 

NICE Actimize Honored for AI and Advanced Analytics Innovation in Holistic Trade Surveillance by Regulation Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 12:30  |  90   |   |   

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, announced today that its Holistic Trade and Communications Surveillance solutions suite was recognized by the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020 for the second consecutive year with the “Best Solution in Market & Trading Surveillance” award. The Regulation Asia awards program recognizes excellence by firms that work to ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry, and which have shaped the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific.

Regulation Asia’s Best Solution category recognizes solutions designed with specific regulatory requirements in mind, assessed on multiple criteria, including the ease and speed of implementation, flexibility, robustness, scalability, transparency, technical support, cost, and return on investment for end clients, the judges noted. According to Regulation Asia, NICE Actimize was specifically cited as the ‘Winner’ for its use of artificial intelligence and analytics to spot market abuse, conduct risk and suspicious communications early on, thereby preventing reputational, financial and regulatory risk.

Among NICE Actimize’s solutions underscored by this award win is SURVEIL-X, the industry’s first AI-powered, cloud-native, true holistic trade-related surveillance suite. SURVEIL-X accurately and efficiently detects virtually all forms of risky behavior to ensure compliance with key global regulations while protecting financial services organizations from previously undetectable risks that could result in fines and reputational damage.

“Today’s regulations continue to create constant change for financial services organizations, elevating the importance of effective compliance monitoring and trade-related surveillance technology,” said Bradley Maclean, Co-founder, Regulation Asia. “For the second consecutive year, our panel of industry experts have recognized the innovations NICE Actimize offers through its holistic trade and communications surveillance solutions, as well as its use of advanced technologies to enhance its portfolio of financial crime compliance solutions. This award also acknowledges NICE Actimize’s work over the past year to keep up with rapidly changing regulatory requirements.”

Seite 1 von 4


NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Actimize Honored for AI and Advanced Analytics Innovation in Holistic Trade Surveillance by Regulation Asia NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, announced today that its Holistic Trade and Communications Surveillance solutions suite was recognized by the “Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020” for the second consecutive year with the “Best …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
NICE Introduces New Microsoft Teams Integration to CXone and Engage that Enhances Customers’ Ability to Collaborate Companywide
13.01.21
NICE Actimize Drives AML Cloud Transformation for Vancity, One of Canada’s Largest Community Credit Unions
12.01.21
NICE Wins Technical Development Award at 2020 Symphony Hackathon for Integration with its Cloud-Based Messaging and Collaboration Platform
11.01.21
NICE Named a Leader in the Inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement 2020 Vendor Assessment
07.01.21
NICE Wins “The Most Innovative System Award” for State-of-the-Art Advancements in Workforce Management
06.01.21
NICE Breaks New Ground in Robotic Process Automation with Innovative AI-Driven Click to Automate
05.01.21
NICE Powers Acceleration of COVID-19 Vaccine Global Distribution Effort
30.12.20
NICE CEO Barak Eilam Named 2020 CEO of the Year by Calcalist