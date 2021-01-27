 

Nightfood Ice Cream Now Available Through Leading Natural Food & Beverage Distributors, Poised for Rapid Expansion in 2021

Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of better-for-you nighttime snacks formulated for better sleep, today announced that Nightfood is now available through both UNFI and KeHE, the two largest distributors of natural and better-for-you products in North America.

UNFI is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada.  They provide over 250,000 natural, organic, and conventional products to more than 30,000 customers including, conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retailers, ecommerce retailers and the food service industry.

KeHE distributes thousands of brands through their 16 distribution centers and also counts a customer base of over 30,000 retailers.  KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation, with over 5,500 employees.

“As of December, Nightfood is now available through the two largest natural food distributors in UNFI and KeHE,” commented Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell. “We’ve recently received commitments from new accounts in the natural channels who will be buying through these distributors along with some larger, more mainstream accounts we’ve also secured, to whom we’ll be selling Nightfood direct.”

In addition to UNFI and KeHE, Nightfood has established distribution with C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery distributor in the United States, and Vistar, the leading national distributor in non-traditional retail, including hotels & hospitality, campus retail, and more.

Management projects material increases in in-store unit velocity resulting from the brand’s new packaging design, which will start appearing on shelves in March.  Stronger velocity in existing retailers is expected to facilitate more rapid retailer uptake, allowing the Company to leverage their distribution infrastructure into more aggressive growth and greater consumer access to Nightfood.

“I’m very excited about the combination of our new & improved packaging and the expansion of our distribution infrastructure,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson.  “Nightfood sell-through velocities over the last twelve, twenty-four, and fifty-two week periods were on par with the leading brands in the better-for-you space when adjusted for Total Distribution Points.  That was enough to retain our shelf space with our retailers, but we expect more.  We believe this brand is capable of exponential growth.  Our new packaging can be a major catalyst by more powerfully and clearly communicating our key benefits to today’s consumer.  Today’s consumer wants healthier choices.  Today’s consumer wants better sleep.”

