and anticipate that this step is the first step in a burgeoning relationship. iNet provides the level of experience, knowledge, integrity and professionalism that we believe to be required to launch, manage and grow our ACECool EV charging product line nationwide. We believe our EV charger product line will be well-positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Receives Purchase Order for 5,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Units Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a purchase order for 5,000 ACECool 7kW …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Titel
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update