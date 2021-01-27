NICE Actimize Honored for AI and Advanced Analytics Innovation in Holistic Trade Surveillance by Regulation Asia

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, announced today that its Holistic Trade and Communications Surveillance solutions suite was recognized by the “Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020” for the second consecutive year with the “Best Solution in Market & Trading Surveillance” award. The Regulation Asia awards program recognizes excellence by firms that work to ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry, and which have shaped the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific.

Regulation Asia’s “Best Solution” category recognizes solutions designed with specific regulatory requirements in mind, assessed on multiple criteria, including the ease and speed of implementation, flexibility, robustness, scalability, transparency, technical support, cost, and return on investment for end clients, the judges noted. According to Regulation Asia, NICE Actimize was specifically cited as the ‘Winner’ for its use of artificial intelligence and analytics to spot market abuse, conduct risk and suspicious communications early on, thereby preventing reputational, financial and regulatory risk.

Among NICE Actimize’s solutions underscored by this award win is SURVEIL-X, the industry’s first AI-powered, cloud-native, true holistic trade-related surveillance suite. SURVEIL-X accurately and efficiently detects virtually all forms of risky behavior to ensure compliance with key global regulations while protecting financial services organizations from previously undetectable risks that could result in fines and reputational damage.

“Today’s regulations continue to create constant change for financial services organizations, elevating the importance of effective compliance monitoring and trade-related surveillance technology,” said Bradley Maclean, Co-founder, Regulation Asia. “For the second consecutive year, our panel of industry experts have recognized the innovations NICE Actimize offers through its holistic trade and communications surveillance solutions, as well as its use of advanced technologies to enhance its portfolio of financial crime compliance solutions. This award also acknowledges NICE Actimize’s work over the past year to keep up with rapidly changing regulatory requirements.”