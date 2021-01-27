 

Melco’s fine dining restaurants honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with seven Michelin-stars

MACAU, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four signature restaurants across Melco Resorts & Entertainment properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau have been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with a collective total of seven Michelin-stars. The integrated resort operator’s Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying are jointly honored with a total of five Michelin-stars. Furthermore, paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been awarded two Michelin-stars for the third consecutive year.

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Star Revelation ceremony took place today and awarded Melco restaurants with the following star ratings:

  • Jade Dragon – 3 Michelin-stars
    Located at City of Dreams, Jade Dragon is renowned for its premium Cantonese specialties and creative presentation. The restaurant delights diners with delectable Chinese delicacies and exceptional service that have raised the bar for Chinese fine-dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2021 (three stars)
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)
    • Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2020
    • Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – 2019
    • Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018
    • SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018
  • Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 Michelin-stars
    Paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines fine dining with a contemporary vision. The restaurant is located in Morpheus, the newest hotel and ultra-luxurious destination at City of Dreams. Honors and awards include:
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2021 (two stars)
    • Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020
