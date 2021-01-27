 

Trico Bancshares Announces Quarterly Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the “Company”), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $23,657,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17,606,000 during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $22,890,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.59 for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included the following:

  • For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.24% and 0.91%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 10.37% and 7.18%, respectively.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $4.76 billion, $7.64 billion and $6.51 billion, respectively.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 73.21% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 76.12% at September 30, 2020 and 80.26% at December 31, 2019.
  • For the current quarter, net interest margin was 3.79% on a tax equivalent basis as compared to 4.39% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 7 basis points from the 3.72% in the trailing quarter.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 39.68% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 39.71% at September 30, 2020 and 34.15% at December 31, 2019.
  • The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased to 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared with 0.09% for the trailing quarter, and also decreased by 15 basis points from the average rate paid of 0.22% during the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Total loan deferral modifications made under the CARES Act legislation had decreased to 28 loans totaling $48.4 million as of December 31, 2020 of which only seven loans totaling $5.8 million relate to second deferrals.
  • Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.39% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.34% as of September 30, 2020, and 0.30% at December 31, 2019.
  • Credit provision expense for loans and debt securities was $4.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to provision expense of $7.6 million during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a reversal of provision totaling $0.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019.
  • Allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.93% as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 12 basis points from 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, and a 78 basis point increase from January 1, 2020, following the Company's adoption of CECL.
  • Gain on sale of loans for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $3.5 million and $9.1 million, as compared to $1.1 million and $3.3 million for the equivalent periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
  • The efficiency ratio was 55.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 59.44% in the trailing quarter and 59.92% in the same quarter of the 2019 year.

“As we close the doors to 2020 we recognize the challenges that lie ahead and acknowledge, more than ever, the need to focus on the fundamental drivers of value in our industry", commented Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Rick Smith, President and CEO added; "There was much accomplished and we have much to be thankful for about 2020, including the successful navigation of round one with PPP, the strongest residential mortgage origination year in the history of the Bank, and the implementation and utilization of new technologies to drive customer engagement, efficiency gains, and cost reductions to name just a few. We will continue to execute on our strategic priorities including organic loan and deposit growth, prudent expense management, active engagement in PPP lending and other programs for borrowers in need, and the deployment of capital through dividends and additional share repurchases."

Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Summary Results

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 the Company’s return on average assets was 1.24% and 0.91%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 10.37% and 7.18%, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.40% and 1.43%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 10.03% and 10.49%, respectively.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

(dollars and shares in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Net interest income

 

$

66,422

 

 

$

63,454

 

 

$

2,968

 

 

4.7

%

Provision for credit losses

 

 

(4,850

)

 

 

(7,649

)

 

 

2,799

 

 

(36.6

)%

Noninterest income

 

 

16,580

 

 

 

15,137

 

 

 

1,443

 

 

9.5

%

Noninterest expense

 

 

(45,745

)

 

 

(46,714

)

 

 

969

 

 

(2.1

)%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(8,750

)

 

 

(6,622

)

 

 

(2,128

)

 

32.1

%

Net income

 

$

23,657

 

 

$

17,606

 

 

$

6,051

 

 

34.4

%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

33.9

%

Dividends per share

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

 

 

%

Average common shares

 

 

29,757

 

 

 

29,764

 

 

 

(7

)

 

0.0

%

Average diluted common shares

 

 

29,863

 

 

 

29,844

 

 

 

19

 

 

0.1

%

Return on average total assets

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

 

10.37

%

 

 

7.79

%

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

55.11

%

 

 

59.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars and shares in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Net interest income

 

$

66,422

 

 

$

64,196

 

 

$

2,226

 

 

3.5

%

(Provision for) reversal of credit losses

 

 

(4,850

)

 

 

298

 

 

 

(5,148

)

 

(1,727.5

)%

Noninterest income

 

 

16,580

 

 

 

14,186

 

 

 

2,394

 

 

16.9

%

Noninterest expense

 

 

(45,745

)

 

 

(46,964

)

 

 

1,219

 

 

(2.6

)%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(8,750

)

 

 

(8,826

)

 

 

76

 

 

(0.9

)%

Net income

 

$

23,657

 

 

$

22,890

 

 

$

767

 

 

3.4

%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

5.3

%

Dividends per share

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

 

 

%

Average common shares

 

 

29,757

 

 

 

30,520

 

 

 

(763

)

 

(2.5

)%

Average diluted common shares

 

 

29,863

 

 

 

30,650

 

 

 

(787

)

 

(2.6

)%

Return on average total assets

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

 

10.37

%

 

 

10.03

%

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

55.11

%

 

 

59.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars and shares in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Net interest income

 

$

257,727

 

 

$

257,069

 

 

$

658

 

 

0.3

%

(Provision for) reversal of credit losses

 

 

(42,813

)

 

 

1,690

 

 

 

(44,503

)

 

(2,633.3

)%

Noninterest income

 

 

55,194

 

 

 

53,520

 

 

 

1,674

 

 

3.1

%

Noninterest expense

 

 

(182,758

)

 

 

(185,457

)

 

 

2,699

 

 

(1.5

)%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(22,536

)

 

 

(34,750

)

 

 

12,214

 

 

(35.1

)%

Net income

 

$

64,814

 

 

$

92,072

 

 

$

(27,258

)

 

(29.6

)%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

2.16

 

 

$

3.00

 

 

$

(0.84

)

 

(28.0

)%

Dividends per share

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

7.3

%

Average common shares

 

 

29,917

 

 

 

30,478

 

 

 

(561

)

 

(1.8

)%

Average diluted common shares

 

 

30,028

 

 

 

30,645

 

 

 

(617

)

 

(2.0

)%

Return on average total assets

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

 

7.18

%

 

 

10.49

%

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

58.40

%

 

 

59.71

%

 

 

 

 

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

In March 2020, the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis. As a SBA Preferred Lender, the Company was able to provide PPP loans to small business customers. As of December 31, 2020, the total gross balance outstanding of PPP loans was $333,982,000 (approximately 2,300 loans) as compared to total PPP originations of $438,510,000 (approximately 2,900 loans). Included in the balance of outstanding PPP loans as of December 31, 2020 are approximately 630 loans totaling $88,623,000 that have been submitted to and are pending forgiveness by the SBA. In connection with the origination of these loans, the Company earned approximately $15,735,000 in loan fees, offset by deferred loan costs of approximately $763,000, the net of which will be recognized over the earlier of loan maturity, repayment or receipt of forgiveness confirmation. As of December 31, 2020 there was approximately $7,212,000 in net deferred fee income remaining to be recognized. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized $4,634,000 and $7,760,000, respectively, in fees on PPP loans.

In December 2020, the SBA announced plans for a second round of PPP lending with streamlined requirements for both borrowers and lenders. Effective Friday, January 15, 2021, Tri Counties Bank had launched and was accepting applications via an improved on-line portal which allows borrowers to open a new account and submit PPP applications under the new PPP guidance.

COVID Deferrals

Following the passage of the CARES Act legislation, the "Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus" was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to Coronavirus. The Company continues to closely monitor the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team continues to be focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to mitigate where possible, the risk of potential losses. Beginning in April 2020, the Company implemented loan programs to allow certain consumers and businesses impacted by the pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments.

The following is a summary of COVID related loan customer modifications with outstanding balances as of December 31, 2020:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Modification Type

 

Deferral Term

(dollars in thousands)

 

Modified Loan
Balances
Outstanding

 

% of Total
Category of
Loans

 

Interest Only
Deferral

 

Principal and
Interest Deferral

 

90 Days

 

180 Days

Commercial real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE non-owner occupied

 

$

19,643

 

 

1.28

%

 

87.1

%

 

12.9

%

 

%

 

100.0

%

CRE owner occupied

 

2,488

 

0.40

 

 

71.0

 

 

29.0

 

 

71.0

 

 

29.0

 

Multifamily

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Farmland

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total commercial real estate loans

 

22,131

 

0.8

 

 

85.3

 

 

14.7

 

 

8.0

 

 

92.0

 

Consumer:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SFR 1-4 1st lien

 

457

 

0.1

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

 

SFR HELOCs and junior liens

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total consumer loans

 

457

 

0.1

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

 

Commercial and industrial

 

772

 

0.2

 

 

86.1

 

 

13.9

 

 

9.0

 

 

91.0

 

Construction

 

24,998

 

8.8

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

 

Agriculture production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total modifications

 

$

48,358

 

 

1.0

%

 

93.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

3.7

%

 

96.3

%

Total loan modifications associated with CARES Act legislation made during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $427,290,000 of which $48,360,000 remained outstanding under their modified terms as of December 31, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, newly granted deferrals, inclusive of second deferrals, totaled approximately $100,170,000 and $12,720,000, respectively. The remaining balance of loans with modified terms are expected to conclude their modification period during the first half of fiscal 2021, however, as long as the current pandemic and recessionary economic conditions continue, it is anticipated that additional borrowers may request an initial or subsequent modification to their loan terms.

The total loan modifications made under the CARES Act during 2020 are inclusive of 13 loans (10 borrowers) with loan balances totaling $31,660,000 who requested and were granted a second modification and deferral. Eight of these second modifications and deferrals were for a period of three additional months, and six of the 13 loans had concluded their second deferral period and returned to their regular payment terms and are therefore not included in the table above. The remaining borrowers who received a second loan modification have outstanding loan balances totaling $5,840,000 million as of December 31, 2020, of which $2,000,000 has been classified as troubled debt restructurings by Management due to the likelihood of further changes to the contractual loan terms being necessary.

Management believes that its analysis of each borrower receiving a loan modification supports the ability of that borrower to return to their normal payment terms at the conclusion of the modification period. However, management determined that a risk rating downgrade to each credit receiving a deferral modification was prudent until such time that the borrower's actual payment performance supported an upgrade to the pre-modification risk grade.

Balance Sheet

Total loans outstanding excluding PPP grew to $4.44 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 3.0% over the same quarter of the prior year, and an annualized increase of 3.3% over the trailing quarter. Investments outstanding increased to $1.72 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 66.5% annualized over the trailing quarter. Average earning assets to total average assets continued to increase to 92.4% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 92.3% and 89.8% at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 73.2% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 76.1% and 80.3% at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity increased by $22,852,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 primarily as a result of net income of $23,657,000 and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $6,704,000, partially offset by $6,546,000 in cash dividends paid on common stock and $1,523,000 in common stock repurchases. As a result, the Company’s book value increased to $31.12 per share at December 31, 2020 as compared to $30.31 and $29.70 at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company’s tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $23.09 per share at December 31, 2020 as compared to $22.24 and $21.69 at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances

 

As of December 31,

 

As of September 30,

 


$ Change

 

Annualized
% Change

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2020

 

Total assets

 

$

7,639,529

 

 

$

7,449,799

 

 

$

189,730

 

 

10.2

%

Total loans

 

4,763,127

 

 

4,826,338

 

 

 

(63,211

)

 

(5.2

)%

Total loans, excluding PPP

 

4,436,357

 

 

4,400,390

 

 

 

35,967

 

 

3.3

%

Total investments

 

1,719,102

 

 

1,473,935

 

 

 

245,167

 

 

66.5

%

Total deposits

 

$

6,505,934

 

 

$

6,340,588

 

 

$

165,346

 

 

10.4

%

The growth of deposit balances continued during the fourth quarter of 2020, increasing by $165,346,000 or 10.4% annualized. The available liquidity from deposit growth was allocated to fund investment growth during the period, which increased by $245,167,000, or 66.5% annualized. Total loans declined during the fourth quarter of 2020 by $63,211,000 or 5.2% on an annualized basis, largely attributed to the repayment or forgiveness of gross PPP loans outstanding, which declined by $103,811,000 during the quarter. Conversely, non-PPP loan balances increased by $35,967,000 or 3.3% of loan balances, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Truly avg balances

 

As of December 31,

 

As of September 30,

 

$ Change

 

Annualized
% Change

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2020

 

Total assets

 

$

7,570,952

 

 

$

7,380,961

 

 

$

189,991

 

 

10.3

%

Total loans

 

4,767,715

 

 

4,827,564

 

 

 

(59,849

)

 

(5.0

)%

Total loans, excluding PPP

 

4,363,873

 

 

4,389,672

 

 

 

(25,799

)

 

(2.4

)%

Total investments

 

1,572,511

 

 

1,376,212

 

 

 

196,299

 

 

57.1

%

Total deposits

 

$

6,341,175

 

 

$

6,278,638

 

 

$

62,537

 

 

4.0

%

The decline in average total loans excluding PPP of $25,799,000, or 2.4% on an annualized basis, during the fourth quarter of 2020 was inconsistent with the actual period end growth as compared to the trailing quarter of $35,967,000 or 3.3% due to pay-downs or payoffs occurring early in the quarter as compared to originations occurring late in the quarter. The significant growth in both ending and average balances of investment securities was a direct result of management's focus on the deployment of excess cash balances which remained elevated due to continued deposit growth during the quarter.

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances

 

As of December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

Total assets

 

$

7,639,529

 

 

$

6,471,181

 

 

$

1,168,348

 

 

 

18.1

%

Total loans

 

4,763,127

 

 

4,307,366

 

 

455,761

 

 

 

10.6

%

Total loans, excluding PPP

 

4,436,357

 

 

4,307,366

 

 

128,991

 

 

 

3.0

%

Total investments

 

1,719,102

 

 

1,345,954

 

 

373,148

 

 

 

27.7

%

Total deposits

 

$

6,505,934

 

 

$

5,366,994

 

 

$

1,138,940

 

 

 

21.2

%

As discussed in previous quarters, the PPP program generated significant increases in volume during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 for both loan and deposit balances. While excess deposit proceeds are ratably being allocated to the purchase of investment securities with medium term durations to improve overall margin, we expect to maintain above average levels of liquidity through 2021, as the economic impacts of COVID-19 and amount of future stimulus both remain uncertain. Investment securities increased to $1,719,102,000 at December 31, 2020, a change of $373,148,000 or 27.7% from $1,345,954,000 at December 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Interest income

 

$

68,081

 

 

$

65,438

 

 

$

2,643

 

 

4.0

%

Interest expense

 

 

(1,659

)

 

 

(1,984

)

 

325

 

 

(16.4

)%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)

 

 

258

 

 

 

254

 

 

4

 

 

1.6

%

Net interest income (FTE)

 

$

66,680

 

 

$

63,708

 

 

$

2,972

 

 

4.7

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.72

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired loans discount accretion, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

1,960

 

 

$

1,876

 

 

$

84

 

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1)

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

0.07

%

PPP loans yield, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

5,676

 

 

$

2,603

 

 

$

3,073

 

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1)

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.81

%

 

 

 

(0.13

)%

Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

7,636

 

 

$

4,479

 

 

$

3,157

 

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1)

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.69

%

 

 

 

(0.13

)%

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Interest income

 

$

68,081

 

 

$

67,918

 

 

$

163

 

 

0.2

%

Interest expense

 

 

(1,659

)

 

 

(3,722

)

 

 

2,063

 

 

(55.4

)%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)

 

 

258

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

(14

)

 

(5.1

)%

Net interest income (FTE)

 

$

66,680

 

 

$

64,468

 

 

$

2,212

 

 

3.4

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired loans discount accretion, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

1,960

 

 

$

2,218

 

 

$

(258

)

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1)

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

4.23

%

 

 

 

(0.55

)%

 

 

Twelve months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Interest income

 

$

267,184

 

 

$

272,444

 

 

$

(5,260

)

 

(1.9

)%

Interest expense

 

 

(9,457

)

 

 

(15,375

)

 

 

5,918

 

 

(38.5

)%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

1,201

 

 

 

(132

)

 

(11.0

)%

Net interest income (FTE)

 

$

258,796

 

 

$

258,270

 

 

$

526

 

 

0.2

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired loans discount accretion, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

8,171

 

 

$

8,137

 

 

$

34

 

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1)

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

4.36

%

 

 

 

(0.53

)%

PPP loans yield, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

10,635

 

 

 

 

 

$

10,635

 

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1)

 

 

3.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.97

%

Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount (included in interest income)

 

$

18,806

 

 

$

8,137

 

 

$

10,669

 

 

 

Net interest margin less effect of acquired loans discount and PPP loan yield (1)

 

 

3.88

%

 

 

4.36

%

 

 

 

(0.48

)%

(1) 

Information is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis. The Company believes the use of this non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measure provides additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures on a FTE basis is a common practice within the banking industry.

Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the effects of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining (unaccreted) discount or (unamortized) premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. As a result of the uncertain economic environment and corresponding interest rate volatility, the prepayment rate of portfolio loans, inclusive of those acquired at a premium or discount, increased during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, purchased loan discount accretion was $1,960,000, $1,876,000, and $2,218,000, respectively.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the quarterly periods indicated:

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Three months ended

 

Three months ended

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, excluding PPP

 

$

4,363,873

 

 

$

55,339

 

 

5.04

%

 

$

4,389,672

 

 

$

55,436

 

 

5.02

%

 

$

4,231,347

 

 

$

56,862

 

 

5.46

%

PPP loans

 

403,842

 

 

5,676

 

 

5.59

%

 

437,892

 

 

2,603

 

 

2.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Investments-taxable

 

1,458,856

 

 

6,022

 

 

1.64

%

 

1,261,793

 

 

6,376

 

 

2.01

%

 

1,236,717

 

 

9,246

 

 

2.97

%

Investments-nontaxable (1)

 

113,656

 

 

1,121

 

 

3.92

%

 

114,419

 

 

1,102

 

 

3.83

%

 

119,350

 

 

1,179

 

 

3.92

%

Total investments

 

1,572,512

 

 

7,143

 

 

1.81

%

 

1,376,212

 

 

7,478

 

 

2.16

%

 

1,356,067

 

 

10,425

 

 

3.05

%

Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks

 

658,355

 

 

181

 

 

0.11

%

 

611,719

 

 

175

 

 

0.11

%

 

236,381

 

 

903

 

 

1.52

%

Total earning assets

 

6,998,582

 

 

68,339

 

 

3.88

%

 

6,815,495

 

 

65,692

 

 

3.83

%

 

5,823,795

 

 

68,190

 

 

4.65

%

Other assets, net

 

572,370

 

 

 

 

 

 

565,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

659,037

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

7,570,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,380,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,482,832

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

1,275,550

 

 

$

43

 

 

0.01

%

 

$

1,339,797

 

 

$

56

 

 

0.02

%

 

$

1,227,854

 

 

$

229

 

 

0.07

%

Savings deposits

 

2,145,543

 

 

405

 

 

0.08

%

 

2,075,077

 

 

484

 

 

0.09

%

 

1,859,652

 

 

1,261

 

 

0.27

%

Time deposits

 

362,104

 

 

661

 

 

0.73

%

 

387,922

 

 

872

 

 

0.89

%

 

453,894

 

 

1,458

 

 

1.27

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

3,783,197

 

 

1,109

 

 

0.12

%

 

3,802,796

 

 

1,412

 

 

0.15

%

 

3,541,400

 

 

2,948

 

 

0.33

%

Other borrowings

 

32,504

 

 

4

 

 

0.05

%

 

33,750

 

 

4

 

 

0.05

%

 

20,247

 

 

3

 

 

0.06

%

Junior subordinated debt

 

57,581

 

 

546

 

 

3.77

%

 

57,475

 

 

568

 

 

3.93

%

 

57,205

 

 

771

 

 

5.35

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

3,873,282

 

 

1,659

 

 

0.17

%

 

3,894,021

 

 

1,984

 

 

0.20

%

 

3,618,852

 

 

3,722

 

 

0.41

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

2,557,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,475,842

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,843,790

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

232,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

112,112

 

 

 

 

 

 

114,605

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

907,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

898,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

905,585

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

7,570,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,380,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,482,832

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread (1) (2)

 

 

 

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.24

%

Net interest income and margin (1) (3)

 

 

 

$

66,680

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

 

$

63,708

 

 

3.72

%

 

 

 

$

64,468

 

 

4.39

%

(1) 

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable.

(2)

Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets. 

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $2,972,000 or 4.7% to $66,680,000 compared to $63,708,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Over the same period net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.79% as compared to 3.72% in the trailing quarter. The 7 basis point increase is attributed to a 2 basis point increase in non-PPP loan yields a 3 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in yields on the PPP loans, which earned 5.59% during the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 2.36% during the trailing quarter. The quarterly increase in yield on PPP loans is due to an acceleration of deferred loan fee accretion resulting from approximately $103,633,000 in PPP loans being approved by the SBA for forgiveness. Those increases were partially offset by declines in investment security yields which were 1.81% during the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 2.16% during the trailing quarter.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields, excluding PPP, decreased 42 basis points from 5.46% during the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 5.04% during the three months ended December 31, 2020. Of the 42 basis point decrease in yields on loans during the comparable three month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, 39 basis points was attributable to decreases in market yields while 3 basis points was lost from the decline in accretion of purchased loan discounts. The index utilized in a significant portion of the Company’s variable rate loans, Wall Street Journal Prime, remained unchanged at 3.25% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the trailing quarter, but has decreased from 4.75% at December 31, 2019.

The decline in interest expense when compared to the trailing quarter is primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, which decreased by 3 basis points as of December 31, 2020 to 0.17% from 0.20% at September 30, 2020, as a direct result of the aforementioned declining interest rate environment.

In addition, the growth of noninterest-bearing deposits has benefited the average costs of total deposits. Specifically, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits grew to 40.3% from 34.2% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year which has allowed the average cost of total deposits to decrease to 0.07% from 0.22% in the comparable periods.

 

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

 

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, excluding PPP

 

$

4,361,679

 

 

$

223,086

 

 

5.11

%

 

$

4,111,093

 

 

$

223,750

 

 

5.44

%

PPP loans

 

284,326

 

 

10,635

 

 

3.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Investments-taxable

 

1,302,367

 

 

28,659

 

 

2.20

%

 

1,360,793

 

 

41,095

 

 

3.02

%

Investments-nontaxable (1)

 

116,717

 

 

4,636

 

 

3.97

%

 

133,733

 

 

5,203

 

 

3.89

%

Total investments

 

1,419,084

 

 

33,295

 

 

2.35

%

 

1,494,526

 

 

46,298

 

 

3.10

%

Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks

 

467,376

 

 

1,237

 

 

0.26

%

 

171,021

 

 

3,597

 

 

2.10

%

Total earning assets

 

6,532,465

 

 

268,253

 

 

4.11

%

 

5,776,640

 

 

273,645

 

 

4.74

%

Other assets, net

 

590,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

660,455

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

7,123,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,437,095

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

1,313,804

 

 

$

332

 

 

0.03

%

 

$

1,254,375

 

 

$

1,089

 

 

0.09

%

Savings deposits

 

2,015,134

 

 

2,595

 

 

0.13

%

 

1,883,964

 

 

4,892

 

 

0.26

%

Time deposits

 

397,216

 

 

3,958

 

 

1.00

%

 

446,142

 

 

5,735

 

 

1.29

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

3,726,154

 

 

6,885

 

 

0.18

%

 

3,584,481

 

 

11,716

 

 

0.33

%

Other borrowings

 

28,863

 

 

17

 

 

0.06

%

 

15,484

 

 

387

 

 

2.50

%

Junior subordinated debt

 

57,426

 

 

2,555

 

 

4.45

%

 

57,133

 

 

3,272

 

 

5.73

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

3,812,443

 

 

9,457

 

 

0.25

%

 

3,657,098

 

 

15,375

 

 

0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

2,289,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,780,746

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

119,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

121,933

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

902,110

 

 

 

 

 

 

877,318

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

7,123,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,437,095

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread (1) (2)

 

 

 

 

 

3.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.32

%

Net interest income and margin (1) (3)

 

 

 

$

258,796

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

 

$

258,270

 

 

4.47

%

(1) 

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable.

(2)

Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets. 

Interest Rates and Loan Portfolio Composition

During 2020, declines in several market interest rates, including many rates that serve as reference indices for variable rate loans, declined markedly from previous levels. As of December 31, 2020 the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.80 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.35%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.47 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.60% as of December 31, 2020. Included in the December 31, 2020 loan total exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.02 billion of which 88.2% or $2.66 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $357.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.03% as of December 31, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.36% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.60% to approximately 4.55%.

As of September 30, 2020 the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.87 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.34%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding these loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.43 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.66% as of September 30, 2020. Included in this September 30, 2020 loan total exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.0 billion of which 87.7% or $2.62 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $369.0 million which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.07% as of September 30, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.36% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.66% to approximately 4.61%.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4,850,000, as compared to $7,649,000 for the trailing quarter, and a reversal of provision expense of $298,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

Addition to allowance for credit losses

 

$

4,450

 

 

$

7,649

 

 

$

22,089

 

 

$

8,000

 

Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments

 

400

 

 

 

 

155

 

 

70

 

Total provision for credit losses

 

$

4,850

 

 

$

7,649

 

 

$

22,244

 

 

$

8,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $91,847,000 as of quarter ended December 31, 2020, a net increase of $4,272,000 over the immediately preceding quarter. More specifically, the changes in loan volume and changes in credit quality associated with levels of classified, past due and non-performing loans, in addition to changes in qualitative factors, resulted in the need for a provision for credit losses of $4,450,000, offset by net charge-offs totaled $178,000 during the current quarter. The portfolio-wide qualitative indicators associated with the forecast levels of California Unemployment contributed to the majority of the increase in credit reserves on loans as of December 31, 2020 as compared to the trailing quarter, adding approximately $5,250,000 to the required reserves. These increases were partially offset by reductions in required reserves of approximately $1,910,000 associated with historical loss rates which have continued to remain low despite the current economic recession.

The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and included significant shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Management noted that the majority of economic forecasts utilized in the ACL calculation have continued to identify an expanded duration of the current recessionary period as caused by the global pandemic and partially offset by the governmental stimulus that has been or is expected to be provided.

Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $3,321,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to $6,767,000, as compared to $10,522,000 at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans were $26,864,000 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $3,901,000 and $10,000,000, respectively, from $22,963,000 and $16,864,000 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The following table illustrates the total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans for the periods presented.

 

 

December 31,

% of Total

 

September 30,

% of Total

 

December 31,

% of Total

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

Loans

 

2020

Loans

 

2019

Loans

Risk Rating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pass

 

$

4,555,154

 

95.6

%

 

$

4,630,266

 

95.9

%

 

$

4,228,453

 

98.2

%

Special Mention

 

158,241

 

3.4

%

 

147,343

 

3.1

%

 

44,217

 

1.0

%

Substandard

 

49,732

 

1.0

%

 

48,729

 

1.0

%

 

34,696

 

0.8

%

Total

 

$

4,763,127

 

 

 

$

4,826,338

 

 

 

$

4,307,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Classified loans to total loans

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.81

%

 

Loans past due 30+ days to total loans

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

The Company's loan portfolio for non-classified loans (loans graded special mention or better) remains generally consistent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the trailing quarter September 30, 2020, representing 99.0% of total loans outstanding, respectively. Loans risk graded special mention increased by approximately $10,898,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the trailing quarter. The downgrades to special mention were largely focused in one relationship of two loans totaling approximately $10,355,000 secured by commercial real estate properties which have received second COVID deferrals, but are believed to have more than sufficient collateral support.

Additions to other real estate owned totaled $609,000, representing three loans from the same borrower, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. There were no sales during the same period. As of December 31, 2020, other real estate owned consisted of seven properties with a carrying value of $2,844,000. As of December 31, 2019, other real estate owned included five properties with a carrying value of $2,541,000.

 

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

 

 

 

As of December 31, 2020

 

As of September 30, 2020

 

As of June 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

Amount

 

% of Loans
Outstanding

 

Amount

 

% of Loans
Outstanding

 

Amount

 

% of Loans
Outstanding

Commercial real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE - Non Owner Occupied

 

$

29,380

 

 

1.91

%

 

$

28,847

 

 

1.80

%

 

$

26,091

 

 

1.63

%

CRE - Owner Occupied

 

10,860

 

1.74

%

 

9,625

 

 

1.66

%

 

8,710

 

 

1.50

%

Multifamily

 

11,472

 

1.79

%

 

10,032

 

 

1.67

%

 

8,581

 

 

1.49

%

Farmland

 

1,980

 

1.30

%

 

1,790

 

 

1.17

%

 

1,468

 

 

0.97

%

Total commercial real estate loans

 

53,692

 

1.82

%

 

50,294

 

1.71

%

 

44,850

 

1.54

%

Consumer:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SFR 1-4 1st Liens

 

10,117

 

1.83

%

 

8,937

 

 

1.72

%

 

8,015

 

 

1.58

%

SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens

 

11,771

 

3.59

%

 

11,676

 

 

3.51

%

 

12,108

 

 

3.38

%

Other

 

3,261

 

4.20

%

 

3,394

 

 

4.18

%

 

3,042

 

 

3.73

%

Total consumer loans

 

25,149

 

2.62

%

 

24,007

 

2.57

%

 

23,165

 

2.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and Industrial

 

4,252

 

0.81

%

 

4,534

 

 

0.72

%

 

4,018

 

 

0.63

%

Construction

 

7,540

 

2.65

%

 

7,640

 

 

2.68

%

 

6,775

 

 

2.43

%

Agricultural Production

 

1,209

 

2.74

%

 

1,093

 

 

2.69

%

 

919

 

 

2.59

%

Leases

 

5

 

0.13

%

 

7

 

 

0.19

%

 

12

 

 

0.68

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

91,847

 

1.93

%

 

87,575

 

 

1.81

%

 

79,739

 

 

1.66

%

Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

 

3,400

 

 

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

Total allowance for credit losses

 

$

95,247

 

 

 

 

$

90,575

 

 

1.88

%

 

$

82,739

 

 

1.72

%

For the periods presented in the table above and for purposes of calculating the "% of Credit Outstanding", PPP loans are included in the segment "Commercial and Industrial." PPP loans are fully guaranteed and therefore would not require any loss reserve allocation. Excluding the net outstanding balances of PPP loans from the ratio of the ACL to total loans results in a reserve ratio of approximately 2.07% as of December 31, 2020. In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of December 31, 2020, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $25,461,000 and if aggregated with the ACL would collectively represent 2.45% of total gross loans and 2.63% total loans less PPP loans.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

$ Change

 

% Change

ATM and interchange fees

 

$

5,747

 

 

$

5,637

 

 

$

110

 

 

2.0

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

3,518

 

 

 

3,334

 

 

 

184

 

 

5.5

%

Other service fees

 

 

860

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

55

 

 

6.8

%

Mortgage banking service fees

 

 

469

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

12

 

 

2.6

%

Change in value of mortgage servicing rights

 

 

(376

)

 

 

236

 

 

 

(612

)

 

(259.3

)%

Total service charges and fees

 

 

10,218

 

 

 

10,469

 

 

 

(251

)

 

(2.4

)%

Increase in cash value of life insurance

 

 

746

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

(27

)

 

(3.5

)%

Asset management and commission income

 

 

745

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

78

 

 

11.7

%

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

3,035

 

 

 

425

 

 

14.0

%

Lease brokerage income

 

 

173

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(1.1

)%

Sale of customer checks

 

 

111

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

20

 

 

22.0

%

Gain on sale of investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

(7

)

 

n/m

 

Loss on marketable equity securities

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

n/m

 

Other

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

1,215

 

 

(1518.8

)%

Total other non-interest income

 

 

6,362

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

1,694

 

 

36.3

%

Total non-interest income

 

$

16,580

 

 

$

15,137

 

 

$

1,443

 

 

9.5

%

Non-interest income increased $1,443,000 or 9.5% to $16,580,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $15,137,000 during the trailing quarter September 30, 2020. Mortgage loan origination volume increased during the period ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the continued favorable interest rate environment, leading to a $425,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, as compared to the trailing quarter. Additionally, other non-interest income contributed $1,135,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1,215,000 from the trailing quarter. This increase was largely the result of a one-time death benefit totaling $498,000 realized during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. As an offset to the increased non-interest income discussed above, the change in valuation of mortgage servicing rights decreased by $376,000 during the quarter, which represented a decline of $612,000 in income as compared to the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

ATM and interchange fees

 

$

5,747

 

 

$

5,227

 

 

$

520

 

 

9.9

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

3,518

 

 

 

4,268

 

 

 

(750

)

 

(17.6

)%

Other service fees

 

 

860

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

43

 

 

5.3

%

Mortgage banking service fees

 

 

469

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

(7

)

 

(1.5

)%

Change in value of mortgage servicing rights

 

 

(376

)

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(217

)

 

136.5

%

Total service charges and fees

 

 

10,218

 

 

 

10,629

 

 

 

(411

)

 

(3.9

)%

Increase in cash value of life insurance

 

 

746

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

11

 

 

1.5

%

Asset management and commission income

 

 

745

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

(30

)

 

(3.9

)%

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

2,401

 

 

226.7

%

Lease brokerage income

 

 

173

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

(74

)

 

(30.0

)%

Sale of customer checks

 

 

111

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

(17

)

 

(13.3

)%

Gain on sale of investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(3

)

 

n/m

 

Gain on marketable equity securities

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

6

 

 

(42.9

)%

Other

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

624

 

 

 

511

 

 

81.9

%

Total other non-interest income

 

 

6,362

 

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

2,805

 

 

78.9

%

Total non-interest income

 

$

16,580

 

 

$

14,186

 

 

$

2,394

 

 

16.9

%

In addition to the discussion above within the non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and trailing September 30, 2020, overall fee generating deposit account activity remains depressed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, declining $750,000 or 17.6% during the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in the prior year, however, a slight increase of $184,000 or 5.5% over the trailing quarter was observed. These changes were benefited by continued increases in ATM and interchange fees which increased by $110,000 and $530,000 over the trailing quarter and same quarter in the prior year, respectively.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year twelve month periods indicated:

 

Twelve months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

ATM and interchange fees

$

21,660

 

 

$

20,639

 

 

$

1,021

 

 

4.9

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

13,944

 

 

 

16,657

 

 

 

(2,713

)

 

(16.3

)%

Other service fees

 

3,156

 

 

 

3,015

 

 

 

141

 

 

4.7

%

Mortgage banking service fees

 

1,855

 

 

 

1,917

 

 

 

(62

)

 

(3.2

)%

Change in value of mortgage servicing rights

 

(2,634

)

 

 

(1,811

)

 

 

(823

)

 

45.4

%

Total service charges and fees

 

37,981

 

 

 

40,417

 

 

 

(2,436

)

 

(6.0

)%

Increase in cash value of life insurance

 

2,949

 

 

 

3,029

 

 

 

(80

)

 

(2.6

)%

Asset management and commission income

 

2,989

 

 

 

2,877

 

 

 

112

 

 

3.9

%

Gain on sale of loans

 

9,122

 

 

 

3,282

 

 

 

5,840

 

 

177.9

%

Lease brokerage income

 

668

 

 

 

878

 

 

 

(210

)

 

(23.9

)%

Sale of customer checks

 

414

 

 

 

529

 

 

 

(115

)

 

(21.7

)%

Gain on sale of investment securities

 

7

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

(103

)

 

(93.6

)%

Gain on marketable equity securities

 

64

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

(22

)

 

(25.6

)%

Other

 

1,000

 

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

(1,312

)

 

(56.7

)%

Total other non-interest income

 

17,213

 

 

 

13,103

 

 

 

4,110

 

 

31.4

%

Total non-interest income

$

55,194

 

 

$

53,520

 

 

$

1,674

 

 

3.1

%

Non-interest income increased $1,674,000 or 3.1% to $55,194,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $53,520,000 during the equivalent period in 2019. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in gains from the sale of mortgage loans, which resulted from increased volume, and contributed $5,840,000 to the overall increase in non-interest income during the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Non-interest income was negatively impacted by changes in the fair value of the Company’s mortgage servicing assets, as noted above, which contributed to a $823,000 decline for the year. Further, fee generative deposit account activity was impacted by reductions in the volume of returned check fees, declining by $2,713,000 to $13,944,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Other non-interest income also declined by $1,312,000 during 2020, partially from decreases in the fair value of assets used to fund acquired deferred compensation plans totaling $514,000, as compared to 2019, as well as from a reduction in one-time death benefits realized during the years ended 2020 and 2019 of $498,000 and $831,000, respectively.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs

 

$

16,510

 

 

$

18,754

 

 

$

(2,244

)

 

(12.0

)%

Incentive compensation

 

2,342

 

 

2,184

 

 

 

158

 

 

7.2

%

Benefits and other compensation costs

 

9,621

 

 

8,383

 

 

 

1,238

 

 

14.8

%

Total salaries and benefits expense

 

28,473

 

 

29,321

 

 

 

(848

)

 

(2.9

)%

Occupancy

 

3,815

 

 

3,440

 

 

 

375

 

 

10.9

%

Data processing and software

 

2,919

 

 

3,561

 

 

 

(642

)

 

(18.0

)%

Equipment

 

1,293

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

(256

)

 

(16.5

)%

Intangible amortization

 

1,430

 

 

1,431

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)%

Advertising

 

762

 

 

869

 

 

 

(107

)

 

(12.3

)%

ATM and POS network charges

 

1,536

 

 

1,314

 

 

 

222

 

 

16.9

%

Professional fees

 

823

 

 

955

 

 

 

(132

)

 

(13.8

)%

Telecommunications

 

618

 

 

619

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.2

)%

Regulatory assessments and insurance

 

601

 

 

538

 

 

 

63

 

 

11.7

%

Postage

 

377

 

 

118

 

 

 

259

 

 

219.5

%

Operational losses

 

609

 

 

154

 

 

 

455

 

 

295.5

%

Courier service

 

401

 

 

345

 

 

 

56

 

 

16.2

%

Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets

 

(177

)

 

 

 

 

(177

)

 

n/m

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

30

 

 

22

 

 

 

8

 

 

36.4

%

Other miscellaneous expense

 

2,236

 

 

2,478

 

 

 

(242

)

 

(9.8

)%

Total other non-interest expense

 

17,273

 

 

17,393

 

 

 

(120

)

 

(0.7

)%

Total non-interest expense

 

$

45,746

 

 

$

46,714

 

 

$

(968

)

 

(2.1

)%

Average full-time equivalent staff

 

1,030

 

 

1,105

 

 

 

(75

)

 

(6.8

)%

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased $968,000 or 2.1% to $45,746,000 as compared to $46,714,000 during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2020. Salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs decreased by $2,244,000 to $16,510,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to a decrease in average full-time equivalent staff in addition to reductions in overtime and temporary help. Benefits related expenses increased by $1,238,000 to $9,621,000 during the quarter primarily as a result of increases in expenses associated with retirement obligations and insurance costs. Data processing and software expense declined by $642,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to negotiated changes to the Company's data processing pricing structure and a temporary reduction in volume of variable priced services requested from the Company's vendor.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and prior year quarterly periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs

 

$

16,510

 

 

$

18,594

 

 

$

(2,084

)

 

(11.2

)%

Incentive compensation

 

2,342

 

 

3,042

 

 

 

(700

)

 

(23.0

)%

Benefits and other compensation costs

 

9,621

 

 

5,683

 

 

 

3,938

 

 

69.3

%

Total salaries and benefits expense

 

28,473

 

 

27,319

 

 

 

1,154

 

 

4.2

%

Occupancy

 

3,815

 

 

3,670

 

 

 

145

 

 

4.0

%

Data processing and software

 

2,919

 

 

3,403

 

 

 

(484

)

 

(14.2

)%

Equipment

 

1,293

 

 

1,724

 

 

 

(431

)

 

(25.0

)%

Intangible amortization

 

1,430

 

 

1,430

 

 

 

 

 

%

Advertising

 

762

 

 

1,411

 

 

 

(649

)

 

(46.0

)%

ATM and POS network charges

 

1,536

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

25

 

 

1.7

%

Professional fees

 

823

 

 

859

 

 

 

(36

)

 

(4.2

)%

Telecommunications

 

618

 

 

753

 

 

 

(135

)

 

(17.9

)%

Regulatory assessments and insurance

 

601

 

 

93

 

 

 

508

 

 

546.2

%

Postage

 

377

 

 

195

 

 

 

182

 

 

93.3

%

Operational losses

 

609

 

 

307

 

 

 

302

 

 

98.4

%

Courier service

 

401

 

 

269

 

 

 

132

 

 

49.1

%

Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets

 

(177

)

 

 

 

 

(177

)

 

n/m

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

n/m

 

Other miscellaneous expense

 

2,236

 

 

4,020

 

 

 

(1,784

)

 

(44.4

)%

Total other non-interest expense

 

17,273

 

 

19,645

 

 

 

(2,372

)

 

(12.1

)%

Total non-interest expense

 

$

45,746

 

 

$

46,964

 

 

$

(1,218

)

 

(2.6

)%

Average full-time equivalent staff

 

1,030

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

(130

)

 

(11.2

)%

Non-interest expense decreased by $1,218,000 or 2.6% to $45,746,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $46,964,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For reasons similar to those discussed above salary and benefit expense increased by $1,154,000 or 4.2% to $28,473,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $27,319,000 for the same period in 2019. Offsetting this increase were declines in miscellaneous expenses, which decreased during the period by $1,784,000 or 44.4% to $2,236,000, and were primarily attributed to a $1,174,000 reduction in travel and outside training expenses as associated with the precautionary and restricted travel environment associated with the pandemic. Further, advertising expense was reduced by $649,000 or 46.0%, to $762,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1,411,000 for the same period in 2019.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year twelve month periods indicated:

 

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs

 

$

70,164

 

 

$

70,218

 

 

$

(54

)

 

(0.1

)%

Incentive compensation

 

10,022

 

 

13,106

 

 

 

(3,084

)

 

(23.5

)%

Benefits and other compensation costs

 

31,935

 

 

22,741

 

 

 

9,194

 

 

40.4

%

Total salaries and benefits expense

 

112,121

 

 

106,065

 

 

 

6,056

 

 

5.7

%

Occupancy

 

14,528

 

 

14,893

 

 

 

(365

)

 

(2.5

)%

Data processing and software

 

13,504

 

 

13,517

 

 

 

(13

)

 

(0.1

)%

Equipment

 

5,704

 

 

7,022

 

 

 

(1,318

)

 

(18.8

)%

Intangible amortization

 

5,723

 

 

5,723

 

 

 

 

 

%

Advertising

 

2,827

 

 

5,633

 

 

 

(2,806

)

 

(49.8

)%

ATM and POS network charges

 

5,433

 

 

5,447

 

 

 

(14

)

 

(0.3

)%

Professional fees

 

3,222

 

 

3,754

 

 

 

(532

)

 

(14.2

)%

Telecommunications

 

2,601

 

 

3,190

 

 

 

(589

)

 

(18.5

)%

Regulatory assessments and insurance

 

1,594

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

406

 

 

34.2

%

Postage

 

1,068

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

(190

)

 

(15.1

)%

Operational losses

 

1,168

 

 

986

 

 

 

182

 

 

18.5

%

Courier service

 

1,414

 

 

1,308

 

 

 

106

 

 

8.1

%

Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets

 

(234

)

 

(246

)

 

 

12

 

 

(4.9

)%

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

67

 

 

82

 

 

 

(15

)

 

(18.3

)%

Other miscellaneous expense

 

12,018

 

 

15,637

 

 

 

(3,619

)

 

(23.1

)%

Total other non-interest expense

 

70,637

 

 

79,392

 

 

 

(8,755

)

 

(11.0

)%

Total non-interest expense

 

$

182,758

 

 

$

185,457

 

 

$

(2,699

)

 

(1.5

)%

Average full-time equivalent staff

 

1,093

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

(57

)

 

(5.0

)%

Non-interest expense decreased by $2,699,000 or 1.5% to $182,758,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $185,457,000 for the same period in 2019. Reductions in advertising expenses totaling $2,806,000 or 49.8% to $2,827,000 contributed to this beneficial change, as did declines in miscellaneous expenses totaling $3,619,000 or 23.1% attributed primarily to a $1,681,000 reduction in travel and training expenses as a result of state-wide shelter-in-place restrictions and a reduction of $418,000 in third party services, which were partially offset by the indirect loan documentation and administrative costs associated with PPP lending activity. These declines were offset by a net increase in salaries and benefits expense by $6,056,000 or 5.7% to $112,121,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $106,065,000 for the same period in 2019.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 25.8% for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The reduction in effective tax rate was made possible through the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which provided the Company with an opportunity to file amended tax returns and generate proposed refunds of approximately $805,000. Other differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state statutory rates are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenue and low income housing tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; the continuing adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make; the future operating or financial performance of the Company, including our outlook for future growth, changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses including the timing and effects of the implementation of the current expected credit losses model; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting standards and practices; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract and maintain deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; our noninterest expense and the efficiency ratio; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks and the cost to defend against such attacks; change to U.S. tax policies, including our effective income tax rate; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage and wealth management businesses; the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and other reference rates; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q for the periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Revenue and Expense Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

68,081

 

 

$

65,438

 

 

$

67,148

 

 

$

66,517

 

 

$

67,918

 

Interest expense

 

1,659

 

 

1,984

 

 

2,489

 

 

3,325

 

 

3,722

 

Net interest income

 

66,422

 

 

63,454

 

 

64,659

 

 

63,192

 

 

64,196

 

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

 

4,850

 

 

7,649

 

 

22,244

 

 

8,070

 

 

(298

)

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees

 

10,218

 

 

10,469

 

 

8,168

 

 

9,126

 

 

10,629

 

Gain on sale of investment securities

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Other income

 

6,362

 

 

4,661

 

 

3,489

 

 

2,694

 

 

3,554

 

Total noninterest income

 

16,580

 

 

15,137

 

 

11,657

 

 

11,820

 

 

14,186

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

28,473

 

 

29,321

 

 

27,055

 

 

27,272

 

 

27,319

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

5,108

 

 

4,989

 

 

4,748

 

 

5,387

 

 

5,394

 

Data processing and network

 

4,455

 

 

4,875

 

 

4,867

 

 

4,740

 

 

4,914

 

Other noninterest expense

 

7,709

 

 

7,529

 

 

8,880

 

 

7,350

 

 

9,337

 

Total noninterest expense

 

45,745

 

 

46,714

 

 

45,550

 

 

44,749

 

 

46,964

 

Total income before taxes

 

32,407

 

 

24,228

 

 

8,522

 

 

22,193

 

 

31,716

 

Provision for income taxes

 

8,750

 

 

6,622

 

 

1,092

 

 

6,072

 

 

8,826

 

Net income

 

$

23,657

 

 

$

17,606

 

 

$

7,430

 

 

$

16,121

 

 

$

22,890

 

Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.75

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.75

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

Book value per common share

 

$

31.12

 

 

$

30.31

 

 

$

29.76

 

 

$

28.91

 

 

$

29.70

 

Tangible book value per common share (1)

 

$

23.09

 

 

$

22.24

 

 

$

21.64

 

 

$

20.80

 

 

$

21.69

 

Shares outstanding

 

29,727,214

 

 

29,769,389

 

 

29,759,209

 

 

29,973,516

 

 

30,523,824

 

Weighted average shares

 

29,756,831

 

 

29,763,898

 

 

29,753,699

 

 

30,394,904

 

 

30,520,490

 

Weighted average diluted shares

 

29,863,478

 

 

29,844,396

 

 

29,883,193

 

 

30,522,842

 

 

30,650,071

 

Credit Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

 

1.93

%

 

1.81

%

 

1.66

%

 

1.32

%

 

0.71

%

Loans past due 30 days or more

 

$

6,767

 

 

$

10,522

 

 

$

16,622

 

 

$

28,693

 

 

$

9,024

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

$

26,864

 

 

$

22,963

 

 

$

20,730

 

 

$

17,955

 

 

$

16,864

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

29,708

 

 

$

25,020

 

 

$

22,652

 

 

$

20,184

 

 

$

19,405

 

Loans charged-off

 

$

560

 

 

$

194

 

 

$

491

 

 

$

510

 

 

$

1,098

 

Loans recovered

 

$

382

 

 

$

381

 

 

$

230

 

 

$

892

 

 

$

475

 

Selected Financial Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average total assets

 

1.24

%

 

0.95

%

 

0.43

%

 

1.00

%

 

1.40

%

Return on average equity

 

10.37

%

 

7.79

%

 

3.39

%

 

7.14

%

 

10.03

%

Average yield on loans, excluding PPP

 

5.04

%

 

5.02

%

 

5.17

%

 

5.23

%

 

5.33

%

Average yield on interest-earning assets

 

3.88

%

 

3.83

%

 

4.26

%

 

4.57

%

 

4.65

%

Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

 

0.12

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.29

%

 

0.33

%

Average cost of total deposits

 

0.07

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.19

%

 

0.22

%

Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt

 

2.43

%

 

2.49

%

 

3.25

%

 

3.89

%

 

3.96

%

Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.17

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.27

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.41

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1)

 

3.79

%

 

3.72

%

 

4.10

%

 

4.34

%

 

4.39

%

Loans to deposits

 

73.21

%

 

76.12

%

 

76.84

%

 

81.05

%

 

80.26

%

Efficiency ratio

 

55.11

%

 

59.44

%

 

59.69

%

 

59.66

%

 

59.92

%

Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discount accretion on acquired loans

 

$

1,960

 

 

$

1,876

 

 

$

2,587

 

 

$

1,748

 

 

$

2,218

 

All other loan interest income (excluding PPP)

 

$

53,379

 

 

$

53,560

 

 

$

53,466

 

 

$

54,510

 

 

$

54,644

 

Total loan interest income (excluding PPP)

 

$

55,339

 

 

$

55,436

 

 

$

56,053

 

 

$

56,258

 

 

$

56,862

 

(1)

Non-GAAP measure

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Data

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Cash and due from banks

 

$

669,551

 

 

$

652,582

 

 

$

705,852

 

 

$

185,466

 

 

$

276,507

 

Securities, available for sale, net

 

 

1,417,289

 

 

 

1,145,989

 

 

 

999,313

 

 

 

1,005,006

 

 

 

953,098

 

Securities, held to maturity, net

 

 

284,563

 

 

 

310,696

 

 

 

337,165

 

 

 

359,770

 

 

 

375,606

 

Restricted equity securities

 

 

17,250

 

 

 

17,250

 

 

 

17,250

 

 

 

17,250

 

 

 

17,250

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

6,268

 

 

 

6,570

 

 

 

8,352

 

 

 

2,695

 

 

 

5,265

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans

 

 

570,202

 

 

 

673,281

 

 

 

667,263

 

 

 

285,830

 

 

 

283,707

 

Consumer loans

 

 

284,835

 

 

 

400,711

 

 

 

416,490

 

 

 

428,313

 

 

 

445,542

 

Real estate mortgage loans

 

 

3,522,639

 

 

 

3,466,307

 

 

 

3,437,960

 

 

 

3,422,440

 

 

 

3,328,290

 

Real estate construction loans

 

 

385,451

 

 

 

286,039

 

 

 

279,692

 

 

 

242,479

 

 

 

249,827

 

Total loans, gross

 

 

4,763,127

 

 

 

4,826,338

 

 

 

4,801,405

 

 

 

4,379,062

 

 

 

4,307,366

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(91,847

)

 

 

(87,575

)

 

 

(79,739

)

 

 

(57,911

)

 

 

(30,616

)

Total loans, net

 

 

4,671,280

 

 

 

4,738,763

 

 

 

4,721,666

 

 

 

4,321,151

 

 

 

4,276,750

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

83,731

 

 

 

84,856

 

 

 

85,292

 

 

 

86,304

 

 

 

87,086

 

Cash value of life insurance

 

 

118,870

 

 

 

120,026

 

 

 

119,254

 

 

 

118,543

 

 

 

117,823

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

20,004

 

 

 

19,557

 

 

 

20,337

 

 

 

18,575

 

 

 

18,897

 

Goodwill

 

 

220,872

 

 

 

220,872

 

 

 

220,872

 

 

 

220,872