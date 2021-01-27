 

Garmin unveils Lily, its smallest smartwatch with big style

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced Lily, the small and fashionable smartwatch women have been waiting for. Available in two models, Classic and Sport, the 34mm watch case, T-bar lug style, subtly patterned lens, and various color options make Lily ideal for women seeking a fashion-forward alternative to what’s currently available on the smartwatch market. Garmin has intensified its focus on creating products and features designed for women with this announcement coming on the heels of menstrual cycle tracking and recently announced pregnancy tracking. See Lily in action here.

Introducing Garmin Lily (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lily is truly a first-of-its-kind smartwatch: feminine, sophisticated and rooted in fashion with important health and fitness features,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “Garmin remains committed to creating products that fit the needs of our female customer and in this case, it’s a small, on-trend smartwatch with features designed for today’s active woman.”

Behind the Design

Designed by women, for women, Lily’s most notable feature is its small size which is inspired by classic, jewelry-like timepieces designed for smaller wrists. Lily’s 34mm watch case is Garmin’s smallest yet, and its unique T-bar lugs and slender 14mm band enhance the overall feminine aesthetic. Lily features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use. Each of the six different Lily styles has its own lens design, carefully created to be subtle and textural; a refined detail that complements rather than competes. Check out a behind-the-scenes video and blog on the making of Lily here.

  • Lily (Classic) ($249.99) features an Italian leather band, stainless steel bezel and hardware, and comes in three timeless colorways – each with neutral tone-on-tone elements and soft contrasts between the band and metal hardware. The lens patterns for Classic were inspired by high-end fashion but made subtle for everyday wear.
  • Lily (Sport) ($199.99) comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel and hardware, and is available in three fresh, athleisure-inspired colorways. The Sport styles feature organic lens patterns that allude to nature, health and wellness.

Health and Fitness

