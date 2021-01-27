Melco’s fine dining restaurants honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with seven Michelin-stars

MACAU, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four signature restaurants across Melco Resorts & Entertainment properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau have been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with a collective total of seven Michelin-stars. The integrated resort operator’s Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying are jointly honored with a total of five Michelin-stars. Furthermore, paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been awarded two Michelin-stars for the third consecutive year.



The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Star Revelation ceremony took place today and awarded Melco restaurants with the following star ratings: