 

Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research  announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Communication System Market by Platform Type (Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and Government Aircraft), by Aircraft Type (Manned Aircraft and Unmanned Aircraft), by Sub-Platform Type (Civil Manned {Large Aircraft, Light Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Helicopter}, Military Manned {Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, and Helicopter}, and UAV {HALE, MALE, Tactical, Small Tactical, and Nano/Micro/Mini}), by Application Type (Civil Manned {Voice, Datalink, and Emergency}, Military Manned {Voice/Data, Emergency, and Sensor Data}, and UAV {Voice, C2 Datalink, and Sensor Data Downlink}), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.

The report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis of briskly changing market dynamics, competitive landscape, as well as future market possibilities till 2026 for the aircraft communication systems. The report is designed to assist the market stakeholders as well as investors in the identification of early recovering market segments as well as the future market growth potentials to formulate short- as well as long-term growth strategies. This report also provides an estimate of the possible loss incurred in the market due to the pandemic and possible ways of recoveries in the market aftermath of the pandemic.

Aircraft Communication System Market: Highlights

Aircraft operation hugely depends on efficient communication from aircraft to ground, aircraft to aircraft, and ground to aircraft. All aerial vehicles including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles need an efficient communication system to operate flawlessly. A basic communication system involves the transmission and reception of voice and/or data in the form of electromagnetic waves. Communication is carried out in several frequencies allocated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This spectrum of frequencies ranges from 30 kHz to 30,000 kHz and is divided into bands for convenience.

