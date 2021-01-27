 

Avalara Enhances Portal for Developers with Improved Capabilities and User Experience

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of its new Avalara Developer portal, which helps developers create new integrations with Avalara and supports Avalara customers with their integrations. The redesigned site offers developers access to an easy-to-use, self-serve portal with the resources and information needed to successfully integrate with Avalara products.

New features on the Avalara Developer portal include:

  • API explorer. Developers have access to API documentation for every Avalara product, the ability to test APIs in one central location, and enhanced search functionality to quickly find the appropriate API documentation for a specific integration.
  • Integration guides. Developers can walk step by step through integrations specific to each type of application. Currently, developers have access to integration guides for ecommerce applications, with additional guides being developed.
  • Avalara content. The new portal provides developers with access to a range of Avalara-specific content, including on-demand webinars and Avalara University.

“Avalara integrations are pivotal to the ongoing success of our business, so equipping developers with the resources necessary to build and maintain integrations with our products is critical,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara. “Our vision for the Avalara Developer portal is to provide one place where developers can find and access all of the tools and resources needed to build and maintain integrations in an easy-to-use, self-serve forum.”

To visit the new Avalara Developer portal, please click here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

