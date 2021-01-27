A new plan in Sievi Capital’s share-based incentive scheme

Sievi Capital Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the launch of a new plan as part of the company’s performance-based share scheme.

Sievi Capital’s performance-based share scheme consists of three individual plans starting annually. Each plan includes a three-year performance period that always starts on 1 January as well as the award of shares, if any, at the end of the performance period, provided that the award terms and conditions are fulfilled. The launching of each individual plan requires separate approval from the company’s Board of Directors. Sievi Capital announced the establishment of its performance-based share scheme on 6 March 2020.

The purpose of Sievi Capital’s long-term incentive schemes is to serve as incentive and enhance the commitment of the company’s key personnel and, in this manner, contribute to and align the objectives of the company, its key personnel and its shareholders. The incentive schemes are subject to continued employment in the company: the participant is, as a rule, not entitled to any remuneration under the scheme if the participant’s employment or service relationship with Sievi Capital ends before the share award payment date.

LTI 2021–2023

The Board of Directors has approved the second plan (LTI 2021–2023) under the performance-based share scheme. Its performance period started on 1 January 2021 and the award of shares, if any, will take place in spring 2024, provided that the performance targets for the plan set by the Board of Directors are achieved.

The performance targets applied to the LTI 2021–2023 plan are based on Sievi Capital’s average return on equity (ROE). There are five key persons entitled to participating in the LTI 2021–2023 plan.

If the performance targets set for the LTI 2021–2023 plan are fully achieved, the total number of shares awarded on the basis of the plan is at the maximum approximately 0.3 million Sievi Capital shares (gross; half of this in shares and half in cash, which is used to cover the resulting taxes and tax-like charges). Estimated on the basis of the average share price on 26 January 2021, the trading day preceding this release, the total value of the LTI 2021–2023 plan is approximately EUR 0.4 million.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Board of Directors

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.