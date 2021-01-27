Garmin unveils Lily, its smallest smartwatch with big style

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced Lily, the small and fashionable smartwatch women have been waiting for. Available in two models, Classic and Sport, the 34mm watch case, T-bar lug style, subtly patterned lens, and various color options make Lily ideal for women seeking a fashion-forward alternative to what’s currently available on the smartwatch market. Garmin has intensified its focus on creating products and features designed for women with this announcement coming on the heels of menstrual cycle tracking and recently announced pregnancy tracking. See Lily in action here.

