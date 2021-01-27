Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Receives Purchase Order for 5,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Units

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“ Coolisys ”), has received a purchase order for 5,000 ACECool 7kW residential electric vehicle (“ EV ”) charging systems for an aggregate of $1.75 million and expects to receive orders for a substantially greater number of such chargers from iNetSupply, LLC. The purchase order and expected follow up orders are part of an anticipated agreement with iNetSupply, LLC and its wholesale sister company, Origin Micro, LLC (collectively, “ iNet ”) to exclusively resell and distribute the ACECool 7kW residential EV charging systems. The ACECool 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

iNet is a leader in distributing new products for many popular brands including Lenovo, Dell, HP and Cisco through its strong relationships with traditional and e-commerce channels and platforms. If the anticipated agreement with iNet is executed, the ACECool charger and its peripherals will be available for purchase and preorder at iNetSupply.com. We expect that the ACECool charger and peripherals will during the next few months be listed on Newegg.com, NeweggBusiness.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Walmart.com. iNet is highly regarded for delivering product integrity and customer service to businesses and consumers.

iNet’s President, Donald G. Doney, Jr. stated, “The future of humanity’s daily transportation lies in the development of EV and EV infrastructure. Affordable, rapid charging of those millions of EV’s requires expertly engineered devices that are easy to use and install. iNetSupply, Origin Micro and Coolisys expect to bring the groundbreaking AceCool line of chargers to the public.”

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce this first purchase order from iNet and anticipate that this step is the first step in a burgeoning relationship. iNet provides the level of experience, knowledge, integrity and professionalism that we believe to be required to launch, manage and grow our ACECool EV charging product line nationwide. We believe our EV charger product line will be well-positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally.”