 

The World’s Leading AAV Provider EHang Wins Urban Air Mobility Call from Paris Region

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 12:44  |  101   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, has been selected as a key member of the Re.Invent Air Mobility initiative out of 150 applications from 25 countries to build the future urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem in the capital Paris region of France, in prospect of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. There are partners from vehicle development, ground infrastructure to airspace integration and operations, including aviation industry giants such as Airbus and Air France. As the only commercialized passenger-grade AAV solution provider and a pioneer of urban air mobility, EHang will take lead in the setup of a whole new transport ecosystem by taking advantage of its rich technical and operational experience. The initiative was launched by the Groupe ADP, RATP Group and Choose Paris Region in order to accelerate the maturity of both the UAM ecosystem and the regulatory framework in the Paris region.

Beginning in June 2021, tests will start to take place in a real aeronautical environment at the area of Pontoise and under supervision of the French civil aviation authority (DGA), supported by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Eurocontrol. The whole end-to-end process from parking, takeoff and landing operations, as well as operational aspects are to be elaborated, and EHang can provide support with its rich experience that has been already put into practice in China on a broad scale. The exceptional initiative may help create a whole new sector and may make the Paris Region a strong reference in the global market for urban air mobility.

About Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Seite 1 von 3


EHang Holdings (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The World’s Leading AAV Provider EHang Wins Urban Air Mobility Call from Paris Region GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, has been selected as a key member of the Re.Invent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:05 Uhr
Söllners HotStockReport: "Big Ideas 2021": Blackberry, Gamestop, Tesla, Plug Power, Bitcoin
25.01.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Enorme Chancen"; Ehang, GameStop, VW, Tesla, Xpeng, Plug Power, Clean Power, Xiaomi, Bitcoin
21.01.21
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
13.01.21
Söllner: "Gute Idee für 2021": Plug Power, Apple-Car, Ballard Power, Tesla, Xpeng, Xiaomi, 3D-Druck, GoPro
12.01.21
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
29.12.20
China’s First National Standard for Express Delivery Service by Unmanned Aircraft Jointly Formulated by EHang will be Effective from January 1, 2021
28.12.20
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:20 Uhr
915
Werden Fliegende Autos bald Realität? EHang Aktie Analyse - Die Alternative zum Start-Up Lilium