 

eGain to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 10, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, will announce its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When:   Wednesday, February 10th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
   
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com.
   
Dial In: To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (U.S. toll free) or 929-477-0577 (International) and give the participant pass code 4421302.
   
Replay:  An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

 




